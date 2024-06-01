 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Don’t ruin your meal: This is how long to let steak rest

Just put the steak down and walk away.

By
Steak on a cutting board
radosnasosna/Adobe Stock / Adobe Stock

There are many factors that go into cooking a delicious steak. After all, there are a lot of things to consider—a steak’s cut, thickness, preferred cooking method, how to season your steak, and many other culinary tidbits. Arguably, the most important step of all, though, has nothing to do with seasoning or searing but simply leaving the steak alone.

If you’ve ever prematurely sliced into a cooked steak and been met with a pink pool of juices all over your cutting board, you’ve learned the hard way the importance of resting steak. The science behind this is actually quite interesting. Steaks, like everything else, are comprised of many, many tiny cells. These steak cells are each filled with delicious juices. When steak is cooked, these cells contract and run for an easy means of escape – the steak’s cooler center. There, they pool together and wait out the heat. If a steak is cut in this step of the process, all of those beautiful juices will immediately run out all over your cutting board instead of staying inside the meat where it belongs. However, when given the chance to rest, those cells will revert back to their original shape and make their way back to their original places, evenly distributing throughout the steak. The simple step of waiting a few minutes before slicing makes the difference between a dry and flavorless steak and a juicy, succulent, tender one.

Recommended Videos

It’s also important to consider resting time when pulling your steak from the heat. Resting steak not only allows juices to redistribute but will actually continue to cook your steak, albeit just slightly. Depending on your preferred doneness, pull your steak from the heat and begin resting when it reaches an internal temperature about five degrees less than where you want it.

Related

How long should you rest your steak?

Steak in pan with rosemary
felix_w/Pixabay / Pixabay

There are a few helpful tips and tricks for remembering how long to let steak rest. Generally, a steak should rest for as long as it was cooked, roughly between five and seven minutes. Another rule of thumb some cooks like to use is to let the steak rest five minutes for every inch of the steak’s thickness, or ten minutes for every pound of meat. Whichever guideline you prefer, all of these end up being about the same time frame – between five and ten minutes.

The best way to rest a steak is on a wooden cutting board tented beneath foil. This will both allow the steak to rest away from the elements (if you’re grilling outdoors) and keep it warm. These few minutes will give you the perfect opportunity to whip up a few delicious side dishes or mix up your favorite batch of cocktails.

We know that hesitating to cut into that beautifully luscious steak can be absolute torture when you’re hungry, but we promise—it will be well worth the wait.

Editors' Recommendations

Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
How to store coffee beans: 3 tips to keep your coffee fresh longer
Not today, Costco.
Coffee beans in hands.

For most of us, coffee beans are every bit as much a necessary kitchen staple as eggs or milk. After all, these are the magic beans that give us the energy to get out the door in the morning, to put on our big kid pants and go to work, to do the things we might not want to otherwise do. But when it comes to storing this precious ingredient, it's not quite as simple as shoving a bag in a cupboard, even if this is what many of us have done in the past.

Coffee beans are a fragile, temperamental ingredient, however life-giving and wonderful they may be. So it's important to treat them with the care and love they deserve and learn the right way to treat them after their stay in the grocery store. This is how to store coffee beans the right way.
Store them properly

Read more
Don’t skip this step for summer barbecues: How to clean your grill’s exterior
Know how to clean the outside of a grill so your burgers don't disappoint
Male chef grilling and barbequing in garden. Barbecue outdoor garden party. Handsome man preparing barbecue meat. Concept of eating and cooking outdoor during summer time.

Even if you don't like cooking, you'll jump to man a grill to show off your barbeque skills. But what about the cleanup after? Scraping off the food is the easy part, but when was the last time you cleaned the rest of the grill? If you have no idea, to the point you aren't sure if you ever have, put the tongs down and listen. Here's how to clean the outside of a grill so it lasts more than a few summers.
How to clean the outside of a grill

It doesn't matter what kind of grill you have; you need to know how to clean the outside of it, and you actually need to do it.
What you'll need

Read more
How to grill the steak of your dreams: An aspiring steak master’s guide
Grill up your steak just like a pro with these tips
Sirloin steak on a grill

With summer coming faster than expected, you’re likely firing up that grill every day to cook ribs, grill vegetables, or smoke a brisket. We love them all, but to be frank, nothing beats a perfectly grilled steak. Its succulent, smoky flavor alone is enough to bring your loved ones together for a protein-packed cookout in the backyard. And that makes grilling steak a rewarding culinary experience.

Grill masters have probably mastered the art of grilling. But if you just purchased your first grill or are looking for some beginner-friendly pointers, we’re here to help. We enlisted the expertise of Dusmane Tandia, executive chef at Mastro’s Steakhouse in New York City, for some expert tips on how to grill a restaurant-quality steak. Light up your grill, don your best apron, and read on to learn how to grill a perfect steak.
How to grill the perfect steak

Read more