SkyOrganics debuts two new haircare products for curls

Launched with Earth Month in mind, Sky Organics is releasing two new, certified-organic haircare products specially designed for those with curly hair need who need high-quality scalp care as well.

The first is Organic Shea & Babassu Moisture Butter, and the second is Organic Castor Oil with Rosemary Oil. Both products have unique ingredients to help you handle your curls that are well worth a closer look.

Shea butter is a familiar ingredient in the skin and hair care world, and the less well-known babassu oil is a hydrator that helps keep curls stronger and frizz-free. This product also includes virgin coconut oil, sunflower oil, beeswax, vitamin E, and orange peel oil, with all ingredients certified organic.

The shea butter is also versatile. It can be used on damp or dry hair, functioning as a re-hydrator or pre-shampoo in the latter scenario. In addition, it’s designed for all curl styles, including mini-twists and braids. Patch test is recommended before first use.

The castor oil-based product is a strengthener. It’s a pure, hexane-free oil blend that helps nourish the scalp and fortifies individual strands, with rosemary added to nourish the scalp. It also includes peppermint oil to revitalize and refresh, and once again all ingredients are certified organic. This blend is specially designed to help provide end care as well.

Both products are made with sustainably-sourced ingredients, and they’re 100% recyclable. Pricing is friendly and under $20 for both products, with the shea/babassu butter proceed at $17.99, while the castor/rosemary oil blend positioned at $15.99. Introduced at the beginning of April, these products are available via skyorganics.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com.