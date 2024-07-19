 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

A pair of regenerative whiskies to promote sustainable farming

WhistlePig and Brother's Bond are teaming up with this pair of American whiskies

By
regenerative whiskies whistlepig brothers bond bb wp bundle 6 scaled jpg
Brother’s Bond & WhistlePig

Beloved whiskey brand WhistlePig is known for its interest in farm to bottle production, with a focus on farming practices similar to what you’ll find in many high-end restaurants. Now, the brand is teaming up with bourbon manufacturer Brother’s Bond to promote sustainable farming with each company releasing its own farm-based expression.

WhistlePig is debuting its new annual release of its FarmStock Beyond Bonded Rye Whiskey, and Brother’s Bond is releasing a Regenerative Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The two brands will be donating a portion of sales from each bottle to Regenerate America, a regenerative agriculture coalition which aims to promote sustainable farming and health soil.

Recommended Videos

The collaboration happened as members from each brand met in LA. “The encounter led to a meeting of the minds on sustainable farm-to-bottle whiskey,” said Meghan Ireland, Chief Blender at WhistlePig. “It’s unusual for whiskey competitors to convene over our secret sauce, but for the chance to pave the way for the industry in responsible farming? We were all about it. We’re beyond excited to team up with Brother’s Bond this harvest season to bring sustainability to your home bar.”

Brother’s Bond is co-founded by actor Ian Somerhalder, who said he wanted to help promote sustainability in the industry: “Our goal is to create a movement for sustainable change within the spirits industry. Together with WhistlePig, we share a commitment to sustainable craftsmanship and invite other brands who have this same mission to join in the efforts to protect our planet.”

The FarmStock Beyond Bonded Rye Whiskey uses rye grain grown on the brand’s Vermont farm in a water conserving manner, with water sourced from the farm’s well and all waste from the distillery converted to renewable energy. Each step of the whiskey’s production is documented and showcased, and each barrel is harvested from the farm and distilled in a single year.

The Regenerative Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey uses regenerative grain from North Carolina, and is a blend of a three-year-old bourbon and a six-year-old wheated bourbon.

The two are available to purchase as a bundle for $190 at WhistlePig’s website.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Simona Tabasco’s spicy, refreshing vermouth spritz
The White Lotus star worked with mixologist Maura Milia on the spritz recipe
simona tabasco spritz hero image from sicily with love as she explores taormina martini

White Lotus star and Italian icon Simona Tabasco hails from Naples, but she's been down to Sicily to drink aperitivo and to share a favorite cocktail recipe. Sicily is not only where White Lotus was filmed, but is also a enthusiastic home of aperitivo culture, with Sicilians getting together in the late afternoon or early evening to share a light drink before dinner. Drinks like spritzes, amaros, and vermouths are popular and are typically drunk along with small snacks like bruschetta or olives to get ready for the big meal to come.

Tabasco has teamed up with the brand Martini to create a light spritz using white vermouth, which is more dry and crisp that it better-known red counterpart. If you've only ever tried dry vermouth in a martini then it's worth trying in other drinks too, as it has some of the tartness and sharpness of a good white wine but plenty of sweetness too, giving it a thicker, heavier texture that works well in cocktails.

Read more
New release from Knob Creek combines rye whiskey and bourbon
Knob Creek Bourbon x Rye Kentucky Blended Straight Whiskey brings together two iconic American whiskey styles
Knob Creek

The two classic styles of American whiskey are bourbon and rye, so what happens when you combine the two? A new release from Knob Creek aims to examine that question by taking the brand's well known classic bourbon and blending it with straight rye whiskey.

The Knob Creek Bourbon x Rye Kentucky Blended Straight Whiskey is a limited edition release which will use two of the brand's existing spirits in combination, coming in at 113 proof. It has the spicy notes of rye along with the sweet notes of bourbon, making for a whisky with aromas of sweet maple and vanilla and flavors of brown sweets and fruit. It is suitable for sipping neat or for mixing into cocktails, the brand says.

Read more
Chenin Blanc is the summer white wine you’ve been waiting for
Chenin blanc wine guide
Chenin blanc wine

 

Chenin blanc has lurked in the shadows for some time. When it’s on the verge of a breakout, something else eclipses the trend, like funky orange wine a decade or so ago and chardonnay’s recent rebound.

Read more