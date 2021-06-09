The 10 Best Men’s Body Sprays To Buy in 2021

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Seasonality in your grooming routine is every bit as important as seasonality in your wardrobe, and that’s where the best men’s body sprays enter the equation. It’s wise to replace your spring rain gear or winter boots with lightweight picks as the weather warms, so think of the best body spray as an alternative to strong cologne.

It’s a wise choice to lighten things up and freshen yourself up in a hurry. Many body sprays are designed to last through hotter temperatures, and some body sprays treat specific scenarios. Case in point: Body sprays designed to eliminate odors that crop up post-workout (swamp crotch for example) or even after a shower. Some body sprays are even designed to cool you down along the way.

Consider the best body sprays a reliable alternative to cologne, to say the least. Then, get ready to add another dimension and another refreshing scent, along with your deodorant to your summer grooming rotation.

Best Overall Body Spray: Bath and Body Works Deodorizing Body Spray

There are great body sprays out there, if you know where and when to start your search. Get a three-pack of this bright, ocean-themed deodorizing body spray, then keep one in your bag for an on-the-go odor fighter and the others at home for backup. A great scent plus deodorizing protection is everything you could ask for in one of the best body sprays for men.

Best Body Spray for Summer Heat: Bravo Sierra Deodorant and Body Spray

Bravo Sierra works extensively with members of the U.S. armed forces to test out its products, which are rigorously reviewed before going to market. Add in the fact that this body spray also acts as a deodorant and retails for just over $10, and you’ve got a recipe for success as far as the best body spray is concerned.

Best Body Spray for the Refined Man: Tom Ford Private Blend All Over Body Spray

Tom Ford specializes in turning the average into the extraordinary, be it denim or sunglasses. He’s done the same thing with this remarkable body spray, the perfect complementary finishing touch alongside a Tom Ford tailored suit.

Best-Smelling Body Spray: Kenneth Cole Black Body Spray

Don’t get us wrong: Every scent on our list of the best body sprays for men has something going for it. However, there’s just something about this Kenneth Cole body spray that delivers an elevated, enlightened scent for adding a touch of refinement to the everyday.

Best Body Spray for Summer Vacation: Nautica Voyage Body Spray

Like we said above, body spray does particularly well in the warmer months, seeing as it’s lighter than cologne, scent-wise. That makes this aptly named Voyage Body Spray a natural pick for harnessing the scents of summer, especially on or near the water.

Best Body Spray for the Fitness Enthusiast: OffCourt Performance Body Spray

Make no mistake, this OffCourt body spray can be used successfully by anyone who suffers in the summer heat. It’s perhaps most useful, though, at preventing sweat and odor from reforming after workouts. This body spray gets innovative, using prebiotics and deodorizing ingredients to fight bacteria at the source (use it under your arms specifically).

Other Body Sprays We Love

Jack Black All-Over Body Spray

Jack Black has you covered from head to toe as far as the best grooming products are concerned. You can now add this body spray to that list, featuring notes of bergamot, rosemary, mint leaf, and more.

Art Of Sport Victory Body Spray

Art Of Sport’s athlete-tested and approved approach works for the modern man on the go, no matter how much time you spend in the gym. The crisp scent, clean formula and odor-blocking technology absolutely help this one rank among the best body sprays for men.

Hugo Boss Man On-The-Go Spray

Get a spray designed for the fast-moving gentleman on the go, delivered in a compact package and boasting standout scent notes of green apple for light summer refreshment.

Aesop Spray Deodorant

Upgrade your typical deodorant in a big way with this premium, refined Aesop Spray Deodorant. It’s a perfect way to freshen up quickly, made to the same exacting standards as the rest of the Aesop line.

