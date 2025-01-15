Everyday Dose launches caffeine-packed, gut-friendly Bold Coffee+

Popular alternative mushroom coffee brand Everyday Dose has launched a new product just in time to help you adopt New Year’s habits. The brand’s latest launch, Bold Coffee+, offers a healthier coffee for those craving an extra kick. As a twist on the regular Coffee+ product, Bold Coffee+ provides more caffeine per serving while delivering the same gut-friendly, low-acid experience. Everyday Dose Coffee+ contains 45 mg of caffeine per serving, but the new Bold Coffee+ contains 95 milligrams per serving (the same as a standard eight-ounce cup of coffee).

Each serving is packed with functional ingredients like Lion’s Mane for focus, Chaga for immunity, L-theanine for calm, and collagen for skin and joint health — each of which can help support your New Year’s health goals. It’s clean, keto-friendly, and free from fillers like oat or dairy. Ideal for biohackers and busy mornings, Bold Coffee+ combines a rich, full-bodied flavor with purpose-driven benefits to help you stay productive without the crash or jitters. Bold Coffee+ can be purchased directly from the brand’s site and is priced at $36 for 30 servings.

Here’s why Bold Coffee+ can elevate your morning coffee routine:

Bolder taste: A blend of medium and dark roast Arabica coffee extract

More caffeine: 90mg per serving for sustained energy, minus the jitters

Functional benefits: Brain-boosting Lion’s Mane, immune-strengthening Chaga, calming L-theanine, and protein collagen for skin and joints

Gentle on digestion: Low-acid and mold-free (low-acid coffee is popular amongst coffee drinkers with GI conditions)

Quick & easy: Ready in under 30 seconds, no coffee machine required





