Brother’s Bond Regenerative Grain Bourbon just might be the perfect whiskey for Earth Day

By
Brother's Bond
If you’re somehow unfamiliar with Brother’s Bond Bourbon, it’s an award-winning whiskey brand founded by actors and friends Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley (of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ fame). But it’s not your average celebrity brand. Founded in 2021, the duo set out to craft high-quality whiskeys using sustainable, regenerative agricultural practices. Not surprisingly, Brother’s Bond Bourbon might have the perfect whiskey for Earth Day.

Brother’s Bond Regenerative Grain Straight Bourbon

Brother's Bond
It’s aptly called Brother’s Bond Regenerative Grain Straight Bourbon. If you’re planning to enjoy a glass of whiskey on Earth Day (April 22), there’s no better choice. This small-batch, award-winning whiskey is a blend of three-year-old bourbon and six-year-old wheated bourbon, along with custom toast and char methods.

The first bourbon made with regenerative grains, this 95-proof whiskey is known for its nose of toasted oak and caramelized sugar. The palate is a mix of toasted marshmallows, charred oak, sweet corn, and toasted vanilla beans. The finish is warm, lingering, and memorable.

“To us, bourbon is about more than flavor—it’s about legacy and impact,” Ian Somerhalder, co-founder of Brother’s Bond Bourbon, said.

“Regenerative farming isn’t just an agricultural shift—it’s a hopeful solution to the climate crisis. By caring for the land and supporting the farmers who steward it, we’re creating a richer, more meaningful whiskey experience—one that preserves the earth for future generations. Every sip connects us to something bigger, and every pour is a step toward something better.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey glass
coldsnowstorm / istock

Brother’s Bond Regenerative Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey is available at alcohol retailers throughout the US for the suggested retail price of $59.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Christopher Osburn
Would you buy bourbon flavored with orange blossom honey? If so, Misunderstood Whiskey Co. has the whiskey for you
Misunderstood's new bourbon is flavored with orange blossom honey
Misunderstood

Founded in 2017, Misunderstood Brands is well-known for its Misunderstood Whiskey and OATRAGEOUS Oat Milk Liqueur. Recently, the brand announced the launch of its first-ever bourbon whiskey. But it didn't want to release just another unremarkable bourbon. Instead, the brand opted to add a little extra flavor.
Misunderstood Orange Blossom Bourbon
Misunderstood Whiskey Co. Misunderstood

It's called Misunderstood Orange Blossom Bourbon, and it's precisely what the name suggests. It's a 99% corn-based small-batch bourbon distilled at Ross & Squibb Distillery (MGP) in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. It's blended with the essence of pure blossom honey. Like all of Misunderstood's products, this new whiskey is made without any artificial colors or flavorings. To make it, the brand partnered with Dutch Gold Honey, which harvests its honey in the US, Brazil, and Mexico.

Read more
Midleton is launching a very rare 50-year-old Irish whiskey
Midleton launching Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection Chapter Six
Midleton

If you like old Irish whiskey, like really old Irish whiskey, and you have quite a bit of extra money burning a hole in your pocket, you’ll be excited to hear about the newest release from famed Irish distiller Midleton.
Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection Chapter Six

It’s called Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection Chapter Six, and it’s the final chapter of the brand’s Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection. For those unaware, these are the rarest and oldest Irish whiskeys in the world.

Read more
Graeter’s Ice Cream and New Riff are partnering to launch a bourbon ball ice cream
Graeter's is pairing with New riff to make an ice cream for bourbon fans
Graeter’s

Sure, you’ll likely enjoy a classic Mint Julep while watching the 2025 Kentucky Derby in May. But after that, wouldn’t you like a bourbon-flavored ice cream to celebrate the finish of the “fastest two minutes in sports”? We know we would. Lucky for you (and us), Graeter’s Ice Cream is launching an ice cream in partnership with New Riff Distilling.
Graeter’s Bourbon Ball Ice Cream

Graeter’s Ice Cream is America’s oldest family-owned and operated craft ice cream brand. To celebrate the 2025 Kentucky Derby, Graeter’s is collaborating with New Riff Distilling to launch Graeter’s Bourbon Ball Ice Cream. Inspired by the popular Kentucky confection, this new, limited-edition ice cream flavor combines bourbon-infused ice cream, whiskey-glazed pecans, and dark chocolate chips.

Read more