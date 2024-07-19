Coconut margaritas and prickly pear margaritas for a crowd

When you’re preparing drinks for a crowd, batching cocktails is always a great idea. While it’s great fun to make customized drinks for each of your guests, and that’s something you can and should attempt for smaller gatherings, with a larger group you won’t have time to individually mix drinks for each person. I find that it’s fun to make individual drinks for groups of five or six, but more than that becomes difficult and has you running around the kitchen all night.

Instead, make your life easier by preparing a large amount of one or two cocktails ahead of time. You can mix up a big batch of drink and leave it in your fridge, then add ice when your guests arrive and garnish each drink as you serve it. That way, people still get the special feeling of a delicious cocktail but you won’t be quite so frantic while trying to host.

For you tequila fans, the brand Flecha Azul Tequila has come up with two delicious margarita recipes which are ideal for batching ahead of time. A nice touch of these recipes is that they aren’t too sweet, and so they let the natural flavors of the tequila shine through. Next time you’re having a group round, whip up either (or both!) of these recipes ahead of time and enjoy cocktails without the hassle.

Batched margarita recipes

Coconut Margarita (Batched for 8)

Ingredients:

2 cups Flecha Azul Blanco

1 cup Lime Juice

1 cup Triple Sec

1 ½ cups Cream of Coconut, blended

Method: Add all ingredients to a pitcher, fill with ice and stir well.

Prickly Pear Margarita (Batched for 8)

Ingredients:

2 cups Flecha Azul Reposado

1 cup Triple Sec

1 cup Lime Juice

½ cup Prickly Pear Syrup

Method: Add all ingredients to a pitcher, fill with ice and stir well.