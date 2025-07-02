 Skip to main content
This rosé sangria is the ultimate summer cocktail mashup

A refreshing Spanish-style bevy for summer

By
Sangria
Chitokan C / Pexels

Is there anything more summer than Rosé and Sangria? How about combining the two. This summer cocktail recipe is about as sunny as things get. And if you need a reason to celebrate, we’ve got a few.

For starters, the Fourth of July is just a few days away. Even if you’re not big on the holiday, it falls on a summer weekend so that’s kinda nice. Bastille Day is coming up, if that’s more your speed. And the long mild days are always worth raising a glass to, in our opinion.

This recipe comes on behalf of the folks at Miraval Rosé.

Studio Sangria

sangria
Recipes From a Pantry

Set up in parts, this recipe is easy to dial-in to the crowd at hand. Just a happy hour with your partner? Make a couple of rounds. Hosting a party? Do like they do with big batch cocktails and get the large format battles and make several pitchers’ worth.

Ingredients:

  • 3 parts Studio by Miraval Rosé
  • 1 part Grand Mariner Cordon Rouge
  • 1 part pomegranate or cranberry Juice
  • Seasonal fresh fruit for garnish
  • Ice

Method:

  1. Build in a pitcher, adding cut season fresh fruit to taste.
  2. Chill until served.

There’s a lot of summer left, and we’re pleased as punch. Check out some of our related material, like our feature on the best frozen cocktails. Keep cool, people.

