What you need to know about the wolf cut for men, according to an expert

Adopt something truly unique

By

If you are like us, you can get sick of your hair. Not because you don’t want it, we don’t want to say anything mean about our hair to make it leave (not that we don’t love the looks of a bald man). But, sometimes, we can get bored with our haircuts and want something to jazz it up. There are tons of hairstyles out there for you to try out if you are in that boat, but there is one new fad that will inject some crazy life into your style: the wolf cut. But we’re not the type to just drop a name and move on. No, we always want to dig a little deeper.

So, what exactly is a wolf cut? Well…take the shag haircut from the 1970s (think Rambo and the BeeGees) and cross it with the wicked awesome mullet from the 80s (think Billy Ray Cyrus and Dalton from Road House), and you have a good idea of what we’re talking about. It may sound extreme, but if you execute it the right way, you will end up looking like the mayor of Flavor Town. Of course, we don’t expect you to always just take our word for it; we talk to experts every single day.

We got a chance to sit down with Chelsea Dorsey, a professional stylist with an impressive resume. Nominated for eight global hair awards and runner-up in a contest featuring 380,000 competitors, few people could give a better insight on who should choose to rock the wolf cut and how to keep it looking flavorful.

Who is the wolf cut for?

Man in wolf cut
Abhishek Shekhawat / Pexels

Ok, but really, who is the wolf cut really for? Even in the heyday of the mullet, only a certain privileged few could pull it off without losing their style card. Today, we are much more open to rocking looks like this in the workplace or in more elevated environments, but who is the wolf cut for? Chelsea believes there is a specific guy who is destined to run for office in Flavor Town.

“I’d personally say one who is on par with the current trends. It’s definitely a statement piece in the hair industry. The style works best with curly/wavy hair textures. It will help emphasize the hair’s natural shape and give it a ‘wolfy’ look. But it’s not only for the textured folk. Even straight hair textures can rock with a lone wolf cut. The only hair unsuitable is fine, thinning hair. It will only draw more attention to the lack of hair present.”

How do you style a wolf cut?

Hair care products
Cottonbro Studio / Pexels

Ok, you chose the wolf cut. You ran for office and won the election and now you have to follow through on the promises you made in your campaign to look fantastic. The next step is to present it in all its glory all day, every day. No matter what the hairstyle is, getting the right products and going through the right techniques is vital to bringing your administration to its full potential. Of course, Chelsea is here as your figurative chief-of-staff to ensure you look great.

“I personally love to use Redken Brews Fiber Cream For Men,” she says. “It’s a medium-hold styling cream that you apply onto damp/towel-dried hair. Always emulsify the product in your palms and start by lightly scrunching up the ends of the hair and allowing it to air dry or blow dry as you see fit. Add a centimeter little dollop of Redken Brews styling paste and lightly dust the ends of the hair with product and style as desired.  You could also go for more of a sleek, undone look. I’d use a styling brush and lightly brush the hair back and let it air dry, or use a blow dryer and blow it dry while brushing hair away from the face. Then, use a texturing spray or, like stated above, the pomade.”

How do you maintain a great wolf cut?

Barber pole
Cottonbro Studio / Pexels

Running an administration takes a village. You can’t do it all yourself. So maintaining your wolf cut comes down to your daily work and then turning to a professional on occasion to get a trim and a freshen up. We have talked before about the value of finding yourself a stylist or a barber you can trust, and Chelsea talks through the pace you should schedule a visit.

“Go see your hairstylist/barber every 2-3 weeks and keep the sides maintained,” she advises. “Definitely a full cut every 4-6 weeks. Pretty standard haircut timeline for men.”

There you have it, everything you should know about getting a wolf cut. Now, print out your campaign posters and get going. Flavor Town needs you.

