 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Grooming

Is hard water ruining your hair? Try these expert-backed fixes

What is hard water, and is it ruining your locks? Hair experts share the hard truth

By
white-washed bathroom with shower, sink and toilet
Vecislavas Popa / Pexels

Showering is essential to grooming — and hygiene, really. You also likely know to wash your scalp and locks with a shampoo and conditioner that helps you meet your goals. However, you can follow all the “good pair day” best practices, like not heat styling too much, and still find that your mane feels gunky, dull, and brittle.

There’s a chance hard water is raining on your parade and making bad hair days a daily event. Luckily, some hard water hair care tips can help you treat — and better yet, prevent — hard water. Yet, backing up, you may not think of water as “hard” or “soft.” If you do think about it, you might consider the essential liquid “soft.” Having a baseline for what hard water even means is the first step to determining whether or not it’s an issue for your hair.

Recommended Videos

“Hard water is the result of harsher chemicals and minerals found in our water supply,” said Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, a dermatologist.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Dr. Chacon says it can weaken strands and lead to buildup, but you can nix hard-water-related hair issues with some practical, expert-backed steps. These hard water hair care tips will let you tell mineral-laden H2O to “follicle off.”

Hard water hair care: How do you get rid of hard water hair buildup in your hair?

Relaxed young African-American man takes shower standing under hot water jets in contemporary unit in bathroom close side view
ShishkinStudio / Shutterstock

Dermatologists and other hair care experts share that preventing hard water is better than treating it. However, if it’s too late for that, you can take steps to reduce the damage hard water is currently having on your hair (and then pivot to preventing it from being a problem for you in the future).

You can use a clarifying shampoo specifically made to remove buildup,” explained Dr. Viktoryia Kazlouskaya, MD, Ph.D., a dermatologist. “It helps to lift the residue off your scalp and strands. Sometimes a double wash or thorough rinse is needed, especially since hard water makes it harder to remove all the product or minerals from the hair.”

However, Dr. Chacon cautioned that it’s possible to overdo these clarifying shampoos, which can cause new issues with hair. A California-based master stylist shares similar concerns.

“Just don’t overuse them because they can be drying if used daily,” warned Nikki Corzine, a master stylist and the owner of The Canyon Salon, Westlake Village, Calif.

Does apple cider vinegar remove hard water from hair?

Perhaps surprisingly, apple cider vinegar might help get hard water (and its effects) out of your hair. While apple cider vinegar is also the name of a Netflix series about early wellness social media influencers who make false claims — and is a favorite of today’s wellness influencers who make similarly misinformed promises — it could have a use with hard water hair care. “Apple cider vinegar can help remove buildup,” Dr. Kazlouskaya said. “Because it’s acidic, it helps dissolve mineral deposits on the hair and scalp. It’s a simple and natural way to deal with residue.”

That said, Dr. Chacon doesn’t want to overpromise results.

“Apple cider vinegar can help, but not as well as a shampoo intended for this purpose,” Dr. Chacon said. “ACV is acidic and can be incredibly powerful when applied directly to the hair. If you opt for this DIY method, I would dilute and rinse well after use.

However, if you’re going to try apple cider vinegar, Dr. Kazlouskaya shared that you don’t have to use what’s in your kitchen.

“There are cosmetic products that include vinegar with a more pleasant scent and better texture,” she said. “I personally like Aveeno and Pura D’Or. Some shampoos and conditioners already include vinegar as an ingredient.”

How can I protect my hair from hard water?

a man blow drying his hair in the mirror
Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

The old adage “prevention is the best medicine” holds true in hard water hair care. Experts say stopping hard water at the source is more effective than working backward with treatments like shampoos and apple cider vinegar. Their No. 1 tip is to find a product you won’t find in the hair care aisle: a filter.

My first recommendation is to stop it at the source if possible by either using a home water filtration and soft water treatment system as a whole or a filter on your shower head that can remove some of those compounds before they come in contact with your body,” Dr. Chacon said.  “Both will help eliminate the issue as opposed to just re-treating the problem over and over.” 

However, a few more standard hair care tips — including products — might assist with issues related to hard water. Hair pros recommend preventing hard water-related matters by:

  • Limiting the number of times you shower. Sweat sessions, hot weather, and more can cause you to shower more than once daily. However, the exposure to hard water can have a ripple effect on hair health. “If possible, don’t shower too often and not more than once a day for sure,” Dr. Chacon said. “Try every other day if you are experiencing hard water symptoms from everyday showering and exposure to the minerals in your water supply.
  • Pre-rinse with bottled or filtered water. An extra step before turning on the faucet serves as TLC for hair that’s about to get exposed to hard water. “Wetting your hair with clean water before showering helps saturate the strands so they absorb less of the hard water while you wash your hair,” Corzine said.
  • Gentle shampoo and once-weekly clarifying shampoo. Clarifying shampoos do more than treat buildup — they can help prevent it. “Clarifying shampoos break down mineral buildup and help reset your scalp,” Corzine said.
  • Deep condition. Give hair some extra love post-shampoo. “Treating the hair with a deep conditioner can protect it from hard water,” said Darrius Peace, a salon owner, master barber, and natural haircare expert at Hayah Beauty. Dr. Kazlouskaya agreed, saying deep conditioners can hydrate and restore softness to damaged strands.
  • Avoid overwashing your hair. While it’s tempting to think that more washing will mean less buildup, Corzine advises against it. “Washing too often with hard water strips your hair of natural oils and increases mineral buildup,” Corzine said.

