 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Why this popular coffee brand is going all in on matcha

Why is matcha becoming so popular?

By
Verve Coffee Roasters Matcha
Verve Coffee Roasters / Verve Coffee Roasters

Matcha, made from young green tea leaves ground into a powdered form, has been used in Japanese culture for years. However, the matcha market has recently expanded as coffee and tea lovers discover this bright green tea’s fantastic taste and health benefits. According to Global Newswire, the matcha market is expected to grow to about $5 billion by 2028, growing annually at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.

Popular coffee brand Verve Coffee Roasters is going “all in” on matcha in 2025. For the first time, Verve has unveiled its own ceremonial-grade matcha—called Verve Matcha. Thoughtfully sourced, this bright, earthy matcha delivers balanced energy and harmony with every sip. But what are the driving factors behind the recent interest in matcha? I interviewed CEO and co-founder Colby Barr, who shared more about how the brand has gone all in on the matcha trend.

Recommended Videos

Why the matcha trend is on the rise

Matcha
Matcha & CO / Unsplash

“The recent rise in matcha can be attributed to several factors, from its enduring history and impressive health benefits to its increasing visibility on social media,” Barr said.

Related

Health benefits of matcha

“Rich in antioxidants, known for promoting wellness, and offering even, sustained energy, matcha has gained popularity among coffee and non-coffee drinkers,” Barr said. In an era of health and caffeine consciousness, Barr said Verve has “embraced matcha to the fullest.”

For Verve, hopping on the “matcha trend” means keeping pace with evolving customer tastes and helping to shape them. The brand hopes to craft the future of coffee (and matcha), reflecting its dedication to developing products that meet the diverse preferences of “today’s mindful consumers while upholding and elevating [its] commitment to quality, craft, and innovation.”

Visual appeal and versatility

In addition to its health benefits, Barr shared that matcha’s vibrant green color and visually appealing presentation also make it perfect for “Instagrammable” content. “Creators often showcase their favorite matcha drinks and creative at-home recipes. The nuanced flavors of matcha, with its smooth umami richness and delicate sweetness, add to its growing appeal,” said Barr.

“Like good coffee, the complexity of matcha makes a great medium for a wide range of beverages. Matcha’s rich history also carries a deep cultural significance that has withstood the test of time. This connection to ancient practices and its role in promoting mindfulness adds a layer of allure for modern consumers seeking more than just a ‘drink’ but a meaningful experience.”

Swapping matcha for coffee

Matcha latte
ROMAN ODINTSOV / Pexels

Verve Coffee Roasters first brainstormed the idea for matcha beverages in cafes with an “a-ha” moment.

“Why can’t many of our beverages be made with matcha? Why should it be limited to lattes? By expanding [our] menu, [we made it so that guests] can choose how [they] want to experience the matcha itself, the same way we experience coffee,” Barr said. “We love offering a varied and nuanced flavor experience, and matcha is a fun, vibrant experience for all palettes. Like coffee, different preparations bring out different characteristics of matcha and appeal to different consumers. We love the calming, focused energy matcha provides and that it’s packed with antioxidants.”.

“The best part is that it can be shared with coffee lovers. I like a pour-over in the morning, and now, in the afternoon, instead of a cappuccino, I find myself gravitating toward one of our matcha drinks. It’s a classic win-win situation that I hope everyone will get a chance to enjoy,” Barr says. Plus, many are switching to matcha, as it caters to those who may avoid it due to dietary preferences or caffeine sensitivities.”

Staying ahead of the matcha curve

Verve Coffee Roasters Matcha
Verve Coffee Roasters / Verve Coffee Roasters

In addition to Verve Coffee Roaster’s California locations, the brand has several cafes throughout Japan. Barr shared how Verve looks globally to stay ahead of the curve in the U.S. when it comes to trending flavors, product designs, and beverages:

“Verve is always looking globally for inspiration, and our presence in Japan has been a key influence in shaping our point of view. Japan’s hyper-intentional coffee, tea, food culture, and excellent execution of craft and design provide ongoing invaluable insight,” said Barr. Verve Coffee Roasters has recently launched the Dwell Dripper, inspired by Japanese single-use brewers.

