Cold weather essentials: Top winter shirts for men this season

The winter is in full swing and that means the cold weather is starting to wear on you. It is for us, too. The days are shorter, the nights are colder, and we're just over it. Once the holiday season ends, the next thing to look forward to is the spring. That means we're just counting the days until we can break out our swimsuits again. Until then, we can make good use of the time by picking up some of the winter shirts for men.

We can use them for a little bit of motivation. Some excitement to get us through to Opening Day of the baseball season. That's why we looked at some of our favorite brands and put together some of our favorite sweaters, button-ups, and polos for the cold weather. Here's to a couple more months until the sunshine.

Best for elevated casual

Taylor Stitch Utility Shirt in Indigo

Pros Softens with every wear

Durable double needle construction Cons Can bleed in the laundry so wash alone for the first few runs

The utility shirt has been a favorite for the American working man for a century. With its durable construction and functionality, it quickly became a shirt that was trusted on every job site around the country. Because of the durability, it is also heavier than the normal button-up, making it perfect for you to wear through the colder months of winter.

Consider wearing this with a henly underneath it to give it the true workman feel in a casual scenario.

Best turtleneck

BUGATCHI Mixed Stitch Turtleneck

Pros Numerous patterns and textures for a unique feel

Extremely breathable Cons Bulky silhouette makes it difficult to wear under some coats

The turtleneck is a timeless classic every man should have in their wardrobe. Every winter they are some of the go-to choices for the cold weather wardrobe. This year's best was this mixed stitch from BUGATCHI. Each square offers a different stitch pattern that gives it depth and uniqueness for the colder months. Whether you go with the color of the year and grab the brown version or opt for something with a little more life and get the merlot, you're going to love how it feels.

Consider wearing this with a pair of corduroys for a classic look packed with texture.

Best quarter-zip sweater

Long Wharf Edgartown SeaWell Quarter-Zip

Pros Seven colors

Great for the environment Cons Sizes a little small

There is nothing better than a great sweater. Except for a great sweater that also focused on the environment. Completely made with recycled materials, each sweater purchase reseeds thirty oysters and filters 1,500 gallons of sea water every day. Also, it looks absolutely stunning so it is a win win.

It is the perfect winter shirt for casual looks over a tee or wear it over a dress shirt and tie for some elevated business professional.

Best classic cardigan

&SONS Pioneer British Wool Cardigan

Pros Updated classic silhouette

five leather buttons are a nice touch Cons Only two colors available

Out of everything else you will find on this list, there is nothing more classic than the cardigan. This is a staple piece that every man needs for his wardrobe. It is the perfect layering piece (depending on the thickness) and even replaces the sport coat for a casual dressed down version of the business casual dress code.

Wearing this with a tee and selvage jeans and boots will give you a classic Americana working man look, while sliding it on when you get home from a long day at the office is perfect for the nightcap by the fire.

Best for the rugged working man

Buck Mason Craftsman Corduroy Station Workshirt

Pros Broken-in feel

Perfect for rugged outfits Cons Best as an overshirt for layering

Like the utility shirt, the corduroy work shirt has a long history of uses in the factory world. Men loved the rugged durability of the shirts and they did a great job of keeping them warm in the drafy factories where they made their living. For you, this is a great way to stay warm and look rugged this winter.

Wear this with jeans and cap toe boots for a great casual look, and elevate it with a neckerchief or handkerchief for a distinct British feel.

Best unique cardigan

Cordings Green Double-Breasted Cardigan

Pros Rich green color is perfect for the winter

Double-breasted look is unique and classic Cons A little too elevated for casual cardigan wear

We already talked about the classic status of the cardigan. It is something every man needs. But that doesn't mean you have to go with the most basic version of that particular staple. That is why you can branch out with Cordings and pick up one that is double-breasted. Something unique and fun for the winter.

This may feel a little too uptown for your casual get togethers, but pair this with your dress shirt and tie for the office and you have a truly stylish winter look.

Best for work from home

Ministry of Supply Fusion Overshirt

Pros Soft feel and super comfortable

Breathable and moisture wicking Cons No patterns or texture

Ministry of Supply is one of our favorites because they make dressing as a man simple. Virtually everything they makes works well with everything else they make. They also focus on the tech side of clothing (MIT people will do that). This overshirt is the best basic overshirt you can get for the winter and with the moisture wicking and the stretch, it is supremely comfortable.

This is a basic so have fun with other things in the look. Let this compliment some more personality in other garments.

Best for layering

Jack Victor Long Sleeve Polo

Pros Cashmere, enough said

Classic staple Cons Not extremely warm so best to layer

You know how a polo is one of the staples of the summer wardrobe? It is the stylish option for your casual and business casual. That doesn't change just because the temperature does. On the contrary, picking up a long sleeve polo, like this one from Jack Victor, is imperative to having a stellar winter collection. It just helps that it is pure luxurious cashmere.

For a truly modern and updated look, wear this shirt over a dress shirt. Double collars are a fun throwback, and doing it with cashmere just makes it better.

Best alternative long sleeve polo

Robert Talbott Parsons Johnny Collar Sweater

Pros Transitional weight

Four classic colors Cons Pricey

One of our favorite things to see is the return of the Johnny Collar. A sporty classic and alternative to the polo that was made popular by Johnny Mathis in the 60s and 70s. Now that it is back, grabbing a cashmere version from Robert Talbott and rocking it all winter and spring is going to kick your year off the right way.

Wear this the same as above, or layer it under a sport coat. If you want a truly classic look, layer the double-breasted cardigan from Cordings over it for your evening drinks at the pub.

Winter isn't even halfway over yet, so reinvent yourself and face the snow and cold weather with a little bit of style with any of the shirts above. Best part of all these options is they will be just as stylish when the fall comes around so hold to them and pack them away the right way.