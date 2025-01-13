 Skip to main content
Dig out your tequila for these winter-time cocktails

Tequila can be a winter time drink too with these recipes

By
Cuervo
Cuervo

When you think of tequila drinks, you might first think of sipping a margarita in the sun, and certainly it’s a great spirit for the summertime. But tequila can work for the winter as well, if you combine it with seasonal ingredients like cranberries or wintery flavors like ginger.

This selection of recipes from Cuervo makes use of blanco, cristalino, and Devil’s Reserve expressions to show all the ways that you can enjoy your tequila even when it’s cold outside.

Cuervo Nuevo

Cuervo

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ oz Cuervo Tradicional® Plata Tequila
  • ½ oz Elderflower liqueur
  • 2 oz Brut Champagne
  • 2 oz Club soda
  • Garnish: Edible gold glitter

Method:

Run a lemon wedge along half of the outer rim of a coupe and roll in gold edible glitter. Then set it aside. Add all of the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir gently, and strain into the prepared coupe glass.

Noche Electrica

Cuervo

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ oz Cuervo Tradicional® Cristalino Tequila
  • ½ oz Coffee liqueur
  • ¼ oz Simple syrup (one part sugar, one part water)
  • 3 oz Cold brew or espresso

Method:

Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a Collins glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with an orange peel.

Cranberry Spritz

Cuervo

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 oz Cuervo Tradicional Blanco
  • 1 oz Cranberry Juice
  • 1/2 oz Lime Juice
  • 3 oz Sparkling Wine

Method:

Add first three ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake. Strain into a wine glass filled with fresh ice. Top with sparkling wine and gently stir to combine. Garnish with skewered cranberries.

Devil’s Mule

Cuervo

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Devil’s Reserve
  • 1/2 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
  • Top with Ginger Beer

Method:

Add Devil’s Reserve and lemon juice to a rocks glass with ice. Top with ginger beer and garnish with a lemon wheel.

