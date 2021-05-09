Not too long ago, if a brand slapped “eco-friendly” or “sustainable” on their product, many consumers took them for their word. Now, in an age where we are starting to fall into a more unified belief on how to preserve our planet, these types of products have to be ready to prove their claims.

And let’s be clear, asking for more information isn’t a bad thing. In fact, brands conveying why these products are sustainable benefit us all. The more transparency a brand takes on, the more consumers will see the true value in both the product itself as well as the greater impact the company is having on the world. Here are some of those trusted eco-friendly grooming products to steer you toward in the wake of Earth Day.

Humankind Refillable Deodorant

Humankind is probably the first company to ever claim their deodorant can be eaten. They come in a variety of different scents and are aluminum-free, gluten-free, vegan, paraben-free, and ethically made. Not to mention they are limiting plastic waste by providing users with a refillable plastic container.

Jack Henry Beard Oil

Jack Henry has a code when it comes to creating their products. They must be clean, non-toxic, plant-based, and contain zero synthetics. Their beard oil nourishes and softens using organic jojoba oil, grapeseed oil, sunflower oil, and organic bergamot oil.

LastSwab Basic

If you’re wondering how a reusable cotton swab works don’t worry, we had the same questions. From LastObject, LastSwab is a sustainable alternative that substitutes the equivalent of 1,000 traditional cotton swabs. LastSwab is extremely durable and only needs to be washed with soap and water to reuse — plus, it comes in a snazzy corn-based carrying case.

Brickell Revitalizing Anti-Aging Cream For Men

If you’re lying awake nights worried about our environment (you should be), this may be just the product for you. On the other hand, even if you’re not, you’re not getting any younger. Brickell incorporates powerful natural ingredients to help your face’s muscles to contract, tightening the skin. It also incorporates a nutrient found in superfoods like spinach and kale, which reduces age spots and helps clear up skin pigmentation issues. Hyaluronic acid makes for an ultimate moisturizer, minimizing lines and wrinkles. Wash your face, and massage the cream in before bedtime.

Public Goods Aloe Vera Gel

Public Goods makes home and grooming products that are both sustainable and affordable. From replacing trees with bamboo and sugarcane to practicing cruelty-free manufacturing with zero harmful chemicals, they make a conscious effort to make every little detail count when it comes to creating eco-friendly products. We specifically like this soothing Aloe Vera Gel, as it’s fragrance-free, paraben-free, and vegan-friendly.

Davids Natural Toothpaste

California-based Davids is a toothpaste company that focuses on using naturally derived ingredients to whiten teeth, reduce plaque, and freshen breath. In 2020, they have reissued an Environmental Working Group (EWG) Verification, which is prepared by a third-party nonprofit that rates ingredient safety in products.

OLAS Bamboo Toothbrush

Yeah, yeah. We know you’re “recycling” those plastic toothbrushes by stashing them under the kitchen sink for the odd scrubbing job. But if you’re replacing your brush every two to three months, you’ll end up with quite a supply. Grab a box of these bamboo brushes, and know that they are biodegradable, sustainable, and they look pretty impressive on your bathroom sink.

Ursa Major Natural Deodorant

Ursa Major offers a low-maintenance, high-impact skincare program perfect for people on a schedule. The brand’s plant-based formulations focus on active ingredients without using petrochemicals, parabens, synthetic fragrance or color, glycols, silicones, or lots of other things described with initials that you probably don’t really want on your body.

Modicum Birch Tree Water Spritz

Modicum’s spritz notably helps replenish skin cells with its mixture of birch water and hyaluronic acid. It also promotes the production of collagen and elastin to keep skin looking young and fresh. Red algae functions as an antioxidant, protecting against UV light, blue light, and pollution in general. Spritz it on clean skin before applying a serum or moisturizer, but carry it around during the day, especially as temperatures are warming up, for a refreshing boost any time. (It’s also great for long flights, with their drying, recycled cabin atmospheres.)

Editors' Recommendations