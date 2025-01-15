 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Everyday Dose launches caffeine-packed, gut-friendly Bold Coffee+

Double the caffeine of Coffee+

By
Everyday Dose Bold Coffee+
Everyday Dose / Everyday Dose

Popular alternative mushroom coffee brand Everyday Dose has launched a new product just in time to help you adopt New Year’s habits. The brand’s latest launch, Bold Coffee+, offers a healthier coffee for those craving an extra kick. As a twist on the regular Coffee+ product, Bold Coffee+ provides more caffeine per serving while delivering the same gut-friendly, low-acid experience. Everyday Dose Coffee+ contains 45 mg of caffeine per serving, but the new Bold Coffee+ contains 95 milligrams per serving (the same as a standard eight-ounce cup of coffee).

Each serving is packed with functional ingredients like Lion’s Mane for focus, Chaga for immunity, L-theanine for calm, and collagen for skin and joint health — each of which can help support your New Year’s health goals. It’s clean, keto-friendly, and free from fillers like oat or dairy. Ideal for biohackers and busy mornings, Bold Coffee+ combines a rich, full-bodied flavor with purpose-driven benefits to help you stay productive without the crash or jitters. Bold Coffee+ can be purchased directly from the brand’s site and is priced at $36 for 30 servings.

Recommended Videos

Here’s why Bold Coffee+ can elevate your morning coffee routine:

  • Bolder taste: A blend of medium and dark roast Arabica coffee extract
  • More caffeine: 90mg per serving for sustained energy, minus the jitters
  • Functional benefits: Brain-boosting Lion’s Mane, immune-strengthening Chaga, calming L-theanine, and protein collagen for skin and joints
  • Gentle on digestion: Low-acid and mold-free (low-acid coffee is popular amongst coffee drinkers with GI conditions)
  • Quick & easy: Ready in under 30 seconds, no coffee machine required

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
Boyd’s Coffee revitalizes 125-year-old brand to offer coffee direct to consumers
You can now buy Boyd's Coffee for yourself
Boyd's Coffee

Boyd's Coffee has been a leading coffee brand in B2B markets for nearly 125 years. Founded in 1900, Boyd’s Coffee is passionate about sourcing the finest coffee beans, ensuring each cup delivers unforgettable flavor and consistency. Today, the brand announced an exciting shift in priorities with the launch of direct-to-consumer coffee sales. Consumers can purchase the brand's quality coffee to increase customer engagement and expand outreach. Entering the market with a "fuel not fashion" tagline, this brand is perfect for those who want to enjoy an exceptional cup of coffee without distraction and a "no-nonsense" experience.

Boyd's Coffee portfolio includes a diverse range of classic light, medium, and dark roast coffee blends, flavored coffees, and single-origin offerings. Products for in-home use now include compostable single-pod coffees and ground bean retail bags made from high-quality Arabica coffee. Bagged coffees are available in 12-ounce bags that include distinctive blends like Breaktime, a rich medium roast with chocolate tones, or French No.6, a dark roast with notes of dark chocolate and toasted walnut notes.
"We are excited to honor our heritage while embracing a digital age filled with modern coffee lovers," said Farmer Brothers Vice President of Coffee, Matthew Swenson. "The Boyd’s Coffee brand will offer a nostalgic connection to our origins in Portland, Oregon, and a 100 percent Arabica coffee made for our ambitious customers looking for a no-nonsense coffee experience.” Boyd’s Coffee invites achievers to share in the journey of refreshing the coffee landscape while creating unforgettable moments enjoying exceptional coffee — one perfect cup at a time.
Buy Now

Read more
How Ratio set out to create the Porsche of pour-over coffee machines
Elegance and sophistication in pour over coffee makers
Ratio Four

Designed for the coffee enthusiast, Ratio Coffee Machines are known for brewing rich, delicious coffee and providing style on your countertop. Some even call Ratio's makers the "Porsche" of pour-over coffee makers. I interviewed Mark Hellweg, founder of Ratio Coffee Machines, to get insight into the brand's values and how they craft each coffee maker in their product line.

With a passion for combining timeless quality with modern technology to deliver exceptional user experiences, Mark Hellweg has established himself as a prominent figure in the coffee industry. Here's what inspired Mark to elevate the options available in the pour-over coffee maker market.
Identifying a lacking area in the market
"I’ve been in the Italian espresso machine business since 2009, and I felt that drip coffee makers lacked the beauty and quality of espresso machines.", Mark said. "With Italian machines, you can have someone bring in an 8-year-old machine that needs a new pump and some TLC; then it’s back to brewing for another few years. But in the coffee maker space, it’s typically a wall of basic stainless steel appliances snapped together in a massive factory in 9 minutes."

Read more
What time of day should you consume coffee? New study indicates timing matters for health
Why you should limit your coffee-drinking to the morning
Espresso cup

If you sip on coffee all day long, it may be time to reconsider the timing of your coffee consumption. In a new study published in the European Heart Journal, researchers found that drinking coffee only in the morning contributed to a lower mortality risk compared to drinking coffee later in the day. While several studies have suggested the health benefits of coffee, few studies have specifically looked at the timing of coffee.

This new study was based on a previous study from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which followed the habits of coffee drinkers from 1999 to 2018. Researchers broke down data into three subgroups: those who consume coffee in the early morning, afternoon, or evening hours. Compared with people who weren’t coffee drinkers, having coffee only in the morning was associated with a 16% lower risk of premature death from any cause and a 31% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.

Read more