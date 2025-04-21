 Skip to main content
What is single-origin coffee? The unique advantages of drinking this brew

What to look for when shopping for single origin coffee

Person roasting coffee beans in a wok
Linda / Adobe Stock

If you read the label on your coffee bag long enough (and if you haven’t read the label on your coffee bag, you really should), you’ll find dozens of different terms that make up what I like to call “coffee lingo.” Single-origin coffee is one term you’ll want to understand. This coffee term is used only for coffee beans that are sourced from one single location (or origin, as the name implies). Drinking single-origin coffee delivers distinctive flavors, allowing coffee enthusiasts to connect more closely with their coffee. From traceability to complex flavor profiles, here’s what makes single-origin coffee unique and some advantages to consider.

What is single-origin coffee?

A cup of coffee beside spilled coffee beans
Parshotum / Shutterstock

Clay Parker, SVP of Commodities at Westrock Coffee (the world’s largest manufacturer of private-label coffee and tea), shared his thoughts and expertise on this unique type of coffee. According to Parker, “Single-origin coffee is sourced from a single geographic area, which can be a single country, a defined region, or a single farm or cooperative. These beans typically share a similar taste profile that is influenced by the characteristics of the origin from which they are sourced.”

Single-origin coffee allows drinkers to experience a unique taste profile from a specific region. Given the many different varieties of coffee and other farming and processing methods and practices, each coffee from a single-origin will taste different. Parker also said that single-origin coffee often earns a “specialty” designation worldwide due to the effort required to maintain the quality of beans through processing.

What makes single-origin coffee unique

Cup of coffee
Hans Vivek / Unsplash

According to Parker, single-origin coffee makes up a relatively small portion of the coffee consumed today due to the amount of coffee required throughout the supply chain. Most coffees on the market are blends that contain beans sourced from multiple regions. Within the world of single-origin coffee, each variety and origin has its personality that comes through in the flavor. “When you taste [a flavor] that resonated with you, it’s hard to forget,” he said.

“Single-origin coffee maintains a level of traceability to the consumer, which sets it apart from typical coffee blends. This type of coffee does not get mixed with other coffees from different origins. Coffee blends, on the other hand, lose some of their components’ identity to create a new product and taste profile. The ability to trace a coffee back to its origin and producer(s) continues to grow in importance for coffee roasters and consumers globally,” said Parker.

Is single-origin coffee better than blended coffee?

Coffee cup on a surface
santarina81 / Pixabay

Coffee, in general, is a personal experience with no “rights” or “wrongs.” With this in mind, the question of “is single-origin better than blend coffee?” is difficult to answer. The choice between buying a blend coffee or a single-origin coffee depends on your flavor preferences and how much you want to know about where your coffee was grown and how it was sourced.

I equally enjoy both single-origin and blends of coffee. I love trying new coffee in any way, shape, or form. That being said, single-origin coffee does have its benefits for coffee enthusiasts looking to explore unique and complex flavor profiles.

Advantages of single-origin coffee

Coffee farming
1500m Coffee / Pexels

Single-origin coffee is sourced from only one place, which has some advantages to consider as you shop for your next bag of coffee. One reason to choose single-origin coffee is that it ensures that all coffee beans are of the same quality as the entire bag, which is processed and roasted in the same process.

With this in mind, you’ll minimize your potential risk of exposure to added chemicals (such as mycotoxins or pesticides) by consuming a blend of coffee beans sourced from multiple climates and locations and grown with varying farming practices. Single-origin coffee also helps promote sustainable farming by growing coffee in smaller batches that are only harvested once per year.

Many coffee enthusiasts also prefer to drink single-origin coffee because it allows them a fun way to explore new coffee flavors. Consuming coffee blends can mask poorer-quality coffee beans with better-tasting coffee beans, making it difficult to identify each bean’s unique flavors. In contrast, you can’t mask quality when consuming single-origin coffee beans. For this reason, single-origin coffees tend to be of higher quality (and therefore taste better).
Single-origin coffee also has the perk of traceability, which allows coffee drinkers to “Trace a coffee through the supply chain from the producer to the end consumer. Traceable coffee offers transparency in how a coffee is traded, the price paid at each step of the supply chain, and provides information about the origins of coffee,” said Parker. You’ll enjoy this advantage of single-origin coffee if you want to know exactly where your coffee comes from.

