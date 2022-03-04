Ever Wonder Does Beard Growth Oil Work?

The quest to grow a perfect beard or at least a passable beard, never stops, it seems, which has no doubt caused many a guy to wonder, “Does beard growth oil work?” There are lots of processes you can go through to bolster your beard, from using the best beard oil to softening and exfoliating your follicles with one of the best beard brushes. But before you start grooming, shaping, and styling your mane in general, it’s sometimes helpful to get the process started.

Think of it as a helping hand for your facial hair: Beard growth oil, sometimes in the form of a beard growth kit. Think of it like a multi-faceted approach that goes well beyond just simply not shaving for a period of time. You’ll find beard growth oil on its own, as well as in kits like The Beard Club’s Beard Epic Beard Growth Kit. That kit includes a vitamin spray, regular beard oil, and of course, the beard growth oil that can help you on the way to bearded greatness.

But that certainly still begs the question: “Does beard growth oil really work?” Let us answer that question for you, and before you know it, a robust and healthy beard will be well within your reach.

What Is Beard Growth Oil?

On the surface, beard growth oil might seem similar to the beard oil you might use to nourish and moisturize your beard down to the roots. Think of beard growth oil as a more fortifying, intensive oil, meant to jumpstart the process rather than maintain it. Regular beard oil, after all, is highly useful to treat itchy skin and beard hair, but some beard growth oils pack more of a punch in terms of vitamins and crucial ingredients.

Beard growth oils often include ingredients that target multiple fronts, be it the moisturizing properties of jojoba oil or avocado oil, or the soothing properties of tea tree oil. It’s like a super cocktail of ingredients to revamp your facial hair.

In The Beard Club’s , for instance, the beard growth oil included within features castor and coconut oil, which can stimulate the growth of facial hair that’s healthy and high-quality, not scraggly or patchy. Start at the root, quite literally, to grow a beard with strong (but not overly scratchy) hair, and you very well might be pleased and impressed by the results.

How Does Beard Growth Oil Work?

That super cocktail of helpful oils and vitamins stimulates healthy hair follicles and also breathes new life into follicles that haven’t grown as quickly or fully. Vitamins found in these oils (and in a vitamin supplement in The Beard Club’s helpful kit) also provide energy and nutrition to beard follicles. That approach, of both moisturized skin and amped-up hair itself, often leads to improved, fuller beard growth.

Are There Any Side Effects of Beard Growth Oil?

Notably, beard growth oil leads first and foremost to … a healthier, fuller, and more complete beard! As with regular beard oil as well, there aren’t generally any ill side effects from using beard growth oil, unless allergies prove to be a factor. However, high-quality ingredients can often negate any potential negative impacts from using beard growth oil.

Long story short, beard growth oil is an ideal, safe way to improve the health of your beard hair and the skin beneath it. Used according to instructions, it can result in a beard so luscious, you’ll be moved to upgrade to regular use of beard oil and beard wash. As we said, if you’ve been wondering that all-too-common question, “Does beard growth oil work?” we’re here to reiterate that yes, it can and hopefully will result in a beard you never thought possible.

