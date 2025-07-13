 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

How long to grill burgers — and more tips for juicy results

Timing, temperatures, and pro tips for perfect patties

By
Grilling burgers
Anna Barabanova / Unsplash

I learned the hard way during a backyard cookout where half the burgers ended up either still mooing or burnt to a crisp. Grilling burgers seems simple enough until you’re the one standing over the flame, second-guessing yourself on the doneness of every patty. Getting it right comes down to one key question: how long to grill burgers? And the answer, like most great things in life, depends on a few important variables.

Start with burger thickness and shape

Seasoned burger patties
calimedia / Shutterstock

Before talking time, it’s important to talk thickness. A thin patty, around half an inch thick, cooks faster, usually in about three to four minutes per side. Thicker patties, closer to an inch, take more time (closer to five to six minutes per side) and benefit from a bit of indirect heat toward the end. If you’re making stuffed burgers, plan for an extra couple of minutes on each side. The more uniform and consistent the size and shape, the more evenly your burgers will cook. Lopsided patties tend to leave you with one side dry and another undercooked.

Temperature matters more than time

Barbecue burgers
Linny / Pixabay

The question of timing is common, but what really ensures success is internal temperature. Burgers aren’t like steaks — you’re dealing with ground meat, so food safety becomes a bigger issue. For best results, use a meat thermometer. A good burger should reach an internal temp of 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

Recommended Videos

Chef J. Kenji López-Alt, acclaimed for his scientific approach to cooking, demonstrates in his video how to grill thick, juicy burgers with precision.  His step-by-step guide emphasizes the importance of meat selection, patty formation, and temperature control, making it an invaluable resource for both novice and experienced grillers aiming for burger excellence.

Use a two-zone grill for better control

One of the most reliable techniques is to divide your grill into two heat zones. Start by searing your burgers over direct heat for a couple of minutes on each side to get that crust, then move them to indirect heat to finish cooking more gently. This prevents a burnt outside and a raw center, especially when working with thicker patties. Covering the grill also helps hold in heat and ensures a more even cook throughout.

Flip once, not five times

Let your burgers sit on the grill long enough to develop a proper crust before flipping. The urge to constantly check or press on them doesn’t help. In fact, pressing them down just squeezes out all the flavorful juices. A single flip, or maybe two if you’re adjusting position on the grill, is all you really need. ‘

Don’t skip the rest

After grilling, let your burgers rest for a few minutes before serving. This gives the juices time to settle back into the meat, and it really does make a big difference. It also allows the residual heat to finish the cooking process gently. You can loosely tent the burgers with foil while they rest; three to five minutes is plenty.

Avoid these mistakes

Even experienced grillers make missteps. Letting flare-ups burn the outside, guessing doneness without a thermometer, handling the meat too much, or overcrowding the grill are all small errors that lead to big disappointment. Stay calm, keep things simple, and give each burger the space and time it needs.

Toast the buns, not the burger

burger with a toasted bun
Max Schwartz / The Manual

The bun is half the burger experience, so don’t overlook it. Throw them on the grill for about a minute, cut-side down, while the burgers are resting. Keep an eye on them because buns toast fast and burn faster. A light brush of butter or oil helps create a golden, crisp edge that adds texture and prevents sogginess from the burger’s juices and condiments.

Frozen patties require adjustments

Frozen burgers
Alexander Fox | PlaNet Fox / Pixabay

If you’re working with frozen burgers, don’t try to thaw and re-freeze or microwave them before grilling. Go straight from freezer to grill, and just extend your cook time. Aim for about five to six minutes per side, searing first and then finishing over indirect heat. The result won’t be quite as juicy as a fresh patty, but it’ll still hit the spot. Just make sure you still reach that all-important 160 degrees Fahrenheit internally.

Cheese and toppings

Cheeseburger
2sif Farooqui / Pixabay

To get that perfectly melted cheese, add your slice in the last minute of cooking and close the lid. This traps the heat and melts the cheese without overcooking the patty. You can use that final minute to prep the toppings too. Dry lettuce, thick tomato slices, and pickles give texture, while a swipe of sauce on both buns keeps everything in place. Layering properly prevents your sandwich from turning into a soggy mess by the time it hits the plate.

Great burgers aren’t rushed

burgers on grill
Joshua Resnick / Shutterstock

If you came here wondering how long to grill burgers, now you know that time is just one part of the equation. Temperature, technique, thickness, and rest all work together to create a burger that’s juicy, flavorful, and cooked just right. Whether you’re making two patties or twelve, keep a thermometer nearby, give the meat your attention, and don’t rush the process. Your burgers — and your guests — will thank you for it.

Creshonda Smith
Creshonda Smith
Creshonda Smith is a seasoned writer and editor with over 10 years of experience creating compelling content across…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The simple science behind how to cook medium steak
A foolproof guide to perfect doneness
Steak levels of doneness

Every backyard grill master has their version of steak perfection. For me, that perfect middle ground came into focus the day a guest asked, “Can you make mine medium?” The slight panic was real. I had always shot for medium-rare or well-done — I didn't even know there was an in-between.

But learning how to cook steak medium turned out to be less about guesswork and more about a few reliable cues and a good meat thermometer. Cooking steak to a juicy medium pink center, warm throughout, and just the right touch of resistance, means paying attention to detail from start to finish.

Read more
More than just Margaritas: how the trendiest bars are celebrating Cinco de Mayo
Dorado Beach

For this Cinco de Mayo, you can always turn to the classic and beloved Margarita. But if you fancy upping your game a bit, take a look at these recipes for some inspo -- they should how the day is being celebrated at some of the trendiest bars around.

Miso Margarita

Read more
5 mistakes to avoid when learning how to grill top sirloin
A person is cooking a sirloin steak in a pan with herbs and spices. The steak is brown and he is well-cooked

Grilling top sirloin sounds simple enough, until you end up with a piece of meat that's tough, dry, or way past medium rare. This lean cut has tons of flavor, but it also comes with a learning curve if you want to get it just right. Essentially, I'm saying, there are a lot of ways that things can go wrong, from seasoning slip-ups to temperature troubles; small mistakes can make a huge difference. I’ve definitely overcooked a few steaks in my time, but once I learned what not to do, everything changed.

So, whether you’re a grill newbie or just looking to improve your steak game, avoiding these common mistakes can take your top sirloin from decent to pretty impressive. So, how do you grill top sirloin? Now's the perfect time to lay the foundation so you don't ruin a perfectly good steak when you throw it on the grill.

Read more