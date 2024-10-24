 Skip to main content
This collaboration beer may hint at the future of brewing

Introducing Kernza beers

Deschutes Kernza beers.
Deschutes Brewery / Deschutes Brewery

Beer news is tough to keep up with. One minute non-alcoholic brands are backing internationally-renowned sports franchises and the next a producer is working with a brand new hop variety. One of the latest developments involves a beer made with a new grain source.

Oregon’s Deschutes Brewery and Patagonia Provisions (yes, that Patagonia makes nibbles like great tinned fish) have teamed up to create Kernza® Lager and Non-Alcoholic Kernza® Golden Brew, which dropped the beginning of last month. Perhaps most interestingly, the beers are made with the namesake grain, a product of wheatgrass and a perennial crop. The plant requires less resources to grow, works as a great cover crop, and may even help improve or maintain soil health, as reported by the USDA.

Deschutes Kernza Lager.
Deschutes Brewery / Deschutes Brewery

As a grain, it can also be a much-needed sugar and malt source for beer. That’s the idea behind the pair of new beers, each using Kernza® as well as organic hops and additional malts. Best, the grain is indigenous to large parts of the planet and does not need the level of inputs more conventional grains do. That’s a win-win for both beer drinker and planet earth.

A move towards regenerative agriculture, this beer may point the way to the future of brewing. And based on the tasty results, we’re on board. The beer can be found online at the brewery’s website. Look out for more brewers utilizing this ingredient—which is not so much new as new to the brewing world—down the road.

Also, check out our beer terminology guide and best fall beers, to stay in the know.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
