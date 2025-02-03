An expert’s top tip for the best batched cocktail for your game day party

If you’re wondering what cocktail you can make for your game day party and looking for something special, then Ron Oleksa, Corporate Beverage Director for The Cellar, Link & Pin, and Duckworth’s in Charlotte, NC, recommends the French 75: “One of the best cocktails to batch for your Super Bowl party is the French 75. This classic cocktail has been seeing an immense increase in popularity lately in bars around the country, and it’s easily one of the most adaptable cocktails around. Its refreshing, fruit-forward spritz has always made it a cocktail that screams to be enjoyed on Sunday with friends.”

He suggests pre-batching the key ingredients, and varying the recipe to suit your tastes: “You need only to premix the Lemon, Sugar and Gin. From there you can add whatever you feel like. Strawberries, Mint, Cucumber or Elderflower are all excellent choices. You can also swap the Gin for Vodka, Cognac or Bourbon. When it comes time to serve, a simple pour of equal parts mix with your favorite sparkling and ‘Voila!’ you have a celebratory party cocktail that is ready in seconds.”

Recommended Videos

Classic French 75 recipe

Batched for 8-10 servings

Ingredients:

10 oz gin

5 oz freshly squeezed lemon juice

5 oz sugar syrup

1 bottle Champagne or other sparkling wine

Method:

Combine gin, lemon juice, and sugar syrup ahead of time. Find a large bowl and mix well with plenty of ice. Keep this mixture in the fridge until needed. You can optionally add additional ingredients like strawberries, mint, or herbs.

When guests arrive, pour a double shot-sized portion of the mixture into a Champagne flute per person and top with Champagne or other sparkling wine.