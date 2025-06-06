An expert’s tips for the sweet and spicy drink of the summer

If you’ve been following food and drink trends, you’ll certainly have come across the term “swicy.” The combination of sweet and spicy is everywhere this year, including in cocktails, where drinks like the spicy mango margarita have been taking the internet by storm.

Cocktail expert Patrick Pistolesi of NIO Cocktails is here to guide you through this trend, sharing his tips on adding mango and Mexican sauce chamoy to a classic Margarita to create a Mangonada.

Recommended Videos

“Mangonadas are a traditional Mexican snack that mixes the sweetness of mango with the unique mix of sweet, salty, sour and spicy flavours of chamoy. Adding chamoy and mango to your Margarita creates a vibrant, refreshing, and perfectly balanced drink for summer,” Pistolesi says.

He shares his three-step formula for creating the perfect drink:

1. Rim your glass with Chamoy and Tajín



“Traditionally, salt is added to the rim of a margarita glass, but combining it with chamoy and Tajín seasoning makes it even better.Just one tablespoon of chamoy sauce with one teaspoon of Tajín on a small plate. Rub a lime wedge around half of your glass rim, then dip it into the chilli and spice mixture. Set the glass aside briefly.”



2. Add frozen Mango-Chamoy ice cubes



“In a blender, puree 60g of fresh mango with 15 ml of chamoy sauce and a squeeze of lime. Pour this mixture into an ice cube tray and freeze overnight. Add one or two mango-chamoy ice cubes into your prepared glass. As the ice cubes melt, they’ll infuse your margarita with a sweet and spicy kick.”



3. Prepare and pour your Spicy Mango Margarita



“Add 30ml of chamoy sauce,50ml of tequila, 30ml of mango purée, 20ml of fresh lime juice, and 10ml of agave syrup in a cocktail shaker. Shake until perfectly mixed and chilled, then double strain into your rimmed glass containing mango-chamoy ice cubes Finally, top it off with a dried mango slice and a sprinkle of Tajín seasoning for extra sweetness and spice.”