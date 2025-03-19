What steak is the most tender? A guide to the softest, juiciest cuts

Table of Contents Table of Contents The undisputed champion: Filet mignon (tenderloin steak) Ribeyes are the perfect balance of tenderness and flavor New York Strip is a tender steak with a firm bite Porterhouses & T-Bones give you the best of both worlds What makes a steak tender? Elements to consider Which steak should you choose?

Steak lovers know that each cut has something to offer, but some cuts are much tougher to work with, literally and figuratively. My first time working with a chuck cut was disastrous because I didn’t know that I had to cook it low and slow to make it tender, so I was doomed from the jump because of the cooking technique that I chose. Recognizing these differences between cuts and knowing how to gauge meat tenderness is critical. Some steaks are rich and beefy, while others are prized for their buttery tenderness.

If you’ve ever struggled to slice through a tough piece of meat, you know how important it is to choose the right cut—especially if tenderness is your top priority. So, what steak is the most tender? Let’s break it down, exploring the best cuts, what makes them so soft, and a few expert tips to get optimal tenderness every time you cook.

The undisputed champion: Filet mignon (tenderloin steak)

If tenderness is your goal, filet mignon is the king of steaks. Cut from the tenderloin, a little-used muscle that runs along the backbone, this steak has almost no connective tissue, making it exceptionally soft.

Why filet mignon is so tender

Comes from a muscle that does little work, meaning less toughness.

Has fine, delicate muscle fibers that create a smooth texture.

Low in fat, giving it a mild flavor but an ultra-soft bite.

Best ways to cook it

Pan-seared with butter for a golden crust.

Grilled over high heat for a slight char without overcooking.

Sous vide, then seared for precise doneness.

Since filet mignon is lean, pairing it with compound butter, a rich sauce, or bacon wrapping can add extra flavor.

Ribeyes are the perfect balance of tenderness and flavor

If filet mignon is the most tender, ribeye is the most satisfying. This cut comes from the rib section, where generous marbling (intramuscular fat) melts during cooking, keeping the steak juicy and rich.

Why ribeye stands out

High-fat content creates a buttery, melt-in-your-mouth feel.

More flavor than filet mignon due to marbling.

Available bone-in (for added juiciness) or boneless.

Best ways to cook it

Reverse-seared for an even cook and crispy crust (my personal favorite when it comes to cooking the perfect ribeye).

Grilled over open flames to enhance the beefy taste.

Pan-seared with garlic butter for an indulgent finish.

If you want a steak that’s both tender and packed with bold flavor, ribeye is the way to go.

New York Strip is a tender steak with a firm bite

New York strip steak, also known as a strip loin or Kansas City strip, is slightly firmer than ribeye but still has great tenderness and beefy flavor.

Why it’s a great choice

Cut from the short loin, which is naturally tender.

Has some marbling but less fat than ribeye.

Offers a meatier bite while still being easy to chew.

Best ways to cook it

Grilled over high heat for a charred crust.

Broiled for a steakhouse-style experience.

Pan-seared and finished in the oven for an even cook.

If you love a leaner steak with a firmer texture but good tenderness, the New York strip is an excellent choice.

Porterhouses & T-Bones give you the best of both worlds

These two steaks look almost identical, separated by a T-shaped bone. They include both filet mignon and New York strip in one cut, making them a top pick for those who want variety in one steak.

Why they’re special

One side is ultra-tender filet mignon, while the other is the flavorful New York strip.

The bone adds extra moisture and richness during cooking.

Porterhouse has a larger filet section, making it the premium option.

Best ways to cook them

Grilled over high heat for a smoky, charred crust.

Broiled in the oven for an easy, steakhouse-style preparation.

Sous vide and seared for maximum tenderness.

If you can’t decide between tenderness and flavor, Porterhouse or T-bone lets you enjoy both.

What makes a steak tender? Elements to consider

Tenderness doesn’t just come down to the cut you choose; it’s about the science of meat. Marbling is a big factor because more fat equals more moisture and tenderness. Also, what muscles are we talking about? Steaks that come from less-worked muscles, like the tenderloin, are naturally softer, and younger cattle also produce more tender meat. The last major element is the cooking method, as low and slow cooking helps to break down connective tissue.

Tips from a seasoned vet on making any steak more tender

Even if you’re working with a tougher cut, there are tricks that can help soften it up. According to the Food Network Kitchen, specific steps like marinating your meat, using a meat mallet, and even salting it can help. Those aren’t the only tips out there on how to tenderize meat, and I’ve included more, but the experts say those are the go-tos!

Use a marinade : Acidic marinades with lemon juice, vinegar, or buttermilk break down muscle fibers, making steak softer.

: Acidic marinades with lemon juice, vinegar, or buttermilk break down muscle fibers, making steak softer. Try a meat mallet : Gently pounding a steak with a meat mallet helps loosen up the fibers, improving tenderness.

: Gently pounding a steak with a meat mallet helps loosen up the fibers, improving tenderness. Salt the meat beforehand : Salting most cuts about an hour before you cook is really helpful, especially for the tougher ones. The salt breaks down the protein and also imparts flavor, so it’s a win-win.

: Salting most cuts about an hour before you cook is really helpful, especially for the tougher ones. The salt breaks down the protein and also imparts flavor, so it’s a win-win. Cook at the right temperature : Overcooking can make even the best cut tough. Medium-rare (130–135°F) is ideal for most steaks.

: Overcooking can make even the best cut tough. Medium-rare (130–135°F) is ideal for most steaks. Slice against the grain: Cutting steak against the grain shortens the muscle fibers, making each bite easier to chew.

Which steak should you choose?

If you want the absolute most tender steak, filet mignon is the winner. The only downside to this cut is that it’s pricier than some other formidable options, like the ribeye. In that case, it may depend on the occasion or what you have a taste for. No matter which cut you choose, proper cooking techniques can make all the difference in achieving a juicy, tender, and mouth-wateringg steak. So, grab your favorite cut, season it well, and enjoy a tender, juicy steak!