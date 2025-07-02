 Skip to main content
Move over IPAs — matcha beer is the new summer drink to try

What exactly is Matcha Beer?

Matcha Beer
bhofack2 / iStock

Summer is here. It’s the season of days spent at the lake, beach, or floating in a river or creek with a beer in your hand. And while we enjoy a classic, crisp pilsner or hoppy IPA on a humid summer day, this year, we’re all about the trending Matcha Beer.

Before I delve into the beer itself, it’s essential to provide some background on matcha. In my years of writing professionally, I’ve spent a lot of time enjoying different types of tea and herbal beverages. When it comes to tea-centric drinks, it’s challenging to beat the appeal of matcha. Not only is matcha flavorful but this green-hued ground powder made from green tea leaves is also known for its antioxidant and healthy properties.

Now that you’ve learned a little bit about matcha, it’s time to take a deep dive into ‘Matcha Beer.’ What does beer have to do with the herbal, nutrient-rich drink? What exactly is ‘Matcha Beer’?

What is Matcha Beer?

Matcha Beer
TShum / iStock

In the simplest terms, ‘Matcha Beer’ is precisely what it seems like it would be. It’s a drink that combines the herbal flavor of matcha with the malty, refreshing taste of your favorite beer. This trending beverage is a beer with matcha powder added to it. Beloved in Japan, where matcha is readily available, it’s gaining in popularity in the US and is sure to be your new summer go-to beer hack.

How is Matcha Beer made?

Matcha Beer
bhofack2 / iStock

While some breweries are experimenting with adding matcha flavors to their beers, you’re not likely to encounter a ‘Matcha Beer’ at your local grocery or beer store. If you want to try one this summer, you’ll have to make it yourself.

It can be made in two possible ways. The first step is to dissolve matcha powder in water, then slowly mix it with your favorite beer. The other possible way is to mix matcha syrup (made by adding granulated sugar, water, and matcha powder to a saucepan and simmering it over medium heat while stirring until it’s dissolved) with your favorite beer. Both recipes will not only add the vegetal, sweet flavor of matcha to your favorite beer but also add a vibrant green color.

What does it taste like?

Matcha
Alice Pasqual / Unsplash

First, you have a beer with its crisp, malty, lightly hoppy flavor. The addition of matcha powder or matcha syrup adds a grassy, umami, vegetal, sweet taste. The result is a well-balanced beer with the matcha’s vegetal, herbal sweetness complementing the beer’s bitterness.

Beer styles to pair with matcha?

Beer next to sunglasses
Drew Beamer / Unsplash

We’ve reached the most critical part of this journey: picking the beer for your Matcha Beer. You could open your fridge and grab the first beer. However, you may not be satisfied with the results. You should probably stay away from darker, maltier beers, such as stouts and porters, and overly bitter, hoppy beers like IPAs. The best beer choices include pilsners, lagers, wheat beers, and Japanese rice lagers. Crisp, refreshing, light beers pair best with the vegetal, herbal sweetness of the matcha.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
