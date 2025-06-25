 Skip to main content
Going green never tasted so good: 7 sustainable spirits to try now

Get to know these sustainable spirits brands

By
Brother's Bond
Brother's Bond

Sustainability (especially in the alcohol world) isn’t easy. It requires distilleries to create initiatives for environmentally responsible actions that impact everything they do, from where they source their ingredients to what they package their spirits into how they distribute their products. To be sustainable, they need to lower waste and reduce their overall carbon footprint.

In my nearly twenty years of writing about alcohol, I’ve been lucky enough to visit distilleries all over the world, from Taiwan to Tennessee. And in those years, I’ve seen a handful of highly sustainable distilleries in action. There’s something special about knowing that not only is the whiskey, rum, vodka, or tequila well-made and flavorful but it’s made in a way that doesn’t negatively impact the world for our children and beyond.

7 sustainable spirits brands

Whiskey glass
coldsnowstorm / istock

Sustainability in the spirits world is all about limiting your overall environmental footprint. They accomplish this in various ways. This includes sourcing local ingredients (or growing their own) and reducing emissions by avoiding the need to ship them long distances.  They also support farms that produce organic grains. Other sustainable practices include the use of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, or water, as well as water conservation, waste reduction, and environmentally friendly packaging.

Now that you’ve learned a little about some of the ways distilleries are keeping things sustainable, it’s time to find some of the brands that are doing it. Scroll down to discover some of the most environmentally conscious brands. They’re not just crafting noteworthy, flavorful spirits; they’re also helping to keep the planet healthy for future generations while doing so.

 Copalli Rum

Copalli Rum
Copalli Rum

This Belize-based brand is all about sustainability. It achieves this by utilizing regenerative farming and a distillery designed to produce zero waste. Not only does it create award-winning rum, but it’s made with a regenerative, circular system that’s centered on biodiversity and ecosystem restoration.

“Our mission from day one was simple,” Wil Maheia, Chief Sustainability Officer at Copalli, says.

“Make world-class rum that’s also good for the planet. That’s why we’ve invested in regenerative practices that benefit the soil, the climate, and our people. Our negative carbon footprint isn’t the finish line, it’s just the start of our journey.”

Brother’s Bond Bourbon

Brother's Bond Bourbon
Brother's Bond Bourbon

Brother’s Bond Bourbon is much more than a celebrity brand. Sure, it was founded by actors and friends Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, but it’s committed to creating whiskey that’s equal parts high-quality and sustainable. Its most recent release, made in collaboration with 1 Hotels, is a micro-batch single barrel release called Regenerative Grain Straight Bourbon. If you didn’t guess it already, this limited-edition whiskey was produced with ingredients from regenerative grain farming.

“At Brother’s Bond, sustainability isn’t just a buzzword—it’s at the heart of how we craft, connect, and give back. We’re proud to highlight our ongoing commitment to regenerative agriculture with this new Regenerative Grain micro-batch release available at 1 Hotels,” Somerhalder says.

Prairie Organic Spirits

Prairie Organic Spirits
Prairie Organic Spirits

Minnesota-based Prairie Organic Spirits is much more than an “organic” brand. First, all of its spirits are made with 100% USDA-certified organic corn that’s sourced from Midwestern family farms. Instead of using herbicides, farmers use controlled fires to weed. After distillation, they don’t throw away the spent mash. They give it to local farms for animals to eat.

Gray Whale Gin

Gray Whale Gin
Gray Whale Gin

Not only does Gray Whale Gin donate 1% of its sales to ocean conservation organizations, but it also wild harvests and sources its botanicals from local farms. It uses organic paint and biodegradable corks in its packaging. But that’s not all. For example, its Coastal Refreshment Kit, which costs $89.99, includes a 750ml Gray Whale Gin bottle, Sand Cloud beach towel, 32oz acrylic pitcher, and a recipe card for two large-format cocktails. Each element of the kit is purposefully designed and both Gray Whale and Sand Cloud support Oceana, which is dedicated to ocean conservation. As another example of purpose-driven design, Gray Whale even upcycles its bottles into scented candles.

Nc’nean Single Malt Scotch

Nc’nean
Nc’nean

If you’re a single malt Scotch whisky drinker and you’ve never heard of Nc’nean, you’re missing out on some amazing expressions. That alone would make this brand noteworthy, but it’s also known for its sustainability practices. The distillery uses only organically grown barley, operates entirely on renewable energy, and utilizes environmentally friendly, recycled glass for all its packaging. Not only that, Nc’nean is a B Corp-certified company. This means it meets the highest standards for environmental transparency and accountability.

Flor de Caña rum

Flor de Caña rum
Flor de Caña rum

There aren’t many sustainable spirits brands more well-known than Flor de Caña rum. The world’s first carbon-neutral and Fair Trade-certified rum brand, Flor de Caña, powers its distillery using only renewable energy. Additionally, the brand captures all CO2 emissions from fermentation. While the brand itself strives for carbon neutrality and a high level of sustainability, it also partnered with a charity called One Tree Planted and has planted more than 1 million trees since 2005.

Absolut Vodka

Absolut vodka
Absolut Vodka

Absolut Vodka’s distillery is one of the most energy-efficient in the world. The brand has been climate-neutral since 2013, and it even offsets its emissions by planting trees in Mexico. The distillery also has zero waste. All of the by-products from the distillation process are fed to cows and pigs. All bottles are recycled and reused. Absolut even used electric hybrid trucks to move the spirit from the distillery to the bottling location as well as to the warehouse.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
