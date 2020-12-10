The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The holidays are fast approaching. And while this year has been rough on all of us, we can still put a smile on the faces of the special men in our lives. We put together a comprehensive guide of great gifts to help you check every man off your list — all under $50. That’s right, we’re keeping it cool, classy, and affordable around here. We’ve handpicked the best gifts for men in every category, from grooming to home to tech, and much much more. Ahead, you’ll find our selection for the best gifts under $50. Happy shopping!

The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Shaving Cream

Pre-shave oil, shaving cream, and after-shave balm are the three essentials when it comes to grooming. This best-selling shaving cream by The Art of Shaving is the perfect cream to hydrate and lather softness to make it easy to have a close and comfortable shave.

Bombas Men’s Solids Ankle Socks

Socks for men are always fun to shop and a great gift. You can opt for fun socks for stocking stuffers or go a more modern look. Bombas socks are a great option. There’s a reason why Bombas socks are so popular, and it’s all about the comfort. The ultra-cozy and simple socks will keep your feet happy in any pair of shoes.

Land’s End Men’s Suede Leather Moccasin Slippers

To stay the coziest you possibly can, you’ll need a great pair of slippers. These slip-on moccasin slippers are like a cloud for your feet—literally.

Jack Black Beard Grooming Set

What’s a better gift than a grooming kit? We can’t think of many. Grab all the essentials in one shot with this fan-favorite grooming set.

Laser Thermometer Gun

We know what you’re thinking…a thermometer as a gift? Hear us out. This thermometer gun can help the guy who grills learn the temperature of his meats before serving them up. It makes the process so much easier.

Monrich Polarized Sunglasses

Keep your eyes safe with a set of polarized sunglasses. These are sleek, stylish, and unisex if the ladies in your life ever want to steal them for a day.

Casetify Leather Phone Case

Upgrade your iPhone with a leather case from Casetify. This sophisticated phone case comes in three colors to match your personal style.

Tile Mate

Anyone who loses their keys a lot will love this one. The Tile keeps track of your keys so you can easily locate them from your phone!

UpWest Men’s Cabin Flannel PJ Set

Everyone deserves the gift of some fancy PJs. Get rid of that old t-shirt and upgrade your sleepwear game with this cozy flannel set.

Amazon Fire Stick

Take your TV streaming experience to the next level with the Amazon Fire Stick. Get your favorite channels along with Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

Amazon Echo Dot

Any Amazon superfan knows that the Amazon Echo is the e-tailer’s most popular speaker with Alexa. Turn your home into a smart home with the power of the Echo and voice command.

Nulaxy Laptop Stand

Make working from home even easier with the right laptop stand. Prop this up on a table or even your bed for those lazier work days. Trust us, it makes a difference.

Aveda Wooden Hair Brush

Yes, your hairbrush matters. Gift your strands and your scalp with a luxe hairbrush for a sleek and even look.

CALPAK Dopp Kit

Storing your essentials doesn’t need to be a hassle, especially when you travel. This sleek case makes it easy to pack up everything you need for your next trip.

Yamakazi Adjustable Shoe Rack

Organization can be a pain, but it doesn’t have to be. Anyone who has a lot of shoes should invest in a shoe organizer, and this one’s the perfect one for not taking up a ton of space.

Walito Resistance Bands Set

Can your at-home workouts use an upgrade? Bring it up a notch with these resistance bands that help make your arm, core, and lower body workouts more intense.

Lintelek Fitness Tracker

For those who aren’t fans of smartwatches but still want to track their fitness progress (at an affordable price too), this band makes it simple. Just throw it on before your next workout or a long walk to see your results.

Alo Yoga Triumph Muscle Tank

Is your workout gear just not cutting it anymore? Invest in a breathable muscle tee with breathable fabric for your future workouts.

Cards Against Humanity

The packaging says it all. Just kidding, you’re not a horrible person if you enjoy Cards Against Humanity, but you probably are hilarious. Any guy can have a little fun with this one!

Sharper Image 10-in-1 Flip Pillow

The cozy men are really in luck with this gift guide, but anyone will love this pillow. It’s perfect for all of that Netflix binging you’re bound to do for the rest of the year.

