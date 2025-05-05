Could more coffee keep you stronger as you age? New study says yes

Have you been secretly hoping there’s something good from your coffee addiction? New research suggests that coffee drinkers who regularly consume 4 to 6 cups of coffee per day may be at a decreased risk of frailty. According to a new study published in the European Journal of Nutrition, consuming 4- 6+ cups of coffee daily is associated with a lower risk of frailty in older adults. This latest study finding is the first that explores how coffee intake can impact various components of frailty, based on Fried’s five-component frailty phenotype, a tool used to assess frailty in older adults. The tool examines multiple symptoms of frailty, such as weight loss, weakness, exhaustion, slow gait (walking) speed, and low physical activity.

Unlike previous studies that link coffee consumption to a decreased risk of developing chronic diseases, this innovative study explores how long-term coffee-drinking habits could affect strength. The researchers used data from the Longitudinal Aging Study Amsterdam (LASA), which followed 1,161 adults aged 55 and over for seven years. Ultimately, the results of this study indicate that those with a higher habitual coffee consumption may be at an overall lower risk of frailty, which could be a direct result of the antioxidant content found in coffee. Researchers hypothesize that antioxidants may reduce inflammation and fight against muscle loss and damage.

It is important to note that the study defines a cup as 125 mL (about 4.2 ounces), which is much smaller than what most Americans consider a standard cup of coffee (around 8 ounces). According to this study, 4 to 6 cups of coffee would equate to about 2 to 3 cups of coffee per standard American coffee sizing.