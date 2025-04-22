 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Grooming

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

SkyOrganics debuts two new haircare products for curls

Manage your curls and help the environment with these SkyOrganics products

By
SkyOrganics Shea Butter
SkyOrganics

Launched with Earth Month in mind, Sky Organics is releasing two  new, certified-organic haircare products specially designed for those with curly hair need who need high-quality scalp care as well.

The first is Organic Shea & Babassu Moisture Butter, and the second is Organic Castor Oil with Rosemary Oil. Both products have unique ingredients to help you handle your curls that are well worth a closer look.

Recommended Videos

Shea butter is a familiar ingredient in the skin and hair care world,  and the less well-known babassu oil is a hydrator that helps keep curls stronger and frizz-free. This product also includes virgin coconut oil, sunflower oil, beeswax, vitamin E, and orange peel oil, with all ingredients certified organic.

Related

The shea butter is also versatile. It can be used on damp or dry hair, functioning as a re-hydrator or pre-shampoo in the latter scenario. In addition, it’s designed for all curl styles, including mini-twists and braids. Patch test is recommended before first use.

The castor oil-based product is a strengthener. It’s a pure, hexane-free oil blend that helps nourish the scalp and fortifies individual strands, with rosemary added to nourish the scalp. It also includes peppermint oil to revitalize and refresh, and once again all ingredients are certified organic. This blend is specially designed to help provide end care as well.

Both products are made with sustainably-sourced ingredients, and they’re 100% recyclable. Pricing is friendly and under $20 for both products, with the shea/babassu butter proceed at $17.99, while the castor/rosemary oil blend positioned at $15.99. Introduced at the beginning of April, these products are available via skyorganics.comamazon.com, and walmart.com.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bob McCullough
Bob McCullough
Bob McCullough is a freelance author and journalist who has published dozens of novellas and novels, and his journalism has…
5 new men’s grooming products you should know about
Update your skincare routine with these 5 new men's grooming products
Guy looking at his skin in mirror.

When was the last time you updated your grooming products? We know looking at the endless number of items in stores and online is overwhelming and exhausting, but you need to take care of yourself. To make it a little simpler, here are five new men's grooming products to try out.
Act+Acre Daily Hydro Scalp Serum

If you don't know healthy hair starts with your scalp, it's time to rethink your hair care routine. If you have an itchy scalp, notice your hair tends to break, or have never thought to show your scalp some love, the Act+Acre Daily Hydro Scalp Serum will take care of everything.

Read more
The best men’s grooming products for your beard: A 2024 guide
Here's the routine to keep your beard looking in top shape
Man with a beard standing on the beach.

Your beard is a part of your aesthetic ... your look that people know you by. The manly appearance of a good face mane is one of the most stylish aspects for men today. And yet, some of us just can't seem to get the look right. You could be going for something resembling stubble more than anything else. Or you could be looking for a long and flowing beard. Either way, you need the right grooming products to get the job done.

Luckily for you, we have pulled straight from the annual The Manual Grooming Awards to put together the best step-by-step routine to get your beard looking as good as you do.
Pre-shave routine

Read more
Turn up the volume with the best haircare products for thinning hair
The best products to treat thinning hair without minoxidil
Man getting hair washed in salon

Getting your hair to behave can be extraordinarily difficult – and thinning hair is no exception. Hair loss is a problem faced by millions across the globe, affecting over 80% of males at some point in their lives. Not only is thinning hair more difficult to style, but it can also take a toll on one’s self-esteem. Though the plight of thinning hair is quite common, its roots – pardon the pun – aren’t always easily understood.

Hair loss and thinning hair can be caused by several underlying issues, from nutritional deficiencies to aggressive styling treatments. It’s easy to feel frustrated by this condition, especially when shedding locks turn up everywhere, from your hair brush bristles to the shower floor. Furthermore, many popular solutions for thinning hair are often invasive, expensive, or can lead to unpleasant side effects. One of the most commonly used products, Minoxidil, better known as Rogaine, is also toxic to fuzzy friends like dogs and cats.

Read more