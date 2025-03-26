Why more coffee drinkers are switching to mushroom coffee for health benefits

Table of Contents Table of Contents How the coffee industry is evolving Benefits of functional coffee Functional coffee taste

With National Nutrition Month in full swing, many coffee drinkers are rethinking their daily habits — including their daily cup of coffee. As a result, functional coffees such as mushroom coffee are on the rise, offering a healthier alternative to coffee with functional benefits.

To learn more about why many coffee drinkers are switching to mushroom coffee, I chatted with Kayvon Firouzi, President of Everyday Dose. This functional coffee bridges nutritional gaps, helps support the immune system and bolsters cognitive function. Here’s what he shared about the recent health shift to functional coffee among many coffee drinkers and why you should consider giving mushroom coffee a try as part of your health and wellness routine.

How the coffee industry is evolving

As President of Everyday Dose, Firouzi has seen first-hand how the coffee industry has evolved and where it may be heading. “If you think about coffee as a flip phone, customers expect a smartphone. It’s not enough that they get a really good coffee, but they also want to feel good, have no jitters, and don’t crash. We’re at the point where people expect all-in-one solutions, and we’re here to deliver. Everyday Dose offers gut-friendly coffee that promotes energy and focus without jitters. Lion’s Mane supports brain function, Chaga strengthens immunity, and collagen promotes skin and joint health. It’s coffee, plus even more benefits.”

Why it matters

Coffee is often the first thing people reach for in the morning, which is why it’s especially important to be mindful of the type of coffee you consume.

“The first thing you put in your body each morning sets the tone for your energy, focus, and digestion throughout the day. Traditional coffee provides a quick caffeine boost and can lead to energy crashes, jitters, and digestive discomfort shortly after. Being mindful of your coffee choice means choosing a blend that supports sustained energy and long-term health benefits. By choosing a coffee that delivers real benefits and nourishes rather than depletes, you’re not just waking up; you’re setting yourself up for a productive, balanced, and healthier day,” says Firouzi.

Benefits of functional coffee

Traditional coffee primarily offers two benefits: a rich, familiar flavor and a quick energy boost. However, it often comes with drawbacks like jitters and crashes. Firouzi also shares that regular coffee is often too acidic and too caffeinated for some coffee drinkers, leading to digestive discomfort, bloating, nausea, and heartburn. In addition, he also shared that poor coffee processing methods can leave coffee with mold and mycotoxins.

“Additionally, over half the population has a genetic variation (the CYP1A2 genetic variation) that slows caffeine metabolism, making side effects like jitters, anxiety, and insomnia more intense. This slow processing can also increase the risk of long-term health concerns, including heart issues,” he says. These individuals may switch to a functional coffee better to avoid these adverse effects.

Choosing a functional coffee, like mushroom coffee, enhances these benefits by delivering the same great coffee taste while providing sustained, jitter-free energy. It supports long-term wellness, promoting gut health, brain function, and skin vitality while strengthening the immune system, nervous system, and memory.

Switching to functional coffee

Once you switch to functional coffee, it can take a week to three months to notice significant changes in how you feel. “While our ingredients are science-backed, this isn’t a pharmaceutical medication that starts working immediately,” he says. “The benefits are cumulative, and as the ingredients build up, they bring your body into balance, delivering long-lasting, life-changing results without the crash or jitters.”

Lion’s Mane and Chaga

Functional coffees contain different mushroom compounds that can promote differing health benefits. Everyday Dose’s coffee contains Lion’s Mane, potentially enhancing memory and cognitive function by stimulating the growth of brain cells. “Some studies also suggest it could alleviate mild symptoms of anxiety and depression, contributing to improved mental clarity. Chaga, rich in antioxidants, helps combat oxidative stress, which is linked to immune function, well-being, and cognitive decline. By reducing inflammation and protecting neural tissue, Chaga may support overall brain health and function.”

Functional coffee taste

Although the benefits of mushroom coffee are easy to understand, concerns about the taste can sometimes prevent traditional coffee drinkers from trying it. I asked Firouzi what he recommends for those hesitant about the taste of functional coffee.

“Most mushroom coffee brands don’t prioritize taste, leaving customers with a gritty, bitter experience that’s hard to stick with. Our founder has a super strong sense of smell and taste, so our coffee needed to be smooth, low-acid, and jitter-free, made with high-quality 100% Arabica beans and fruiting body mushroom extracts that ensure full dissolvability without clumps, sediment, or bitterness. You get all the benefits of functional coffee – sustained energy, focus, and gut health – without sacrificing taste,” he says.