 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

An expert’s top tip for the best batched cocktail for your game day party

This easy and delicious cocktail can be made ahead of time

By
Duckworth’s
Duckworth’s

If you’re wondering what cocktail you can make for your game day party and looking for something special, then Ron Oleksa, Corporate Beverage Director for The Cellar, Link & Pin, and Duckworth’s in Charlotte, NC, recommends the French 75: “One of the best cocktails to batch for your Super Bowl party is the French 75. This classic cocktail has been seeing an immense increase in popularity lately in bars around the country, and it’s easily one of the most adaptable cocktails around. Its refreshing, fruit-forward spritz has always made it a cocktail that screams to be enjoyed on Sunday with friends.”

He suggests pre-batching the key ingredients, and varying the recipe to suit your tastes: “You need only to premix the Lemon, Sugar and Gin. From there you can add whatever you feel like. Strawberries, Mint, Cucumber or Elderflower are all excellent choices. You can also swap the Gin for Vodka, Cognac or Bourbon. When it comes time to serve, a simple pour of equal parts mix with your favorite sparkling and ‘Voila!’ you have a celebratory party cocktail that is ready in seconds.”

Recommended Videos

Classic French 75 recipe

Batched for 8-10 servings

Ingredients:

  • 10 oz gin
  • 5 oz freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 5 oz sugar syrup
  • 1 bottle Champagne or other sparkling wine

Method:

Related

Combine gin, lemon juice, and sugar syrup ahead of time. Find a large bowl and mix well with plenty of ice. Keep this mixture in the fridge until needed. You can optionally add additional ingredients like strawberries, mint, or herbs.

When guests arrive, pour a double shot-sized portion of the mixture into a Champagne flute per person and top with Champagne or other sparkling wine.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
How to make Dry January (or Damp January) stick year-round with these expert tips
Tricks to drinking better (or not at all)
Beer next to sunglasses

Right now, many of us are carrying out Dry January. Many more of us are trying out New Year's Resolutions that so often involve healthier choices. And while we should stop and congratulate ourselves for getting this far, there are smarter ways of going forward.

When it comes to imbibing, all or nothing is a pretty popular philosophy. But that fails to account for the many people going damp in January or just hoping to tweak their relationship with booze for the better. So we reached out to somebody with an entire app platform built precisely on how to keep Dry January goals alive and well.
The app: Reframe

Read more
We’ll be welcoming Lunar New Year with these gin cocktails
Try out these recipes to toast the Year of the Snake
Good Luck Babe 2

Tomorrow night is Lunar New Year, when it's time to welcome the Year of the Snake. To celebrate, Hendrick's Gin has shared a range of gin cocktails embracing the theme, from snakey garnishes to green spritzes. Try out these recipes to toast the beginning of another year, with appropriately citrusy drinks for an upcoming year of health and good fortune.
Rebirth

Created by Sarah Berardi, Hendrick’s Gin West Coast Ambassador

Read more
Stave off the winter chill with these four warm cocktail recipes
Get cozy with these tasty warm cocktails for the cold months
Sugarfield Spirits

If there's something good about being in the depths of a cold winter, it's enjoying a cozy evening somewhere nice and toasty with a delicious warm cocktail. As well as the classic Hot Toddy or Irish Coffee, there are all sorts of warm cocktails you can try, including those which are based on tea or coffee drinks, or those which take a classic cocktail recipe and re-work it so it can function as a warm drink.

We've got four options for delicious warm cocktails for you to enjoy during the chilly period.
River Walk Warmth

Read more