“[Our] idea for Verve Matcha was sparked by the desire to bring our customers a high-quality, thoughtfully crafted matcha experience the Verve way. Matcha has deep roots in Japanese tradition, and we wanted to offer something authentic yet modern—aligning with our commitment to quality and our passion for innovation. Offering a thoughtfully curated, full matcha menu allows us to offer a multi-dimensional view and experience, highlighting matcha’s beauty and versatility through thoughtful preparation and exciting new flavor combinations crafted to meet a range of customer taste preferences.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist focusing on food, beverage, health, fitness, and travel content. She loves to…
Verve Coffee Roasters launches new Wilder Blend, inspired by California’s Wilder Ranch State Park
Celebrate the beauty of nature in your cup of coffee
Verve Coffee Roasters

Verve Coffee Roasters has recently launched its latest Wilder Blend, inspired by California’s Wilder Ranch State Park. The Santa Cruz-based specialty coffee roaster celebrates nature's beauty with its fan-favorite seasonal blend, Wilder. The Wilder Blend highlights three different regions: Guatemala, Rwanda, and Peru. With notes of pluot, cherry leaf, and dandelion, the coffee results in a jammy upfront, rounding out into a delicate balance with a finishing floral touch. Each sip captures the spirit of the land to your cup, echoing serene trails and coastal breezes.
Wilder is now available in both the company's cafe locations in California and via online purchase for home brewing. The blend can also be brewed in various ways, including Verve’s Dwell Dripper - crafted from BPA-free silicone and features a unique bottomless design, allowing for a free-flowing brew process that creates an aromatic and beautiful brew. Effortlessly clean and endlessly enjoyable, this new blend can be purchased in whole bean form, finely ground form for espresso, medium for filter brewing, and coarse for French press brewing.
According to Verve Coffee Roasters, all of the brand's coffee roasts can be brewed in multiple ways, designed for your perfect morning. You can also try the Wilder Blend in Instant Coffee form to enjoy your coffee on the go. Individual packets are ideal for travel and require only 10 ounces of hot or cold liquid  (water, milk, or milk alternative) to make. Simply stir and drink up (perhaps while hiking in the Wilder Ranch State Park). This limited-time seasonal roast is available now for purchase.
Buy Now

Read more
Arabica coffee shortages may make your morning breakfast pricier in 2025
Eggs aren't the only breakfast item with rising prices
Coffee liqueur in a glass with coffee beans

Recent news stories have highlighted the rising cost of eggs due to the bird flu, but another critical problem is emerging. Last week, Arabica coffee prices closed at a record of $4.04 per pound and are expected to rise higher this week. This rise is up 26% since the fourth quarter of 2024, when prices remained around $3.20 per pound. Recent reports of a dry, hot weather system forming over Brazil's coffee areas are contributing to new price peaks, as farmers in the world's top coffee-growing regions are reluctant to sell. Brazil produces over half of the world's Arabica coffee beans, posing a serious problem for coffee drinkers around the world.

Experts such as Bank of America's analysts have warned consumers about the growing shortage of Arabica coffee beans, preparing them to brace for retail coffee prices to rise. Analysts note that the outlook for coffee crops in Brazil is quite uncertain, especially given the potential for unfavorable weather conditions in upcoming months. Dry El Nino weather and low rainfall in Brazil have damaged coffee trees during an essential stage of coffee growing. Weather reports also indicate Brazil has faced the driest weather conditions since 1981, worsening the Arabica coffee outlook.

Read more
I tried camel milk in my coffee and it tasted way different than I thought
Yes, camel milk is real
Camel milk cappuccino

Camel milk is a staple in the diets of many Middle Eastern residents, but as an American visiting the UAE, it took me by surprise. For most Americans, camels are an animal we've seen in books, movies, and TV shows, perhaps, but not one that we think about daily. However, it only took me a few hours of traveling around Dubai to determine I needed to see what camel milk was all about. I've learned camels are important around UAE, so much so that there is even a camel hospital. I tried camel milk in a few forms throughout my visit, and it tasted much different than I thought.
How to enjoy camel milk

As a coffee addict, I always look closely for a coffee shop no matter where I go. After visiting the iconic Dubai Frame, this "Camelicious" stand immediately caught my attention. I could see the large picture of a Camel Milk Latte from afar. Now, I'm unsure how to describe exactly what I "thought" camel milk would taste like. On one hand, my taste buds expected the familiar taste of milk made with cow's milk. On the other hand, I hoped to try something that tasted wildly different from what I used to.

Read more