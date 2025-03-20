One-third of Americans seek functional health benefits from coffee and tea, new report finds

At first glance, Joy Resolve’s Barisieur Tea & Coffee Alarm Clock looks like some sort of Rube Goldberg machine designed by an engineer who’s been quarantined at home for far too long. In reality, it’s a legit high-tech coffeemaker with enough convenience features to take your mandatory WFH routine to the next level. Walter White would be proud.

The designers of the Barisieur quite literally thought of everything to ensure that coffee-starved users needn’t even get out of bed in the morning to make their first cup of joe. The machine can sit on a nightstand or dresser and be scheduled to start brewing at any time. In addition to the main tea- and coffee-making hardware, it features an integrated mini-cooler with an infrared sensor to detect milk and keep it fresh and cold 24/7. It’s even smart enough to turn off the refrigeration once the milk has chilled to around 39 degrees Fahrenheit. The built-in storage drawer will keep tea or coffee grounds fresh for up to a week. Just set everything up the night before, schedule the alarm, and awake to the aroma of fresh-brewed coffee.