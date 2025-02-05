Brighten up your winter with these mezcal cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents Smooth as Honey Sunrise in Oaxaca Dos Hombres Sour

People often think of tequila and mezcal as summer spirits, but you needn’t restrict these spirits to the back of your bar all winter long. We love winter tequila cocktails, especially for bringing a touch of color and brightness to cold and dark times. And now we’ve got mezcal recipes to help you think of sunny days and to look forward to warmer weather this winter.

These recipes comes from Dos Hombres Mezcal, and make use of comforting flavors like honey and lemon for a mezcal twist on a Bee’s Knees, or adding some Grenadine and orange juice to mezcal for a bright sunrise-hued drink to help transport you to sunnier climbs. Or if you’re hankering for something classic, you can never go wrong with a sour.

Smooth as Honey

Ingredients:

2 oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal

1 oz Honey Syrup (honey and water)

2 Dashes Aromatic Bitters

3/4 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Method:

Add all ingredients into a drink shaker. Shake and strain into a large rocks glass, add lemon peel for garnish and enjoy!

Sunrise in Oaxaca

Ingredients:

2oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal

2 Tbsp Grenadine

4oz. Fresh Orange Juice

Method:

Add Dos Hombres and orange juice with ice into a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into Collins glass and slowly add grenadine. Garnish with an orange slice and a maraschino cherry.

Dos Hombres Sour

Ingredients:

2oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal

.75oz. Agave Syrup

1 Egg White

1oz. Fresh Lime Juice

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker and dry shake. Add ice and then vigorously shake again. Fine strain into a chilled coupe, garnish with lime zest and/or 3 dashes of Angostura Bitters.