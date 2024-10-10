 Skip to main content
Brother’s Bond is releasing a 7-year-old bottled-in-bond bourbon

Brother's Bond's new expression pays homage to the bottled in bond act of 1897

By
Brother's Bond Bourbon
Brother's Bond Bourbon

Brother’s Bond isn’t just another gimmicky celebrity alcohol brand with more flash than substance. It might have been founded by actors Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder (of Vampire Diaries fame), but it has already gained countless fans and awards for its bourbons and rye whiskeys since it was founded in 2021.

Its newest release was created to pay tribute to the long history of whiskey-making in America. It’s called Brother’s Bond 7-Year-Old Bottled In Bond Straight Bourbon and it’s the duo’s tribute to the industry-changing Bottled in Bond Act of 1897.

Brother’s Bond 7-Year-Old Bottled In Bond Straight Bourbon

Brother's Bond Bourbon

This expression is the brand’s first high-rye, three-grain bourbon. The mash bill consists of 51% corn, 39% rye, and 10% malted barley. It’s matured for seven years in deeply charred oak barrels. This non-chill filtered bourbon has an alcohol content of 100-proof.

According to the brand, the nose is a melding of vanilla beans, caramel, fruitcake, oak, and baking spices. Sipping it reveals notes of toffee, maple syrup, butterscotch, nutmeg, and cinnamon. The finish is long, warming, lingering, and is loaded with vanilla, caramel, and other flavors.

“The Bottled in Bond Act of 1897 was one of the first consumer protection laws in the United States–it allowed Americans to be assured they were consuming a quality product made to the strictest standards,” Ian Somerhalder, co-founder of Brother’s Bond Bourbon said in a press release. “Our Bottled in Bond expression, which has been aged over 7 years, follows this same 100+ year tradition to create a superior bourbon that we can’t wait to share with fans across the world.”

Where can I buy it?

Brother's Bond Bourbo
Brother's Bond Bourbon

Brother’s Bond Bottled in Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey is currently available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $59.99.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
