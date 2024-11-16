Keep your hair looking its best in 2024 with these products

One of the very first things people notice about us when they meet us is our hair. Whether you rock the bald look like Dwayne Johnson, the perfect quaff like Chris Evans, or the long flowing locks of Jason Mamoa, your hair sends a message.

However, no matter which hairstyle you like to sport, taking care of your hair is key to ensuring you always look and feel your best. That is why we here at The Manual spend tons of time testing and searching for the best in grooming products, culminating in the annual Grooming Awards.

Of course, which products to get is only half the battle. Knowing how and when to use those products is vital to get maximum performance. So, we took it a step further to put together this handy how-to for all the best grooming products for your hair on the market. You will find the same products from the Grooming Awards on this list, and if you put them to good use, the famous men above will be calling YOU for advice.

Haircuts

Most barbers will tell you that you should be going to see them every two weeks. If you’re trying to save money or you’re just extremely busy like most of us, that is hard to do. Therefore, many of us like to do some maintenance at home between visits to our favorite barber.

Some guys like to do the entire thing themselves and don’t even know a good barber because they have no need. Whether you are an expert at home hairstyles or just want to keep it off your ears in between seeing a professional, these are the products for you.

Hair clippers: Andis ReVite Clipper

If you are an at-home pro at trimming your hair, then you may already know that this is one of the best. If you’re just getting started with cutting your own hair, this is the best on the market for making sure you look your best. Pro tip: You will need a second, handheld mirror to tackle the back.

Head shaver: Remington Balder Pro Head Rotary Shaver

We don’t discriminate against guys with no hair. Whether you just don’t like doing your hair every morning, love the Jason Statham look, or accept the thinning hair by ditching the rest, you need a good shave every day. Remington is a top name in the industry for a reason, and the five heads here won’t leave a hair on your scalp.

Shower routine

OK guys, we may have said this before, but hopefully, you don’t need a come to Jesus meeting about your shampoo. If you are still rocking the 3-1 shampoo, conditioner, and body wash, then we are going to tell you to pretty please throw it away. If you’re in high school and your mom bought it for you, you get a pass. However, if you are an adult, it’s time to take better care of your hair. Here is what you should be picking up.

Shampoo: Living Proof Full Shampoo

Formaldehyde, silicone, paraben, and phthalate are all ingredients you don’t want in your hair. And yet, for some reason, they are in so many shampoos on the market. Especially those terrible 3-1 things you get. Ditch them and pick up this gentle washing shampoo that is free of all of the bad stuff and rich with all the good stuff.

Conditioner: Act+Acre Cold Processed Hair Conditioner

There are a couple of reasons you need to condition your hair. Not only will it feel better for anyone running their hand through your hair (added bonus), but it reduces frizz so it looks great, and it protects from environmental damage. This conditioner has 1% B-5, which accomplishes all of that and restores damaged hair if you’ve been using that dreaded 3-1.

Hair stylers

This is an area of … to each his own. Some men love the barely touched look. Their hair is all over the place and goes with the wind. That may seem a little annoying, but their hair is also more touchable and their partners love that.

Some guys like their hair to stay in place. They never have to worry about fixing their hair halfway through the day because it always looks amazing. The downside there is that your partner isn’t touching your hair, and if you do it wrong, it feels like a helmet. Whichever way you like to go, one of these products is best for you.

Hair clay: American Crew Matte Clay

Hair clay is best used for hair that you don’t need to worry about being in place all day. While it will have a bit of hold, it’s more about adding texture and body to your hair. If you are going with a more natural-looking finish, this is the choice for you.

Hair gel: STMNT Grooming Goods Gel

When maximum hold is your biggest concern, gel is the choice. This is your go-to if you are hoping to keep your hair in place all day without so much of a hint of worry about it moving out of place. Be careful here, though, as it’s easy to go overboard and have this looking like a helmet all the way. Be sparing — a little goes a long way.

Hair wax: Church California Sun Wax

Much like hair clay, wax is more for looking natural and unfinished. However, while clay is about texture and body, where they differ is wax is more about adding definition and shine. It may feel like a great mix between the shinier and heavier holds and the clay.

Hair spray: Verb ghost hairspray

This isn’t the 1980s, so hair spray may feel a little outdated. However, there is a need for this when you want a great finishing touch. The problem with hair spray in the past is you had to really douse it to have the hold last all day, and that leaves you feeling and looking greasy. Use this top-notch product as a finishing touch regardless of the other products you use.

Pomade: Daimon Barber Classic Pomade

Pomade is closer to gel than anything else on this list, but it sits a bit lighter on the hair. If you have a hair type that doesn’t require a lot of help (thinner hair or shorter cuts) then pomade is the choice for you. Of course, getting the same one that barbers use is a great plan no matter what your hair.

Volumizer: Sachajuan Volume Cream

When you are stacking product in your hair, it can weigh it down, leaving it feeling flat. While not going overboard on your product is key, using a volumizer not only adds some lift and some life, but this particular one adds some healthy ingredients that will help keep your hair healthy and happy.

Hair dryer: GHD Helios 1875W Advanced Professional Hair Dryer

Some guys, like you Bruce Willis-lookin’ dudes, can go ahead and skip ahead because you don’t need a hair dryer. But, for the rest of us, if you have ever looked at the lead in a movie and wanted their do — trust that their stylist on set used a hair dryer to achieve the look. This is the best on the market for an at-home movie star look. Pro tip: Using a hairbrush at the same time is essential and takes practice, and this should be after your product, but before the hair spray, if you elect to use it.

Special hair treatments

Here they are, the products for the not every man. Curly hair or thinning hair may make you feel like there isn’t a way for you to compete with the guys above. But that isn’t true; we have looked high and low to help you feel confident with your unique situation, and here are the best ones we have come up with.

Anti-thinning product: Patricks Plus Range Ultra Thickening Hair Loss Set

Thinning hair is something that seemingly every man deals with at some point. While you should never feel ashamed or self-conscious about it, and if you decide to fight the effects of thinning hair, attack it with this proven warrior in the battle. This is best used as a replacement for your shampoo and conditioner. Massage both products in your hair for two minutes each and rinse with cooler water.

Curly hair shampoo: Curlsmith Curl Quenching Wash

If you have curly hair, you don’t need me to tell you that everything that works well for others, doesn’t work well for you. For any of you who are uneducated, curly-haired folks are the exception to every rule. This shampoo understands your struggle, so swap out the above shampoo for this one and let those curls be your calling card.

Curly hair styler: Kevin Murphy KILLER.CURLS

Just like we said above, curly hair is different, so it needs a different kind of styler to make it do what you want. If you are embarking on styling your curls, it’s best not to try and tame them, but instead, work this styler into your hair for a KILLER look.

Dandruff shampoo: Oribe Serene Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Nobody likes dandruff. And if you are a guy who struggles with the flakes and the lack of trust to wear dark clothing, you should swap out your above shampoo for this one. It fights all the effects of dandruff while leaving your scalp much happier and your hair much healthier.

Scalp treatment: Briogeo Charcoal + Tea Tree Scalp Treatment Drops

Moisturizing is not just for the face and body boys; the scalp is a different breed. While shampoo and conditioner are all good for moisturizing, they are largely for the hair. This is specifically for the scalp, where all hair issues start. Part your hair into sections and put two drops in, one near the front and one near the crown. Leave this in overnight and enjoy the lustrous result.

Now that you are armed with the best of the best, you’re ready to let the world see what your hair can do. By the way, when Hollywood starts calling, we won’t tell you we told you so.