Why does hard water damage hair?

a man getting his hair washed at the barber
Gustavo Fring / Pexels

Hard water contains minerals like calcium and magnesium that can damage hair. “The higher concentration of minerals is not easily absorbed by hair strands, leading to dryness and breakage,” Peace said.

Dr. Kazlouskaya added, “Water hardness depends on where the water comes from. Some soils naturally have higher mineral content and what kind of purification system is used. People who live in areas with hard water may notice buildup on kettles or coffee machines, have their clothes feel stiff after washing, or experience skin breakouts and hair damage.”

Where is hard water prevalent? It’s not limited to just one type of town or region. Corzine said people in rural areas may have hard water because of well water, but pointed out that, “it also happens in cities with harsh city water or old plumbing.”

Dr. Kazlouskaya said pipes, appliances, and yes, your hair, can pay the price. The tricky part about hard water hair damage is that the signs can sneak up on you.

Honestly, you may not even realize it at first. But just like it leaves buildup in pipes, hard water can leave a film on your hair,” Dr. Kazlouskaya said. “That buildup can make your hair feel dry, brittle, and more prone to breakage. The scalp may also feel dry and sensitive.”

Dr. Chacon notes you might notice flakes and dandruff, too, and Dr. Kazlouskaya said you might even see color changes from the minerals.

“Chlorine, for example, may give it a greenish tint, while others, like magnesium, can dull or lighten the color,” she said. “This might be more noticeable if you recently moved and your hair started reacting differently.”

If so, investing in a filter system and using clarifying shampoos once weekly are good ways to reduce and prevent further damage.

Bottom line on hard water hair care

a larger photo from underneath a shower head
Pixabay / Pexels

Water is sustaining, life-giving, and cleansing. However, if you’re experiencing buildup, discoloration, dullness, and breakage, you may want to investigate another hard, potential truth: You may have hard water damage. Many people across the United States — including those who live in cities and rural areas — are at risk for hard water hair damage. Hard water is water with certain minerals, like calcium and magnesium. It can make it more difficult for your hair to absorb minerals, leading to issues like breakage, flaking, buildup, and dandruff. Hard water hair care products, like cleansing shampoos and even apple cider vinegar, can treat damaged locks. However, hair care experts stress that the best way to treat hard water is to ward it off in the first place. The first line of defense? A water filtration system can remove some of the minerals before they hit your hair. Avoid showering more than once per day, and limit use of clarifying shampoos to once weekly. Too much showering can increase your hard water exposure, and clarifying shampoos can dry out the hair (and make it more brittle in the process).

BethAnn Mayer
BethAnn Mayer
Former Contributor
Beth Ann's work has appeared on healthline.com and parents.com. In her spare time, you can find her running (either marathons…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Will omega 3s actually help hair, skin, and nails?
Are Omega-3's the answer to your grooming problems?
a plate of salmon on dark backdrop

The results are in, and the Mediterranean diet is once again the top diet on the U.S. News & World Report's list for 2024. Leafy green veggies, fruits, and plant-based and lean proteins are hallmarks of the Mediterranean diet. However, there's another: Omega-3 fatty acids.

These acids are part of the much-praised diet (which isn't exactly a diet) that science has shown has lowered risks for chronic diseases and conditions like Type II diabetes, some cancers, and hypertension. All told, the Mediterranean diet can help improve boosted longevity. Might the diet — thanks to omega-3s — also help improve your hair, skin, and nails look and feel while walking this earth?

Read more
Skinceuticals, Pure for Men, and more: Try these 9 night creams for your skin
Wake up to healthier and younger looking skin with these spectacular night creams
Man applying cream to his face

Night cream for men can help in eliminating skin-damaging free radicals and promoting skin recovery while you sleep. Beauty sleep is no myth, as getting 7 to 9 hours of sleep boosts collagen production (as in, fewer wrinkles) and promotes a more glowing complexion. Hence, using the right night cream can really help in accelerating the recovery process.

The right night cream should penetrate deep into your skin in order for the cream's active ingredients like hydraulic acid (for softer, smoother skin) or vitamin C (for better hydration) to reach more of your skin cells. Melatonin-based night creams are handy too — especially in the summer — since they minimize the harmful effects of environmental stressors like UV light.

Read more
Don’t ruin your skincare routine by eating these 15 foods
For healthier skin, consume these foods in moderation
A hamburger on a wooden table

When it comes to grooming, it’s easy to get hyper-focused on topical products that promise to fix every patch of dry skin, nix any fine lines, and make facial hair grow just the way we like it. What if we told you that outward appearance starts on the inside? More specifically, it begins with the food you consume. Though research on diet and skincare is still emerging, there are some studies and research that suggest certain types of food are bad for skin health. For example, we don’t have a definitive answer to the question, "Is acne caused by food?" However, science shows consuming some items can exacerbate the condition. 

Knowledge is power. When it comes to foods and skincare, understanding the current research can help you make informed choices at the grocery store and when you peer into your pantry.  These are some of the worst foods for skin health, according to experts and research.

Read more