The Best Fried Chicken Recipe You Will Ever Make

The History of Fried Chicken

Europeans were the first to fry up chicken during the Middle Ages. Fried chicken was considered an expensive delicacy until after World War II and was only served for special occasions. Scottish immigrants were the ones who introduced fried chicken to the U.S. but they didn’t use any seasonings until West Africans added spice blends into the recipe. Since then, it has been a staple in Southern cooking.

Some of the first documented recipes of fried chicken were in the mid-1700s and the first printed recipe was documented in 1825. Fried chicken was offered in restaurants but it wasn’t until 1964 that it because a national craze. Since then, fast food restaurants have been vying for the best fried chicken and have even had some “fried chicken wars.”

American fried chicken is the most popular fried chicken and in Japan, it is traditional for a family to order American-style fried chicken for their Christmas celebration.

What is the Best Way to Cook Fried Chicken?

The three primary methods of frying chicken are deep fried, oven-fried, and pan-fried. Most households don’t have a deep fryer and oven-fried chicken takes a long time to cook. So the most effective method is pan-frying. The cast-iron skillet is the best for frying chicken because it distributes heat evenly and when a cast-iron skillet gets hot, it stays hot.

Shortening is the preferred oil over any vegetable or canola oil because it has a high melting point and is more stable than frying oil. While shortening has eliminated trans fats, it is still a highly processed product so you should use it sparingly.

The Best Way to Eat Fried Chicken

In Gainesville, Georgia, it is (actually) illegal to eat fried chicken with any sort of utensil. Fried chicken was designed to be finger food. You just pick it up and eat it, or you pull it apart and eat it bit by bit.

A lot of people enjoy having dipping sauces with their chicken. Sauces such as ranch, barbeque, hot sauce, and even wasabi paste are used as condiments. The top choices for dipping sauces are #1–plain that is no sauce, #2–barbecue sauce, #3–hot sauce.

You can enjoy fried chicken freshly fried, you can eat it cold, or you can reheat your fried chicken. Either way, it’s an enjoyable dish that you just can’t get enough of.

Just make sure you have a napkin or two handy.

Crispy Fried Chicken Recipe

Ingredients

1 to 2 pounds of chicken breasts, skin on or boneless

2 tbsp Kosher salt

2 tbsp ground pepper

2 quarts buttermilk

3 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tbsp paprika

2 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp onion powder

Canola oil for pan-frying

Method

Place chicken in a large leak-proof container. Season with salt and pepper. Add garlic and rosemary, cover with buttermilk. Cover and let sit overnight. Fill a large, 12-inch skillet with oil 2/3 of the way to the top and heat over low/medium heat to 350F. Use a cooking thermometer to monitor the precise temperature. While the oil is coming up to temperature, combine flour and the spices into a shallow dish and mix well. Remove the chicken breasts from the buttermilk and bread in the flour mixture. Making sure to coat the chicken all over. Double bread the chicken by dipping the chicken in the buttermilk mixture after the first round and breading again. Add the chicken to the oil one piece at a time. Do not crowd the pan. Turn the chicken breasts every few minutes until all sides are golden brown. Serve with hot sauce, honey, or nothing at all! Just grab that napkin, you’re going to need it.

