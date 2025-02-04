 Skip to main content
New report suggests mushroom coffee market is rapidly growing

Have you tried mushroom coffee?

mushroom coffee
Elysabeth Malenfant / Unsplash

Recently, many brands have started to take advantage of the mushroom coffee trend, yet a recent report by Grand View Research suggests the hype around mushroom coffee is not just a trend that will come and go. Per the recent report, the global mushroom coffee market size is expected to reach USD 4.12 billion by 2030, expanding at 5.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. The mushroom coffee market report suggests the market’s rise is anticipated to be fueled by consumer’s preferences for ready-to-drink and premium coffees. Additionally, the report indicates the surge in demand may also be attributed to other factors, such as rising awareness of the medicinal benefits of mushrooms, flavorful coffee experiences, and increased awareness of ethical & sustainable sourcing practices.

Trends indicate that today’s consumers are seeking alternative coffee options, such as decaf or herbal coffee blends. Mushroom coffee, which offers a unique and natural flavor profile, maybe another appealing choice for consumers looking for something different. Brands such as Four Sigmatic Mushroom Coffee and Everyday Dose Coffee have remained top sellers in the industry, with many traditional coffee brands experimenting with options for mushroom coffee, too.

In recent years, there has been a growing interest in functional foods that have added health benefits beyond their essential nutritional content. Mushroom coffee offers an alternative to regular coffee that may not produce the same jitters as traditional coffee. For those looking to reduce their caffeine intake or seek nutritional benefits, switching to mushroom coffee may be worthwhile. As the market expands, more consumers are expected to switch to mushroom coffee.

Drip coffee vs. Americano: A showdown of coffee styles
Alike in appearance, different in taste
shot of espresso

When you're in the mood for a classic coffee that is both bold and black, what do you order? My go-to order is a hot Americano, an espresso-based drink that hits the spot without the distraction of added coffee flavors or cream. It's the perfect coffee order for the morning when I'm not quite ready for anything sweet. At first glance, an Americano and a cup of traditional drip coffee look the same to the naked eye. However, these two drinks are compared entirely differently and have vastly different tastes. Let's dive in to explore drip coffee vs Americano orders and how they differ.
Preparation of drip coffee vs. Americano

Another factor to consider in the drip coffee vs Americano comparison is their preparation methods. Drip coffee usually refers to coffee that is made using a coffee maker, such as an automatic drip maker. It can also refer to coffee made with other drip methods, such as with a pour over coffee maker or French Press brewer. Regardless, the process involves using hot water and medium-to-coarsely ground coffee, which will "drip" through to brew coffee. A typical cup of drip coffee is about 8 ounces.

A new Lavazza x Lamborghini Blend offers a bold fusion of luxury
Two icons of Italian excellence partner with a bold coffee roast
Lavazza

Italian coffee pioneer Lavazza and Lamborghini, the world's leading supercar brand, have partnered to offer an exclusive whole-bean coffee blend, available now. This exclusive coffee blend perfectly fuses Italian craftsmanship, heritage, and innovation. The collaboration reflects the shared values of both brands: a relentless commitment to precision, quality, and delivering exceptional experiences. Known for its unparalleled supercars and forward-thinking design, Lamborghini sets the standard for innovation and elegance on the global stage.

The Lavazza x Lamborghini blend is a bold dark roast designated to inspire and energize. Its powerful intensity and full-bodied flavor awakens the senses, mirroring the exhilarating performance of Lamborghini’s supercars. The bag ranks the intensity of the coffee's taste as a 10 out of 10, designed for the coffee drinker who wants the boldest possible cup of coffee.

Cafe Au Lait vs. latte: Are these two coffee orders the same?
Comparing these two coffee orders
cafe au lait

As a coffee connoisseur who has traveled to Paris, I'm embarrassed to say I never had a chance to order a "Cafe Au Lait" while visiting French coffee shops. Something about the name sounds fancy and almost intimidating. However, the Cafe Au Lait is one of the more simplistic Barista-style coffees you can order, containing only coffee and milk. Conversely, a latte uses an espresso base and much more milk for a completely different flavor. Not to mention, one drink has a French origin, where the other formed its roots in Italy. No matter where you order your coffee, here's how to differentiate between a Cafe Au Lait vs. latte -- which are not the same coffee order.
Cafe Au Lait vs. latte

As you can see in this short video by Birchin Lane Coffee Company, a Cafe Au Lait and a latte look similar but contain different ingredients. Cafe Au Lait, which translates to "coffee with milk" in French, contains equal portions of brewed coffee and steamed milk. This coffee is made with one part coffee to one part steamed milk, which keeps things simple and does not include any milk froth or foam on top. The coffee used for a Cafe Au Lait is regular coffee, which can be brewed either with a traditional drip coffee maker or a French Press coffee maker. The Cafe Au Lait is mild and creamy -- a drink I feel any coffee drinker can enjoy.

