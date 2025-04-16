What’s most surprising about Starbucks’ new secret Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte

If you follow Starbucks on social media, you might’ve caught the brand’s post yesterday about how to order a new (secret) variation of the traditional Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte. I’ll admit, I’ve never tried lavender coffee, nor did I have a deep urge to do so until I saw the Instagram post. I’m unsure if the bright purple for springtime or the curiosity around lavender coffee intrigued me to order this. Regardless, I’m glad I tried this drink because it doesn’t taste anything like I thought it would. From the looks of this drink, I expected it to be super sweet and overpowering. Yet, after one sip, it’s safe to say I’m hooked on the taste of lavender in coffee. The drink is light, smooth, and sweet enough without tasting like a whole dessert.

The Instagram post starts by ordering a Grande Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte. When ordered right off the menu, this drink is crafted with Starbucks blonde espresso roast, creamy oatmilk, ice, and infused with sweet and subtle floral notes of lavender. Despite heading to Starbucks several times over the last month, I’m ashamed to admit I’ve never tried this springtime favorite beverage.

The new secret customization of this beverage creates a more lavender-focused drink, with lavender from top to bottom. It combines shots of Starbucks’ rich espresso with subtly sweet and floral notes of lavender, creamy oat milk, and ice, all topped off with lavender cream cold foam.

How to order

Order a Grande Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte

Add an extra shot of espresso

Order upside down (means milk first, espresso shots second, which is opposite of how a traditional latte is made)

Add an extra scoop of lavender powder

Add lavender cream cold foam

If you try to order this beverage in the app, you’ll find no spot to request these special customizations. This customized iced lavender oatmilk latte can only be ordered in a Starbucks café or via drive-thru. Since I’m usually a pretty basic coffee drinker, I felt odd ordering a drink this long. When you taste one sip of this light, springtime latte, you’ll agree — it’s 100% worth it.