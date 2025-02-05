 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Brighten up your winter with these mezcal cocktails

Colorful drinks to whisk you away to warmer days

By
Dos Hombres Mezcal
Dos Hombres Mezcal

People often think of tequila and mezcal as summer spirits, but you needn’t restrict these spirits to the back of your bar all winter long. We love winter tequila cocktails, especially for bringing a touch of color and brightness to cold and dark times. And now we’ve got mezcal recipes to help you think of sunny days and to look forward to warmer weather this winter.

These recipes comes from Dos Hombres Mezcal, and make use of comforting flavors like honey and lemon for a mezcal twist on a Bee’s Knees, or adding some Grenadine and orange juice to mezcal for a bright sunrise-hued drink to help transport you to sunnier climbs. Or if you’re hankering for something classic, you can never go wrong with a sour.

Recommended Videos

Smooth as Honey

Dos Hombres Mezcal

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal
  • 1 oz Honey Syrup (honey and water)
  • 2 Dashes Aromatic Bitters
  • 3/4 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Method:

Related

Add all ingredients into a drink shaker. Shake and strain into a large rocks glass, add lemon peel for garnish and enjoy!

Sunrise in Oaxaca

Dos Hombres Mezcal

Ingredients:

  • 2oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal
  • 2 Tbsp Grenadine
  • 4oz. Fresh Orange Juice

Method:

Add Dos Hombres and orange juice with ice into a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into Collins glass and slowly add grenadine. Garnish with an orange slice and a maraschino cherry.

Dos Hombres Sour

Ingredients:

  • 2oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal
  • .75oz. Agave Syrup
  • 1 Egg White
  • 1oz. Fresh Lime Juice

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker and dry shake. Add ice and then vigorously shake again. Fine strain into a chilled coupe, garnish with lime zest and/or 3 dashes of Angostura Bitters.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Mix up Ronny Chieng’s cocktail for the Year of the Snake
The actor and commedian has a recommendation for a cocktail to ring in the new year
Golden Orange Old Fashioned

If you're still easing yourself into Lunar New Year and you fancy trying out another cocktail to celebrate the Year of the Snake then we've got just the thing. Actor and comedian Ronny Chieng has teamed up with Scotch brand Johnnie Walker to create a special cocktail to welcome the new year, as well as staring in a video along with his wife Hannah to share some of his Lunar New Year traditions:

The cocktail is a twist on the beloved Old Fashioned, which typically uses just whiskey, sugar, and bitters. Its simplicity makes it the ideal way to enjoy fine whiskies, but the basic formula is also great for tweaking to add your own spin on the drink. Chieng's version uses the innovative ingredient of marmalade in place of the sugar, as it has plenty of sweetness but also some sharp orange zest flavors to add a distinctive kick to your whiskey. It also adds Sichuan bitters for a taste of the regional Chinese cuisine, known for its firey flavors, to add some peppery omph to the drink overall.

Read more
Bring a taste of summer to your glass with these coconut cocktails
Mix coconut rum into a variety of drinks for a bit of tropical brightness
Malibu Cider Sangria

Some people love to embrace winter with cozy warm drinks and sitting in front of the fire, watching the snow as it falls. But if you'd rather be dreaming of summer and warmer days ahead, then we wouldn't blame you for that. We can't help raise the temperatures or make the sun come out for longer, but we can recommend some tropical flavored drinks incorporating coconut rum, to help you remember those summer days. Lie back and imagine yourself on a warm beach!
Malibu Coquito

Ingredients:

Read more
An expert’s top tip for the best batched cocktail for your game day party
This easy and delicious cocktail can be made ahead of time
Duckworth’s

If you're wondering what cocktail you can make for your game day party and looking for something special, then Ron Oleksa, Corporate Beverage Director for The Cellar, Link & Pin, and Duckworth’s in Charlotte, NC, recommends the French 75: “One of the best cocktails to batch for your Super Bowl party is the French 75. This classic cocktail has been seeing an immense increase in popularity lately in bars around the country, and it’s easily one of the most adaptable cocktails around. Its refreshing, fruit-forward spritz has always made it a cocktail that screams to be enjoyed on Sunday with friends."

He suggests pre-batching the key ingredients, and varying the recipe to suit your tastes: "You need only to premix the Lemon, Sugar and Gin. From there you can add whatever you feel like. Strawberries, Mint, Cucumber or Elderflower are all excellent choices. You can also swap the Gin for Vodka, Cognac or Bourbon. When it comes time to serve, a simple pour of equal parts mix with your favorite sparkling and ‘Voila!’ you have a celebratory party cocktail that is ready in seconds.”
Classic French 75 recipe
Batched for 8-10 servings

Read more