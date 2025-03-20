One-third of Americans seek functional health benefits from coffee and tea, new report finds

New research from one of the world’s top coffee and tea manufacturers found that nearly 1/3 of Americans are interested in drinking coffee and tea with added health and wellness benefits. The report, published by Westrock Coffee Company, suggests that almost one-third of all Americans are interested in trying functional coffee
and tea, which contains good-for-your-health ingredients.
Some examples include adaptogens that can help improve cognitive function or probiotics for improved gut health. The report also found that cold-brew coffee drinkers are particularly receptive to beverages that enhance cognitive function
, while tea drinkers prioritize relaxation and boosting immunity.
The first-quarter report
, titled The Blend
, also highlighted several other interesting trends in consumer habits in the coffee and tea industry. These trends suggest consumers are seeking healthier coffee and tea products and focusing on elements of health beyond just reducing sugar, fat, and calories. Additionally, insights suggest consumers want products personalized to their health needs and are focused on ingredients that improve gut health, mental clarity, cognitive enhancement, energy, and more. The report also explores how ready-to-drink coffees
(RTD) cater to the demand for healthier coffee and tea products.
“While we are known for providing beverage solutions and manufacturing to many of the world’s largest consumer brands, Westrock Coffee is also a trusted resource for category insights and trends,” explained Melissa Mackay, senior vice president of marketing and insight at Westrock Coffee. “With these reports, we aim to leverage our expertise by combining the latest beverage and flavors research with consumer trends and sharing these findings throughout the industry.”
“Consumer interest in healthier coffee and tea has never been greater – but health and wellness goals are increasingly diverse and evolving,” added Mackay. “Meeting this demand has become the driving force in new product innovation for many brands.”