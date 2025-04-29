ALTAIA’s Woo(E)D features exotic international fragrances

With a product name that leans heavily into the concept of seduction, ALTAIA is taking an intriguing approach to masculinity in its latest eau de parfum release. There’s more than a little ambiguity behind the “who seduces who?” question behind the name, and the foundation fragrances are designed to enhance and deepen that mystery.

ALTAIA is an Italian company with a flair for internationally-based fragrances, so it isn’t completely surprising that the foundation here consists of a combination of Atlas cedar, Gaiac wood, and cistus. This combination is well worth exploring, so let’s go there.

Recommended Videos

Not the usual woody foundation fragrances

While cedar might feel familiar as a foundation ingredient in men’s fragrances, this particular version is different. Atlas cedar is native to the Atlas mountains in Algeria and Morocco, and it’s prized for having a warm scent that also offers a hint of delicate sweetness.

Gaiac wood is equally unique. It comes from a tree native to South America, and its smoky, sweet scent blends with both its woody cousin and the leather in the next layer. It offers traces of amber, too, and in its natural form this versatile, super-hard wood is used in both tool handles and traditional medicine.

Cistus has its own special origins, too. It grows wild in the areas around the Mediterranean, and it produces labdanum, a sticky resin that’s a staple of the perfume and fragrance world. It’s often used to support wood fragrances in the base layer, so it’s not surprising to see it turn up here. Perfumers see it as both cozy and romantic, hence the appeal in a fragrance that seeks to evoke this level of romanticism.

After an early April release, WOO(E)D is now available in the US. It is available in 100 mL quantities for $230. It’s an expensive offering, but ATLAIA is hoping it will entice younger buyers, especially, to try some of the company’s other unusual fragrances.