One of the best things about giving a gift to a loved one is seeing the joy and appreciation color their face upon opening the present. Hearing about them using or enjoying the product continues to bring further happiness and makes the entire gift-giving process worth the difficulty of finding the perfect gift. Nowadays, there’s an entire market of hundreds (if not thousands) of subscription boxes that you can give to a loved one.

With subscription box gifts, you get to relive the joy of delighting in the gratitude and excitement of the recipient opening something you’ve given them every single month. In this way, subscription box gifts are the gifts that truly keep on giving. You’ll get to form a bond with your loved one, with monthly check-ins to hear all about the new and exciting products that have arrived. Make this holiday extra special by giving one of the best subscription boxes from the list we’ve compiled below.

For Cooking Healthy Dinners: HelloFresh

Who doesn’t want to make mealtime easier? Whether you know someone who aspires to be on Food Network, wants to follow a healthy diet and lose weight, or is busy with everyday life and just needs to simplify dinner preparation, a meal kit delivery subscription makes the perfect gift. There are many healthy meal kit delivery services available these days. Some are specifically aimed at certain diets (such as vegan or keto), while others offer numerous options to meet all sorts of dietary needs and preferences. Our pick for gifting to a loved one is HelloFresh.

Like other meal kit delivery kit subscription services, HelloFresh delivers perfectly portioned, fresh ingredients to make healthy and varied recipes every week, but there are tons of options. You can choose to gift a plan that sends ingredients for either two or four servings of chef-created receipts to make at home each week, and there are plans for vegetarians, pescatarians, those counting calories, omnivores, among others.

The weekly boxes come packaged with freezer packs and all the ingredients necessary to make the recipes along with the instructions and nutrition information. The Classic meal plan has over 50 chef-created recipes to choose from each week, and most recipes take under 30 minutes and can be done by home cooks of any level.

For Dog Owners: PupJoy

BarkBox may get nearly all the love and attention when it comes to pet subscription boxes, but PupJoy has a lot to offer as well. After filling out a survey about their dog and preferred types of products, recipients get to sit back and await the tail-wagging happiness when their pup gets the monthly delivery of new toys, treats, and chews. All products are premium and sourced from responsible indie brands, to ensure maximal health, safety, and novelty for your dog. Subscriptions can arrive every one, two, or three months and are customized based on the dog’s size, chewing needs, and interests.

For Coffee Aficionados: Mistobox

It’s likely you have a coffee drinker on your gift list, and why not gift a subscription to delicious, gourmet coffees from over 50 of the best roasters from across the country? MistoBox has an impressive catalog of nearly 600 unique roasts, and subscribers can choose from single-origin coffees, blends, light roasts, dark roasts, beans for cold brew, certified organic coffees, and decaf. There are even filters to help you select the coffees you want based on your preferences, and the frequency is also customizable (from weekly to monthly). Plus, Amazon Echo owners can manage their subscriptions directly with Alexa.

For Those Who Need More Green in Their Life: Succulent Studios

Everyone needs a little more green in their life and not all of us have a green thumb. With Succulent Studios, recipients receive two eight-week-old succulents each month grown at a family-run nursery in Fallbrook, CA. Succulent studios carefully select each month’s succulents based on seasonality and hardiness to ensure recipients get the most healthy, unique, and lasting plants. The succulents are adorable, and as you raise and nurture them, they become part of your “family.” The cute pots are biodegradable and shipped in 100% plastic-free packaging, and look perfect in a home or office.

For the Freshest Seafood: Blue Circle

You’re likely well aware of the impressive health benefits of fish. For example, salmon is rich in anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, potassium, and vitamin B12, among other essential nutrients. Unfortunately, many people either don’t have ready access to fresh fish and seafood or feel intimidated choosing fish at the grocery store. With Blue Circle, subscribers get completely customized boxes of the freshest fish and seafood every one, two, or three months.

They can choose each item that goes into their box, with a minimum of six items and an unlimited maximum. All fish and seafood comes frozen and can be stored in your freezer until you’re ready to cook up a healthy meal. Examples of delicious, nutritious options include pepper roasted salmon, filets of wild-caught cod, and Pacific White Shrimp. All fish is flash-frozen at the source, and free from antibiotics, growth hormones, GMOs, or synthetic pigments.

For the Wine Lover: Maker Can Club

It’s hard to go wrong by giving a wine subscription, but our pick for the best of the best is the Maker Can Club. The Maker Can Club ships your recipient either 12 or 24 cans of unique wine every three months. As a woman-run business, Maker strives to highlight boutique and innovative winemakers (especially females) with premium canned wines. Subscriptions are customizable so that the recipient can select wines they like and voice their preferences. Can Club members also get access to limited release wines, such as the 2019 Cabernet Pfeffer and the 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, and can participate in “Meet the Maker” virtual events.

For Crafters: Adults & Crafts

Arts and crafts aren’t just for kids, and Adults & Crafts has embraced this fact with their monthly craft boxes for adults. Each month, subscribers receive all of the supplies and instructions they need to create a creative craft, such as a stained glass mosaic, a wine rack, a wooden analog clock, and chic resin coasters. The Adults & Crafts subscription box is an enjoyable way to support creativity and make unique pieces for your home or give to others with your own personal stamp.

For Grooming Essentials: BirchBox

Birchbox is an affordable way for men looking to up their skincare and grooming game. After filling out a grooming profile, Birchbox sends five unique, deluxe grooming essentials personalized to your needs each month for just $10. The grooming products span the gamut from moisturizers, lip balms, and beard oils to razors, vitamins, and anti-aging serums. It’s a great way to discover products tailored to improve the health and appearance of your face, hair, and body.

For Fun Socks: Sock It to Me

Whether the dryer mysteriously swallows your favorite socks or you find your toes poking through a hole at the end, we all find ourselves in need of new socks more often than we think. Why not give a subscription of fun socks mailed monthly to your loved one? With Sock It to Me, you can choose subscriptions of two socks for either men or women mailed monthly. There is also a subscription option where you can specify the size and style of the socks. All the socks are super cute patterns and are soft and breathable.

