Looking for a perfect sear on your steak? This surprising pantry item is the secret

Grilled juicy marinated angus beef flank steak on wooden board. Finished juicy medium rare meat is resting before it is cut and sliced.
JGA / Shutterstock

We already know that there are countless ways to cook a great steak. Whether you prefer the grill, a good old-fashioned cast-iron pan, or your beloved broiler, if you know what you’re doing, you’ll end up with a delicious meal. But if you’ve ever felt like your steak could use a bit more in the way of a perfectly crisp, deeply golden, ultra-crispy crust, the answer is probably already sitting in your pantry right now: cornstarch.

Why it works

Cornstarch spilled from a teaspoon

You may already know that cornstarch is the secret behind many fried favorites, such as ultra-crispy tofu or that irresistible crunch on fried chicken. The same principle applies to steak. Cornstarch helps to give a steak a perfectly golden crust by absorbing surface moisture. When the surface of your steak is dry, the heat will focus on browning rather than steaming (which creates an unappetizingly grey surface instead of a golden one).

Cornstarch is one of the best options for giving steak a crispy crust thanks to its high amylose content. Amylose, a key starch molecule, makes up about 20% to 25% of most starches and is essential for crisping. The higher the amylose content, the better the starch performs at forming a crunchy outer layer. When exposed to heat, amylose molecules break apart and allow moisture to escape. As the moisture evaporates, the molecules reorganize into a firm, porous crust that delivers a satisfying crunch.

And while that sinfully golden and deliciously crisp crust provides a beautiful texture, this process also enhances flavor. This is known as the Maillard reaction — a chemical reaction between amino acids and sugars that happens when food is exposed to high heat. Thanks, science.

How to use the cornstarch method

Bone in ribeye, raw
Andrei Iakhniuk / Shutterstock

The key to a perfectly golden steak crust is to ensure the surface of the meat is entirely dry before cooking. It might feel counterintuitive, but when it comes to searing, dryness equals delicious crispness.

Start by patting the steak dry with paper towels to eliminate any surface moisture. Next, mix a couple of tablespoons of cornstarch with an equal amount of coarse salt—just enough to generously coat a steak about an inch thick. Rub this mixture all over the meat. You can cook it right away, but for an even drier surface and crispier crust, I like to place the steak in the freezer for about 30 minutes before cooking.

My favorite steak for this method (or any method, really) is a hearty, fatty, well-marbled ribeye. A thick cut like this will cook slowly enough to ensure the crust has enough time to develop without overcooking the inside.

Cornstarch steak recipe

Grilled juicy marinated angus beef flank steak on wooden board. Finished juicy medium rare meat is resting before it is cut and sliced.
JGA / Shutterstock

This recipe includes a step that may seem a bit strange — chilling steaks in the freezer immediately before cooking. What this step will do is ensure that all excess moisture has been removed from the outside of your steak. The cornstarch and the blast of cold freezer air work together to dry the steak’s surface, giving you a perfectly golden sear when you grill it.

Ingredients:

  • 1 1 1/2 – 2-inch thick ribeye steak
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch

Method:

  1. In a small bowl, mix the cornstarch and salt, and set aside.
  2. Dry the steak completely with paper towels, then pat it all over with the cornstarch mixture.
  3. Place the steak on a plate and freeze for 30 minutes.
  4. While the steak is in the freezer, preheat the grill to its highest setting.
  5. Remove steaks from the freezer and grill for 4-7 minutes per side, depending on temperature preference.
  6. Remove steaks from the grill and allow to rest on a cutting board for at least five minutes before serving.
