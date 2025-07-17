 Skip to main content
The scientific reason coffee gives some people the jitters — and others feel fine

How to enjoy the focus and energy of caffeine without the jitters

By
Functional coffee
Everyday Dose / Everyday Dose

I’m no stranger to the caffeine jitters, though I only recently learned the scientific reason behind how our bodies respond to caffeine. If you’ve ever felt jittery or anxious after drinking just one cup of coffee, while others seem unaffected, it turns out the difference goes far beyond willpower. Jack Savage, CEO of Everyday Dose, states that a specific gene, known as the CYP1A2 gene, is responsible for this phenomenon. Only half of the population carries a variation of these genes that helps them metabolize caffeine more slowly, leading to the so-called “caffeine jitters.”

For those of us who do have this gene variation, the caffeine in coffee lingers around our systems longer, increasing the risk of side effects like anxiety, high blood pressure, and sleep disruption. This is what drove Savage to seek a more innovative solution for coffee drinkers with this gene variation, enabling them to achieve energy and focus without the unwanted side effects.

Understanding caffeine and the CYPA12 gene

Coffee Cup
caffeine / Pexels

“The CYP1A2 gene impacts the pace at which the body can break down caffeine intake. At least 50% of people have a variation of the gene that causes their bodies to metabolize caffeine at a slower rate. If you’re among the group with that variant,  it means you’re more likely to feel adverse side effects when you consume caffeine. Jitters, insomnia, anxiety, and even higher blood pressure are all tied to a cup of traditional coffee, thanks to this gene variant. Most people think they need that daily fix to get energy, but in reality, with better sources of support through ingredients that fuel focus, clarity, and smooth energy, you can get by with less caffeine,” says Savage.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

After taking Adderall for nearly 20 years, Savage grew tired of the toll it took on his body. When he quit, he turned to coffee to fill the void, but quickly ended up with more problems from the caffeine jitter, gut issues, and crashes associated with drinking too much coffee. This personal experience inspired him to find a more mindful and functional approach to coffee, leading him to delve into the world of nutrition and biohacking. He discovered that natural ingredients, such as Lion’s Mane, Chaga, and L-Theanine, provided the same focus he sought from coffee, but without the adverse side effects associated with high caffeine intake. This is when Everyday Dose was born, an all-in-one functional coffee that transforms how you feel from the inside out.

“If you are crashing in the afternoon, struggling to focus or feeling anxious without a second or third cup of traditional coffee, pay attention… that’s your body telling you something’s off. Everyday Dose is about turning a daily habit with a negative impact into a more balanced ritual with a smarter sip that actually elevates your day,” says Savage.

Mental clarity and focus

Everyday Dose mushroom coffee
Everyday Dose

Savage also says that switching to less caffeine and trying functional mushrooms like Lion’s Mane and Chaga helps support your gut-brain connection. “Lion’s Mane helps your brain grow new cells, with many studies having linked it to improved memory and focus. Chaga contains lots of beneficial antioxidants and helps your body combat stress. Both of these work together and don’t overstimulate your nervous system, like caffeine does for those who carry the version of the CYP1A2 gene discussed. When you combine a lower, cleaner dose of caffeine with these functional ingredients, you get that alert, focused feeling without the jitters or crash,” he says.

