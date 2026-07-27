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Old Forester adds to its popular 117 whiskey series with Triple Char

This new expression is aged in heavily charred barrels

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Old Forester
Old Forester

I get excited any time Old Forester releases a new whiskey. So, I was pretty stoked when I heard that the renowned Kentucky-based brand recently announced a new limited-edition expression to be added to its award-winning portfolio.  It’s called Triple Char Kentucky Straight Bourbon, and it’s also the newest addition to its popular 117 Series.

Old Forester Triple Char Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Old Forester
Old Forester

Not only is this limited-edition release the newest addition to its 117 Series of whiskeys, but it’s also the first whiskey from the brand to be completely distilled at the Old Forester Distillery on Louisville’s historic Main Street. Aged in barrels charred three times longer than traditional Old Forester bourbon, this whiskey is known for its multi-layered, rich aromas and flavors. Best enjoyed neat or on the rocks, this is guaranteed to be your new favorite summer campfire whiskey.

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According to the brand, the result is a 115-proof whiskey that begins with a nose of pecan praline, ripe apples, stone fruit, cardamom, honeysuckle, and fresh leather. From there, the palate is centered on notes of apple cobbler, cinnamon candy, cracked black pepper, and charred oaky wood. The finish is long, warm, and ends with fresh leather, licorice candy, and oak.

“Triple Char is an exciting new chapter for Old Forester and our 117 Series,” Assistant Master Distiller Caleb Trigo says.

“Not only is it the first expression made entirely from whiskey distilled at our Main Street distillery, but the extended barrel char allows us to showcase that spirit in a completely new way. The result is a bourbon with remarkable richness, intense spice and a depth of oak that demonstrates both our heritage and our continued spirit of innovation.”

Where can I buy it?

Old Forester
Old Forester

Old Forester Triple Char Kentucky Straight Bourbon isn’t the type of whiskey you can grab at your local liquor store on the way home from work. Instead, this limited-edition bourbon whiskey is currently available exclusively at the Old Forester Distillery (located at 119 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202) and at select whiskey retailers in Kentucky for the suggested retail price of $64.99 for a 375ml bottle. For more information about this release and all other Old Forester expressions, visit OldForester.com.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He’s been writing professional Read Full Bio
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