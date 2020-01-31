10 Best Shampoos for Men to Keep Your Hair Looking Clean

Short of getting the water adjusted just right and jumping under that cleansing flow, shampoo is probably the first order of business on our shower agenda. Although you can skip a few days of shampooing, modern formulations are such that you really don’t have to; they help maintain your hair and scalp’s moisture balance (especially when used in conjunction with a good conditioner) and get rid of the yucky buildup from pollutants, leftover styling product, our own excess sebum (oily secretions), dead skin cells, and other junk that builds up over 24 hours or so. Try our recommendations to keep your hair clean as a whistle and healthy to boot.

Best Shampoo for Men

Blackwood for Men HydroBlast Moisturizing Shampoo

Blackwood brings the precision of Japanese hair care and grooming technology to the United States at an amazing price. The brand’s signature deep cleansing shampoo removes oil and buildup with a formula that includes aloe vera, licorice root, and rehmannia chinensis (a flowering Chinese herb) to help revive and restore hair. It’s gentle yet powerful, incorporating amino acids with honey, shea butter, and coconut oil for maximum hydration. It’s also good for you and good for the planet because it’s paraben- and cruelty-free. Also, can we also talk about how great that badass black bottle is going to look on your bathroom shelf? It’s also our Grooming Awards 2019 winner for Best Shampoo, so you know it’s gotta be good.

Other Great Shampoos

Tenax Shampoo

Straight from Florence, Italy, Tenax shampoo offers a refreshing menthol hair wash to get your day started with a fresh and minty wake-up call. It’s designed as a perfect counterpart to the brand’s pomades, gel, and cream, assuring that your ‘do will always be styled perfectly, all while glowing with health and vigor.

Matrix Biolage R.A.W. Nourish Shampoo

Just when you thought the “raw” movement was only going to be limited to your diet. In this case, Matrix Biolage means real, authentic, and wholesome. With 86% natural ingredients, this shampoo formula includes emollients from coconut, while quinoa husk and honey feed dry, dull hair for healthy-looking and feeling locks.

SheaMoisture Green Coconut and Activated Charcoal Shampoo

The activated charcoal in SheaMoisture’s shampoo helps remove dirt and excess product to reveal manageable, healthy hair. Formulated to cleanse without stripping your scalp of “good” oils, this unique formulation balances oily roots and dry ends. (You could even skip a day if you’re in a hurry or don’t want to dry out sensitive hair.) Green coconut adds natural, mineral- and vitamin-enriched moisture, while white tea further nourishes the scalp.

R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste

Running a little late this morning? A dry shampoo can help soak up that sebum and freshen your mop, all while adding a little bit of styling help. R+Co’s dry shampoo is great for all hair types. Just put a little of the paste in your hands and rub them together until it turns into a powder. Work it through the hair from scalp to tips. It can also be used as a “messy” styling aid with washed hair and a blow dryer. The shampoo features a bright, earthy fragrance, with Sicilian lemon, tangerine, eucalyptus, green tea, tree moss, and crisp amber.

Comprehensive Cranium Care Head Wash

Ever feel like you’re missing something? Like, oh, I don’t know … your hair? We can relate. Just because your dome is a little flashier than others doesn’t mean you should resort to using the same product you use for the rest of your body. A scalp is still a scalp and it needs some special care. Try Comprehensive Cranium Care’s product with a fresh scent of mint, lavender, and bergamot (the citrus that’s in Earl Grey tea). It’s designed to effectively clean head, face, neck, and beard, so your skin feels healthy, hydrated, and replenished. It’s not a shampoo or a soap, so it won’t lather, but it will make your whole head feel great.

Kelsen Shampoo+Body Wash

This two-in-one shampoo and body wash cleanser from Keslen won’t contaminate your skin or the sea. The 100% micro-plastic-free formula removes dirt and grime buildup on the scalp without drying out your hair in the process, and ensure no additional plastics flow through to the oceans. It boasts a powerful blend of tea tree oil, peppermint oil, and sea kelp, among others, which work together to help nourish your hair and scalp to prepare it for styling, as well as stave away dreaded dandruff. We also absolutely love Kelsen’s invigorating cedar and citrus scent, which is why doubling this solution as a body wash works to perfection.

Modern Mammals Maintenance Rinse

We absolutely love Modern Mammals’ Maintenance Rinse because it’s a plant-based solution that isn’t rough on your hair like a lot of shampoos in the world. It’s almost like a hybrid shampoo and conditioner, although we wouldn’t call it a two-in-one formula by any means. What it does mean, though, is that you can expect light, clean, and hydrated hair and scalp after every wash. You can wash your hair more than once a day if needed without worrying about a dry scalp. We recommend Maintenance Rinse for anyone living an active lifestyle and anyone who might need a hair pick-me-up during the day.

Fellow Barber Seasonal Wash Duo

Created by Sam Buffa, the man who’s credited with pioneering the barbershop renaissance, Fellow Barber’s line of hair products are designed to take care of your needs, year-round. We’ve detailed everything the Fellow brand offers in the past, but our outright favorite is its Seasonal Wash Duo, which features a hair wash for the summer and the winter. Like your skin, the hair on your head responds to changes in the weather. When it’s hot in the summertime, your mane produces more of an oily texture and thus requires a more lightweight, gentle formula to help keep your head in equilibrium. On the contrary, the cold wintry weather tends to dry out your scalp and hair, meaning you’ll need something with a little more oomph to ensure your hair is healthy and nourished properly. The Fellow line covers both bases with this lightweight seasonal duo so you don’t have to change out your shampoo every transition of the seasons.

100 Senses The Ultimate Body Bar

If you’re looking for a product that will help you simplify your grooming routine and help you save time and energy in the mornings, search no further than The Ultimate Body Bar by 100 Senses. Believe it or not, this versatile body bar is a fully effective shampoo, body wash, and shave bar that transitions into a beautiful lather for all uses, but is an especially great grab for restoring the pH of your scalp. Our hair is at its best when everything is balanced to ensure the right mixture of softness and health, and 100 Senses delivers on both fronts.

