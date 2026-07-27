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Bulleit is releasing its first expression featuring both bourbon and rye whiskeys

Two different whiskey types make for a unique expression

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Bulleit ‘87
Bulleit

Whiskey drinkers know about the appeal of both Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit Rye Whiskey. These two expressions have a permanent spot on home bars from Toledo to Tucson. But recently, the renowned brand announced that drinkers will no longer have to purchase two bottles to enjoy these two types of whiskey. That’s because Bulleit is launching its first expression that features both bourbon and rye whiskeys.

Bulleit ‘87

Bulleit
Bulleit

It’s called Bulleit ’87, and it’s also the brand’s first new core expression since Bulleit 95 Rye was launched in 2011. Named to pay tribute to the year Bulleit was founded, this new expression is a 90-proof whiskey made by combining a bourbon distilled, barreled, and aged in Shelbyville, Kentucky and a rye whiskey distilled and aged in Indiana. Both whiskeys were matured for a minimum of four years before they were each finished separately in the original barrels with toasted oak and French oak staves for four to six weeks before finally being married together to make one unique whiskey.

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According to Bulleit, the result is a complex, memorable whiskey that begins with a nose of caramel candy and brown sugar. Sipping it reveals notes of oak, baking spices, and toffee. The finish is long and warm, ending with a gentle hit of baking spices. It’s best enjoyed near or on the rocks.

“If I were to visualise it, it’s like a cake,” Phil Gelineau, Whiskey R&D Manager at Bulleit, says.

“The bourbon is your delicious sponge, the rye is like chocolate shavings on top, and the staves are the buttercream that brings it all together.”

“87 brings together everything that makes Bulleit great,” adds Jenika Newsum, Senior Brand Manager at Bulleit Frontier Whiskey at Diageo.

“Bourbon and rye whiskey are at the heart of our brand since its founding and guide our philosophy to do things differently. Now, ’87 unites them in one special bottle, balancing our signature bourbon sweetness with our rye spice in a bottle,” she says.

Where can I buy it?

Bulleit
Bulleit

Bulleit ’87 will be available at select whiskey retailers throughout the US beginning this September for the suggested retail price of $29.99 for a 750ml bottle. For more information about this and all Bulleit releases, visit https://www.bulleit.com/.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He’s been writing professional Read Full Bio
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