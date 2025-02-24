Why this popular coffee brand is going all in on matcha

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why the matcha trend is on the rise Swapping matcha for coffee Staying ahead of the matcha curve

Matcha, made from young green tea leaves ground into a powdered form, has been used in Japanese culture for years. However, the matcha market has recently expanded as coffee and tea lovers discover this bright green tea’s fantastic taste and health benefits. According to Global Newswire, the matcha market is expected to grow to about $5 billion by 2028, growing annually at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.

Popular coffee brand Verve Coffee Roasters is going “all in” on matcha in 2025. For the first time, Verve has unveiled its own ceremonial-grade matcha—called Verve Matcha. Thoughtfully sourced, this bright, earthy matcha delivers balanced energy and harmony with every sip. But what are the driving factors behind the recent interest in matcha? I interviewed CEO and co-founder Colby Barr, who shared more about how the brand has gone all in on the matcha trend.

Recommended Videos

Why the matcha trend is on the rise

“The recent rise in matcha can be attributed to several factors, from its enduring history and impressive health benefits to its increasing visibility on social media,” Barr said.

Health benefits of matcha

“Rich in antioxidants, known for promoting wellness, and offering even, sustained energy, matcha has gained popularity among coffee and non-coffee drinkers,” Barr said. In an era of health and caffeine consciousness, Barr said Verve has “embraced matcha to the fullest.”

For Verve, hopping on the “matcha trend” means keeping pace with evolving customer tastes and helping to shape them. The brand hopes to craft the future of coffee (and matcha), reflecting its dedication to developing products that meet the diverse preferences of “today’s mindful consumers while upholding and elevating [its] commitment to quality, craft, and innovation.”

Visual appeal and versatility

In addition to its health benefits, Barr shared that matcha’s vibrant green color and visually appealing presentation also make it perfect for “Instagrammable” content. “Creators often showcase their favorite matcha drinks and creative at-home recipes. The nuanced flavors of matcha, with its smooth umami richness and delicate sweetness, add to its growing appeal,” said Barr.

“Like good coffee, the complexity of matcha makes a great medium for a wide range of beverages. Matcha’s rich history also carries a deep cultural significance that has withstood the test of time. This connection to ancient practices and its role in promoting mindfulness adds a layer of allure for modern consumers seeking more than just a ‘drink’ but a meaningful experience.”

Swapping matcha for coffee

Verve Coffee Roasters first brainstormed the idea for matcha beverages in cafes with an “a-ha” moment.

“Why can’t many of our beverages be made with matcha? Why should it be limited to lattes? By expanding [our] menu, [we made it so that guests] can choose how [they] want to experience the matcha itself, the same way we experience coffee,” Barr said. “We love offering a varied and nuanced flavor experience, and matcha is a fun, vibrant experience for all palettes. Like coffee, different preparations bring out different characteristics of matcha and appeal to different consumers. We love the calming, focused energy matcha provides and that it’s packed with antioxidants.”.

“The best part is that it can be shared with coffee lovers. I like a pour-over in the morning, and now, in the afternoon, instead of a cappuccino, I find myself gravitating toward one of our matcha drinks. It’s a classic win-win situation that I hope everyone will get a chance to enjoy,” Barr says. Plus, many are switching to matcha, as it caters to those who may avoid it due to dietary preferences or caffeine sensitivities.”

Staying ahead of the matcha curve

In addition to Verve Coffee Roaster’s California locations, the brand has several cafes throughout Japan. Barr shared how Verve looks globally to stay ahead of the curve in the U.S. when it comes to trending flavors, product designs, and beverages:

“Verve is always looking globally for inspiration, and our presence in Japan has been a key influence in shaping our point of view. Japan’s hyper-intentional coffee, tea, food culture, and excellent execution of craft and design provide ongoing invaluable insight,” said Barr. Verve Coffee Roasters has recently launched the Dwell Dripper, inspired by Japanese single-use brewers.

“[Our] idea for Verve Matcha was sparked by the desire to bring our customers a high-quality, thoughtfully crafted matcha experience the Verve way. Matcha has deep roots in Japanese tradition, and we wanted to offer something authentic yet modern—aligning with our commitment to quality and our passion for innovation. Offering a thoughtfully curated, full matcha menu allows us to offer a multi-dimensional view and experience, highlighting matcha’s beauty and versatility through thoughtful preparation and exciting new flavor combinations crafted to meet a range of customer taste preferences.”