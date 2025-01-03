Expert tips to elevate your business casual wardrobe this winter

Table of Contents Table of Contents The trick to flawless business casual What kind of clothing works best for the business casual wardrobe? How do you upgrade for the cold weather and what are your top garments for the cold weather business casual?

There is yet another layer to the confusing world of men’s dress codes. While the dreaded business casual wardrobe is always confusing and hard to follow, there is the additional confusion of taking the weather into account. Sure, the usual polo and chinos are the way to go if you just want to disappear into the crowd of faceless employees, faithfully following the policies in the handbook provided to them upon their hire. But if you want to be different, to lose the number over your head and become a name that people remember, then you have to stand out. That is why elevating it is so important. And when the temperature drops, there is another complicating layer to the dress code. That is why we reached out to Michael Millie, Creative Director over at Perry Ellis, to see if he can give us a little insight into cold-weather business casual hacks we can use to look great every day.

The trick to flawless business casual

While we can teach you how to dress in everything from flawless streetwear style to sophisticated black tie, every single level of the dress code has its own quirks and definitions. That is why we love to get outside opinions and have someone solidify our thoughts from different areas of the business. Millie heads up the creative mission of one of the biggest names in fashion, so we value his insight into what tricks he has for nailing business casual.

“Business casual might seem difficult, but choosing versatile, modern pieces allows the wearer to straddle the line between professional and casual easily. I always recommend a guy ask himself, ‘If the CEO came to my desk on a casual Friday, would she think I look capable and presentable?” The key to this is fit. Making sure your casual items fit will flatter your frame and you well will always make you look more put together. Choosing modern, classic silhouettes helps build a good foundation but allows the wearer to add their own personal style. Also, buy a steamer. Everything looks better without wrinkles, even casual polos or chinos.”

What kind of clothing works best for the business casual wardrobe?

There are always staples to any dress code. The black tie dress code as the simple black tux. The business professional dress code has the perfect blue suit, and the cocktail attire dress code has the dinner jacket. The business casual wardrobe has become known as the safe haven for the man who loves his polo and chinos. Here are some pieces Millie suggests.

“A few classic pieces associated with a good business casual wardrobe include collared shirts like our Slim Fit Total Stretch Solid Shirt or our Cool Interlock Polo with good quality pants. But a few pieces that are a bit more unique and offer the same versatility include the Quarter Zip Ribbed Polo, the Tech Knit Contrast Sweater Polo or the Mesh Stripe Sweater Polo, each of these pieces offers interesting textures. Additionally, sweater polos have been a popular closet staple this year. We’ve put a ton of hidden innovation into our clothes so a guy can still fashionably layer during the winter but stay warm on his commute but cool in overheated

offices.”

How do you upgrade for the cold weather and what are your top garments for the cold weather business casual?

Now we come to the question at hand. How do you elevate your business casual for the cold weather? Of course, there are sweaters and coats and things you can throw on, but there is a much simpler way to elevate your look. James Bond taught us the subtle art of layering a few years ago with his stellar Skyfall look at his family home, and now Millie doubles down on the idea for your cold-weather business casual looks.

“An easy upgrade is to add layering to your look. Whether you are mixing prints with textures or color palettes, layers are an easy way to add dimension and depth to your winter look. Layering is also functional during the cold months and a staple method for managing fluctuating indoor and outdoor temperatures. A warm base layer is always a good idea with pullover sweaters and turtlenecks. Cool outerwear immediately makes a guy look and feel strong. Also, invest in an elegant top coat, but buy it in a size that looks tailored over lightweight sweaters. You can wear it with easy crew sweaters and jeans and still look like the sharpest dresser in the

office.”

Now that you have some techniques delivered to you from one of the best in the business, you can spend the next few months looking fantastic in and out of the office. Don’t forget to pick up your hat and gloves as well, gotta make the walk from the car or subway to the office.