 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

One-third of Americans seek functional health benefits from coffee and tea, new report finds

Consumers want better-for-you coffee and tea products

By
Person pouring coffee drink into a white ceramic mug
Heewei Lee / Unsplash
New research from one of the world’s top coffee and tea manufacturers found that nearly 1/3 of Americans are interested in drinking coffee and tea with added health and wellness benefits. The report, published by Westrock Coffee Company, suggests that almost one-third of all Americans are interested in trying functional coffee and tea, which contains good-for-your-health ingredients.
Recommended Videos
Some examples include adaptogens that can help improve cognitive function or probiotics for improved gut health. The report also found that cold-brew coffee drinkers are particularly receptive to beverages that enhance cognitive function, while tea drinkers prioritize relaxation and boosting immunity.
Related
The first-quarter report, titled The Blend, also highlighted several other interesting trends in consumer habits in the coffee and tea industry. These trends suggest consumers are seeking healthier coffee and tea products and focusing on elements of health beyond just reducing sugar, fat, and calories. Additionally, insights suggest consumers want products personalized to their health needs and are focused on ingredients that improve gut health, mental clarity, cognitive enhancement, energy, and more. The report also explores how ready-to-drink coffees (RTD) cater to the demand for healthier coffee and tea products.
“While we are known for providing beverage solutions and manufacturing to many of the world’s largest consumer brands, Westrock Coffee is also a trusted resource for category insights and trends,” explained Melissa Mackay, senior vice president of marketing and insight at Westrock Coffee. “With these reports, we aim to leverage our expertise by combining the latest beverage and flavors research with consumer trends and sharing these findings throughout the industry.”
“Consumer interest in healthier coffee and tea has never been greater – but health and wellness goals are increasingly diverse and evolving,” added Mackay. “Meeting this demand has become the driving force in new product innovation for many brands.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist focusing on food, beverage, health, fitness, and travel content. She loves to…
Cream or sugar? New study finds adding one of these to your coffee is associated with weight gain
Making this one change to your morning coffee can help your weight loss goals
Whole coffee beans

Every day, across the globe, billions of cups of coffee are savored as part of a daily ritual. Breaking this sacred routine is unthinkable for many. Yet here's a question: Is your beloved cup of coffee slowly causing you to gain weight?

According to a groundbreaking study, the culprit might not be the caffeine itself but rather the sweet sidekick it often brings along – sugar. Shockingly, just a single teaspoon of sugar in your daily coffee could be sneakily adding on those pounds. And if you're a two or three-cups-a-day kind of person? 

Read more
The Barisieur Is a Handsome, One-of-a-Kind Tea & Coffee Alarm Clock
Barisieur

At first glance, Joy Resolve’s Barisieur Tea & Coffee Alarm Clock looks like some sort of Rube Goldberg machine designed by an engineer who’s been quarantined at home for far too long. In reality, it’s a legit high-tech coffeemaker with enough convenience features to take your mandatory WFH routine to the next level. Walter White would be proud.

The designers of the Barisieur quite literally thought of everything to ensure that coffee-starved users needn’t even get out of bed in the morning to make their first cup of joe. The machine can sit on a nightstand or dresser and be scheduled to start brewing at any time. In addition to the main tea- and coffee-making hardware, it features an integrated mini-cooler with an infrared sensor to detect milk and keep it fresh and cold 24/7. It’s even smart enough to turn off the refrigeration once the milk has chilled to around 39 degrees Fahrenheit. The built-in storage drawer will keep tea or coffee grounds fresh for up to a week. Just set everything up the night before, schedule the alarm, and awake to the aroma of fresh-brewed coffee.

Read more
18 best healthy road trip snacks to enjoy on the go
You don't have to forget about your diet on the road, you have plenty of healthy snack options
Road trip

Spending hours on the road can be taxing, but figuring out what to eat can feel like even more of a challenge. As a trainer and nutritionist, my clients always have questions about maintaining a healthy weight while they're on the road and don't have access to their usual options. Luckily, there are many healthy road trip snacks that will give you energy and require minimal to no prep.

Keep reading to discover 18 of the best healthy road trip snacks that you can bring along on your next adventure, along with essential tips for food prep.
Best healthy road trip snacks that are good for you

Read more