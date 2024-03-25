Try these great colognes for men this spring

It can be a headache (literally) to go into a store and sniff through a hundred fragrance options when trying to find the best cologne for men. The coffee beans in fragrance stores are helpful in resetting your nose so all the scents don’t become indistinguishable from one another. Even still, remembering which scent was which with a sales associate hovering over your shoulder can quickly spoil a fun shopping trip.

Avoiding the hassle of figuring out what your next cologne will be can make it easy to stay stuck to one or two colognes that have been your ride-or-die options for longer than you can remember. Having a signature scent is great–there’s just something endearing about having a loved one say something “smells like you.” But when you realize that your signature scent doesn’t fit every occasion, mood, or season, it’s time for something new.

Recommended Videos

With the help of the internet, niche fragrances are now the stars of the fragrance world. Boutique brands like Xerjoff, Creed, Loewe, and Parfums de Marly have become popular due to their wide selection of unique and captivating scents created by high-quality, rare ingredients. Of course, keep your signature men’s cologne in your collection for rotation. But, with spring approaching and so many praise-worthy new options available, switching it up just makes sense. With the help of the list below, you can pick out a new cologne that’s perfect for you without having to embark on an in-person sniff party, or at least know what to ask for when you’re ready.

What makes a good springtime cologne?

Standard cologne etiquette calls for matching certain scents with the proper occasions and seasons. In this case, the best men’s colognes for spring are always going to be ones that are “green.” Green scents include (but aren’t limited to) things such as bamboo, bergamot, citrus zest, rain, lime, green tea, etc. Scents that smell fresh, lively, crisp, and peaceful create colognes that accompany the weather and energy of springtime wonderfully. Niche fragrances have the added benefit of using unique and cool ingredients that make their scents unlike any other.

Creed Silver Mountain Water

Creed Silver Mountain Water is the epitome of an ideal springtime scent that conveys sophistication and renewal. Head notes of bergamot, blackcurrant, galbanum, and orange set the tone for a scent that is fresh and citrusy without being too striking. As the scent settles, the uplifting scents of tea and ozonic accord come through, deepened by base notes of musk and sandalwood.

The magic of springtime is captured perfectly in this cologne that smells as if Creed has managed to put fresh mountain air into a bottle. Priding themselves on crafting colognes that use the art of milésime, which means “best of the crop,” this luxurious men’s cologne has superb staying power and wears well for everyday life and outdoor activities.

Parfums de Marly Greenley

If you’re looking for a springtime scent that isn’t too coy and conveys energy and excitement, Greenley by Parfums de Marley might be your favorite cologne this spring. The Parisian brand has paired this fresh and fun fragrance with an enchanting emerald green bottle that embodies what the cologne smells like. Drawing together nature’s finest scents, you will smell mandarin, green apple, cashmere wood, and Sicilian bergamot as head notes.

Deeper notes of cedarwood, petitgrain, violet, pomarose, oakmoss, musk, and amberwood are noticeable once the scent has settled. Light floral and citrus components, followed by the warmth of the woodsy ingredients, make this men’s cologne one that is undeniably unique and encouraging. The complex combinations in Greenley make it ideal for formal occasions if you want to make a statement without overpowering the whole room.

Blu Atlas Atlantis

Blu Atlas aimed to embody the coastal scents of jungles in Bali, Indonesia, in this cologne, and they did it wonderfully. Starting with head notes of bergamot, lemon, and blackcurrant, the initial scent is captivating and fun. Things get interesting with heart notes of lavender, clary sage, peach, and apricot. Orris, oakmoss, ambrette seed, and violet further the fresh and earthy vibe.

The allure of Atlantis stems from the use of ingredients that aren’t exactly common but smell amazing, holding true to the culture of niche fragrances. You’re almost guaranteed to get asked what you’re wearing with this one since there aren’t many other men’s colognes with this scent profile. An attractive price point and impressive longevity make Atlantis a fitting option as an everyday scent for spring.

Kilian Straight to Heaven, white cristal

In true Killian fashion, the name says it all. Head notes of patchouli, nutmeg, and cedarwood really do take you straight to cologne heaven. Cacao, whiskey, sandalwood, fresh wood, and coffee are Kilian’s signature ingredients, and they shine through in the heart notes of this scent.

Curated to be sensual and secretive, the scent is somehow fresh and woodsy. This classy scent is unforgettable and an excellent match if you’re looking for a springtime scent that is sexy, smooth, and fresh. Plus, the bottle is refillable, a rare delight in the men’s cologne world.

Bond No.9 The Scent of Peace for Him

Bond No.9 has outdone itself with this one. This popular men’s cologne has cumulative notes of pineapple, bergamot, juniper berry, blackcurrant, moss, musk, vetiver, patchouli, and cedarwood. Modeled after the women’s perfume of the same name, this scent came about due to how satisfying the perfume smelled. Men smelled it on the women in their lives and eagerly asked if there was a similar male counterpart.

Bond No.9 listened and created this delightful cologne simply because so many customers were asking for it. That is what we call good customer service. You will love The Scent of Peace for Him if you’re a fan of Creed Aventus or any other scents that combine floral, fresh, and woodsy notes.

Editors' Recommendations