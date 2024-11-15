Find your favorite roast

 Skip to main content
Victor Allen’s new K-Cup variety pack showcases coffees from around the globe

Part of the fun of brewing K-Cup coffee is the ability to easily try new flavors and roasts with just a simple switch of a coffee pod. With this in mind, popular coffee brand Victor Allen’s has launched a new 60-count coffee pod variety pack compatible with single-serve pod coffee makers. The new variety pack features a mix of high-quality, premium coffee pods in medium and dark roasts, all crafted and roasted to perfection.

The premium coffee pod variety pack features classic favorites like Colombia and smooth Espresso and a few unique blends like Brazil and Mexico. The most exciting part about this product release is the quality of the beans used, sourced from the world’s top coffee-producing countries and featuring the highest quality coffee beans ever used by Victor Allen’s Coffee.

Each K-Cup coffee pod maintains its fresh taste and high standards with 100% Arabica coffee beans that are expertly sourced by Victor Allen’s Coffee. The company expertly sources, roasts, grinds, and packs all coffee pods in its Little Chute, Wisconsin, location. Within the variety pack, you’ll find 15 K-Cup Pods of each flavor:

  • Medium Roast Mexico Blend
  • Medium Roast Columbia Blend
  • Medium Roast Brazil Blend
  • Dark Roast Espresso Blend

Launched November 12th, this 60-count Variety Pack will be available exclusively in Sam’s Clubs locations nationwide. However, the brand plans to roll this K-Cup variety pack out to other retailers soon enough, so don’t stress if you don’t have a membership. Victor Allen’s Coffee also sells it’s other K-Cup variety packs online, available for shipping right to your door.

