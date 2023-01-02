The king of all comfort foods, this recipe will keep you warm all winter

My favorite indulgence (aside from great whiskey) is stick-to-your-ribs, fatty, flavorful, warm and cozy, tastes-like-Grandma-made-it comfort food. Chicken and dumplings, braised short ribs, pastas in cream sauce for days — I want it all. If it’s made with a pound of butter and dumped on top a pile of carbs, I’m a fan. No questions asked.

The meal that tops it all? Beef stroganoff. This is a dish that just tastes like love in a bowl. It’s perfect for chilly days and cold nights by the fire. If possible, it’s even better the next day. Its beefy, creamy, mushroomy, earthy sauce absolutely sings when combined with egg noodles, and there’s just nothing better in the world. Don’t argue. You’d be wrong. There isn’t.

This beef stroganoff recipe is almost too good to be true. It’s very seldom that something so rich and decadent can come to fruition in half an hour. Somehow, miraculously, this dish does. For the ultimate comfort food that only takes 30 minutes from start to table, look no further than this easy beef stroganoff recipe that tastes like it took all day.

(From Gimme Some Oven)

Ingredients:

1 pound wide egg noodles, uncooked

pound wide egg noodles, uncooked 1/4 cup butter, divided

butter, divided 1 1/2 pounds thinly sliced steak

pounds thinly sliced steak Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 small white onion, thinly sliced

small white onion, thinly sliced 1 pound sliced mushrooms

pound sliced mushrooms 4 cloves garlic, minced or pressed

cloves garlic, minced or pressed 1/2 cup dry white wine

dry white wine 1 1/2 cups beef stock

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Worcestershire sauce 3 tablespoons flour

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt or sour cream

plain Greek yogurt or sour cream Fresh parsley, chopped (optional)

Method:

Cook egg noodles according to the package instructions, then set aside. In a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, melt two tablespoons of butter. Add the steak to the pan, seasoning with salt and pepper. Cook about 3 minutes per side. Remove the steak from the pan and set aside. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter to the pan. Sauté the onions for about 3 minutes. Add mushrooms and sauté for an additional 5–7 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the mushrooms are cooked and the onions are soft. Add the garlic and sauté for 1 minute, stirring occasionally. Deglaze the pan with the white wine, scraping the brown bits off the bottom of the pan. Let the mixture simmer for an additional 3 minutes. In a separate bowl, whisk together the beef stock, Worcestershire sauce, and flour until smooth. Pour the beef stock mixture into the sauté pan, stir to combine, then let the mixture simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the Greek yogurt (or sour cream) into the pan and steak until combined. Season to taste. Serve over prepared egg noodles and garnish with parsley, if desired.

Beef stroganoff tips and tricks

The photo here is beautiful, but stroganoff tastes best when the noodles are stirred right into the beef and gravy mixture, then warmed through before serving. For aesthetic reasons, we’ll let it slide, but stir that baby up when it’s time to eat.

This dish is best reheated on the stove. Simply put the stroganoff into a pan with a splash of beef stock, stir to combine, and heat through.

The gravy in this dish is truly spectacular. Be sure to serve with lots of good, crusty, buttery bread to mop it all up.

Editors' Recommendations