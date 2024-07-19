WhistlePig and Brother's Bond are teaming up with this pair of American whiskies

Beloved whiskey brand WhistlePig is known for its interest in farm to bottle production, with a focus on farming practices similar to what you’ll find in many high-end restaurants. Now, the brand is teaming up with bourbon manufacturer Brother’s Bond to promote sustainable farming with each company releasing its own farm-based expression.

WhistlePig is debuting its new annual release of its FarmStock Beyond Bonded Rye Whiskey, and Brother’s Bond is releasing a Regenerative Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The two brands will be donating a portion of sales from each bottle to Regenerate America, a regenerative agriculture coalition which aims to promote sustainable farming and health soil.

The collaboration happened as members from each brand met in LA. “The encounter led to a meeting of the minds on sustainable farm-to-bottle whiskey,” said Meghan Ireland, Chief Blender at WhistlePig. “It’s unusual for whiskey competitors to convene over our secret sauce, but for the chance to pave the way for the industry in responsible farming? We were all about it. We’re beyond excited to team up with Brother’s Bond this harvest season to bring sustainability to your home bar.”

Brother’s Bond is co-founded by actor Ian Somerhalder, who said he wanted to help promote sustainability in the industry: “Our goal is to create a movement for sustainable change within the spirits industry. Together with WhistlePig, we share a commitment to sustainable craftsmanship and invite other brands who have this same mission to join in the efforts to protect our planet.”

The FarmStock Beyond Bonded Rye Whiskey uses rye grain grown on the brand’s Vermont farm in a water conserving manner, with water sourced from the farm’s well and all waste from the distillery converted to renewable energy. Each step of the whiskey’s production is documented and showcased, and each barrel is harvested from the farm and distilled in a single year.

The Regenerative Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey uses regenerative grain from North Carolina, and is a blend of a three-year-old bourbon and a six-year-old wheated bourbon.

The two are available to purchase as a bundle for $190 at WhistlePig’s website.