Non-Fiction Coffee blooms into spring with new single-origin coffees

In anticipation of the spring season, Alabama-based coffee roaster Non-Fiction Coffee has launched several new single-origin coffees. From the Guatemalan San Lorenzo roast to the Muyinga-Hafi roast from Burundi, these single-origin coffees are for coffee enthusiasts who want to try something new.

First up in the new offerings by Non-Fiction Coffee is the San Lorenzo medium roast bean, featuring flavor notes of black tea, sourced from the San Cristóbal, Alta Verapaz, and Cobán regions of Guatemala. This is Non-Fiction’s first Guatemalan offering from producer, Luis “Wicho” Valdés III. San Lorenzo is located in the Cobán region, characterized by its humid weather and consistent rainfall throughout the year.

Sourced from Burundi are two other single-origin coffee blends for coffee drinkers to explore: Cankuzo- Musenyi and Muyinga – Hafi. These two roasts are the most recent releases from Non-Fiction Coffee, launched on the website just last week. The Cankuzo- Musenyi bean ($20 for a $12-ounce bag), sourced from Cankuzo Province, Burundi, is a light roast coffee with flavor notes of grapefruit, dried fig, Earl Grey, and lime zest. The Muyinga – Hafi variety ($22 for a $12-ounce bag) is also a light roast, yet has flavor notes of crisp green apple, bubblegum, and orange juice.

Championing the motto ‘Coffee at its Word,’ the Non-Fiction Coffee team is committed to transparent and trustworthy sourcing practices while actively cultivating new customer relationships that inspire collaboration to create a more honorable supply chain. These single-origin spring releases are also available in 2-pound and 5-pound bulk bags (both ground and whole bean options are available).