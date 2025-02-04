New report suggests mushroom coffee market is rapidly growing

Recently, many brands have started to take advantage of the mushroom coffee trend, yet a recent report by Grand View Research suggests the hype around mushroom coffee is not just a trend that will come and go. Per the recent report, the global mushroom coffee market size is expected to reach USD 4.12 billion by 2030, expanding at 5.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. The mushroom coffee market report suggests the market’s rise is anticipated to be fueled by consumer’s preferences for ready-to-drink and premium coffees. Additionally, the report indicates the surge in demand may also be attributed to other factors, such as rising awareness of the medicinal benefits of mushrooms, flavorful coffee experiences, and increased awareness of ethical & sustainable sourcing practices.

Trends indicate that today’s consumers are seeking alternative coffee options, such as decaf or herbal coffee blends. Mushroom coffee, which offers a unique and natural flavor profile, maybe another appealing choice for consumers looking for something different. Brands such as Four Sigmatic Mushroom Coffee and Everyday Dose Coffee have remained top sellers in the industry, with many traditional coffee brands experimenting with options for mushroom coffee, too.

Recommended Videos

In recent years, there has been a growing interest in functional foods that have added health benefits beyond their essential nutritional content. Mushroom coffee offers an alternative to regular coffee that may not produce the same jitters as traditional coffee. For those looking to reduce their caffeine intake or seek nutritional benefits, switching to mushroom coffee may be worthwhile. As the market expands, more consumers are expected to switch to mushroom coffee.