Brother’s Bond Regenerative Grain Bourbon just might be the perfect whiskey for Earth Day

If you’re somehow unfamiliar with Brother’s Bond Bourbon, it’s an award-winning whiskey brand founded by actors and friends Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley (of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ fame). But it’s not your average celebrity brand. Founded in 2021, the duo set out to craft high-quality whiskeys using sustainable, regenerative agricultural practices. Not surprisingly, Brother’s Bond Bourbon might have the perfect whiskey for Earth Day.

Brother’s Bond Regenerative Grain Straight Bourbon

It’s aptly called Brother’s Bond Regenerative Grain Straight Bourbon. If you’re planning to enjoy a glass of whiskey on Earth Day (April 22), there’s no better choice. This small-batch, award-winning whiskey is a blend of three-year-old bourbon and six-year-old wheated bourbon, along with custom toast and char methods.

The first bourbon made with regenerative grains, this 95-proof whiskey is known for its nose of toasted oak and caramelized sugar. The palate is a mix of toasted marshmallows, charred oak, sweet corn, and toasted vanilla beans. The finish is warm, lingering, and memorable.

“To us, bourbon is about more than flavor—it’s about legacy and impact,” Ian Somerhalder, co-founder of Brother’s Bond Bourbon, said.

“Regenerative farming isn’t just an agricultural shift—it’s a hopeful solution to the climate crisis. By caring for the land and supporting the farmers who steward it, we’re creating a richer, more meaningful whiskey experience—one that preserves the earth for future generations. Every sip connects us to something bigger, and every pour is a step toward something better.”

Where can I buy it?

Brother’s Bond Regenerative Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey is available at alcohol retailers throughout the US for the suggested retail price of $59.99 for a 750ml bottle.