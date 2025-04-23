 Skip to main content
Non-Fiction Coffee blooms into spring with new single-origin coffees

Try these new springtime brews

By
Non-Fiction Coffee Guatemala - San Lorenzo,
Non-Fiction Coffee / Non-Fiction Coffee

In anticipation of the spring season, Alabama-based coffee roaster Non-Fiction Coffee has launched several new single-origin coffees. From the Guatemalan San Lorenzo roast to the Muyinga-Hafi roast from Burundi, these single-origin coffees are for coffee enthusiasts who want to try something new.

First up in the new offerings by Non-Fiction Coffee is the San Lorenzo medium roast bean, featuring flavor notes of black tea, sourced from the San Cristóbal, Alta Verapaz, and Cobán regions of Guatemala. This is Non-Fiction’s first Guatemalan offering from producer, Luis “Wicho” Valdés III. San Lorenzo is located in the Cobán region, characterized by its humid weather and consistent rainfall throughout the year.

Sourced from Burundi are two other single-origin coffee blends for coffee drinkers to explore: Cankuzo- Musenyi and Muyinga – Hafi. These two roasts are the most recent releases from Non-Fiction Coffee, launched on the website just last week. The Cankuzo- Musenyi bean ($20 for a $12-ounce bag), sourced from Cankuzo Province, Burundi, is a light roast coffee with flavor notes of grapefruit, dried fig, Earl Grey, and lime zest. The Muyinga – Hafi variety ($22 for a $12-ounce bag) is also a light roast, yet has flavor notes of crisp green apple, bubblegum, and orange juice.

Championing the motto ‘Coffee at its Word,’ the Non-Fiction Coffee team is committed to transparent and trustworthy sourcing practices while actively cultivating new customer relationships that inspire collaboration to create a more honorable supply chain. These single-origin spring releases are also available in 2-pound and 5-pound bulk bags (both ground and whole bean options are available).

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, beverage, health, fitness, and travel content.
Koio and La Marzocco celebrate New York City grind with limited-edition capsule collection
Paying tribute to morning rituals, daily hustle, and timeless design
La Marzocco and Koio

Launching today, April 18th, NYC-based footwear brand has teamed up with renowned Italian espresso machine manufacturer La Marzocco for a limited-edition capsule collection. The new collection celebrates the rich relationship between Italy and New York City. Both brands, rooted in Florence, are committed to intentional design and craftsmanship. The brands have come together to honor the rich Italian coffee culture that helped shape NYC’s own. This collaboration is a tribute to the morning rituals that fuel the city, blending Italian tradition with the energy of everyday New York City life.
The limited-edition capsule collection features two limited-edition products: a custom-designed Koio Capri sneaker and a bespoke La Marzocco Linea Mini espresso machine, unified by an elegant grey colorway. The limited-edition sneaker is available for purchase now ($295) exclusively at Koio.com and the store located in Soho at 199 Lafayette St.

The collaboration features a custom-designed Koio Capri sneaker and a bespoke La Marzocco Linea Mini espresso machine unified by an elegant grey colorway.

Read more
Free Rein Coffee debuts first-ever decaf roast: Spurless
New decaf blend designed for dark-roast coffee drinkers
Free Rein Spurless

Today, Free Rein Coffee Company debuted its first-ever decaf roast coffee, Spurless Decaf Roast. This 100% Arabica decaf roast is bold and rich, and drinks just like regular coffee. Free Rein Coffee is redefining decaf with this bold new release: Spurless. Crafted for those who love the ritual of coffee but prefer it without the caffeine, this rich, full-bodied dark roast features smooth milk chocolate notes and a robust finish. Using the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship that defines every Free Rein blend, Spurless proves that going decaf doesn’t mean sacrificing flavor.

The new Spurless decaf is all-natural, water-processed, and roasted in the USA. Available in bags or pods, coffee drinkers using any type of coffee maker can now enjoy this exciting new decaf roast.

Read more
Should you add turmeric to your coffee?
It's not as far-fetched as it sounds
Turmeric

Turmeric is one of my favorite spices. It is known for its bright orange color and earthy, slightly bitter taste. When I think of turmeric, I think of delicious Indian cuisine, as it is a primary component of curry powder. Knowing this, the concept of turmeric coffee is challenging for me to wrap my brain around. Coffee and turmeric don't seem to make sense.

Why would you add a bitter spice to your coffee? The answer is in the health benefits, which make adding turmeric to your coffee sound farfetched. When you consider the popularity of turmeric tea, turmeric coffee sounds less extreme. Should you add turmeric to your coffee? Here's what to know.
Should you add turmeric to your coffee?

Read more