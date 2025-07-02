This rosé sangria is the ultimate summer cocktail mashup

Is there anything more summer than Rosé and Sangria? How about combining the two. This summer cocktail recipe is about as sunny as things get. And if you need a reason to celebrate, we’ve got a few.

For starters, the Fourth of July is just a few days away. Even if you’re not big on the holiday, it falls on a summer weekend so that’s kinda nice. Bastille Day is coming up, if that’s more your speed. And the long mild days are always worth raising a glass to, in our opinion.

This recipe comes on behalf of the folks at Miraval Rosé.

Studio Sangria

Set up in parts, this recipe is easy to dial-in to the crowd at hand. Just a happy hour with your partner? Make a couple of rounds. Hosting a party? Do like they do with big batch cocktails and get the large format battles and make several pitchers’ worth.

Ingredients:

3 parts Studio by Miraval Rosé

1 part Grand Mariner Cordon Rouge

1 part pomegranate or cranberry Juice

Seasonal fresh fruit for garnish

Ice

Method:

Build in a pitcher, adding cut season fresh fruit to taste. Chill until served.

There’s a lot of summer left, and we’re pleased as punch. Check out some of our related material, like our feature on the best frozen cocktails. Keep cool, people.