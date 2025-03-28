How to cut flank steak for perfectly tender results every time

Table of Contents Table of Contents Identifying the grain is incredibly important Trimming the meat Let your steak rest before cutting Marinate before you slice Creative ways to serve sliced flank steak Slice by slice

Flank steak is a delicious, budget-friendly cut that’s become a hallmark of backyard grilling and quick weeknight dinners. But despite its popularity, flank steak is notorious for becoming tough if it’s not cut properly. The good news is that achieving juicy, tender bites from your flank steak isn’t rocket science … it’s really all about how you slice it.

I know my way around the block, and I have earned my stripes after countless rubbery flank steaks. I’ll share exactly how to cut flank steak to make the most out of its incredible flavor and texture, along with a few extra tips to help you throw together a tasty meal.

Identifying the grain is incredibly important

Even before you learn how to cook flank steak, it’s important to know how to cut it. You can do this before or after it’s cooked, though some people say it’s easier to identify the grain when the meat is uncooked. It depends on you and your comfort level.

Before you grab your knife to get started, take a minute to look closely at your flank steak. You’ll notice muscle fibers, which are long lines running through the meat. This is what’s called “the grain,” and it’s integral to getting a tender steak.

What you’re looking for are long, parallel lines or fibers that stretch across the steak lengthwise. Cutting steak with the grain results in chewy, tough meat. Slicing across the grain shortens those tough fibers, resulting in tender, juicy slices. Taking an extra minute to identify the grain ensures you’re starting off on the right foot.

Always slice against the grain

Once you’ve found those muscle fibers, the next rule is fairly simple—cut perpendicular, or “against,” them. Think of it like slicing through a rope. If you cut parallel, you’ll struggle; cut across it, and it’s easy.

Proper technique: Position your knife at a 90-degree angle to the direction of the muscle fibers.

Result: Each slice will naturally be more tender, easier to chew, and absorb marinades or sauces better.

If the steak is particularly wide or oddly shaped, don’t hesitate to cut it into smaller sections first, which makes slicing against the grain easier.

Proper knife use matters

A sharp knife is your best friend when cutting flank steak. A dull knife will rip and tear the meat, causing uneven slices and potentially toughening your steak.

Knife choice: Use a long, sharp carving or chef’s knife.

Angle and slicing motion: Angle your knife slightly (about 45 degrees) and use smooth, steady strokes, letting the knife do the work without applying excessive force.

Thickness: Aim for thin slices—around 1/4-inch thick—to maximize tenderness and flavor absorption.

The right knife and careful technique can elevate your steak from good to great.

Trimming the meat

Before slicing and cooking, flank steak often benefits from a little trimming. Removing silver skin, excess fat, and gristle helps ensure that every bite is delicious.

Silver skin: This thin, silvery membrane doesn’t break down during cooking, so remove it carefully by sliding your knife beneath it and pulling upward gently.

Excess fat: Flank steak is naturally lean, but occasionally there may be small pockets of fat. A bit of fat adds flavor, but large chunks can be chewy and unappealing—trim those away.

Taking the time to trim your steak properly ensures a better texture, more even cooking, and better presentation.

Let your steak rest before cutting

You’ve heard it before, and it’s true … patience pays off. Once cooked, flank steak benefits tremendously from resting.

Cooking forces juices toward the steak’s center. Resting allows these juices to redistribute evenly throughout the meat. Ideally, let the steak rest for 5-10 minutes under a loose aluminum foil tent before slicing.

The result is a juicier, more flavorful steak with every bite. Skipping the rest period is tempting, especially when hungry, but trust me—those few extra minutes really do matter.

Marinate before you slice

One of the easiest ways to ensure your flank steak slices stay tender is by using an incredible beef marinade beforehand.

Why it helps: Marinades containing acids—such as vinegar, citrus juice, or even yogurt—help break down tough muscle fibers before cooking.

Recommended marinade time: At least 30 minutes, but ideally 2 to 8 hours.

Quick marinade idea: Olive oil, lime juice, garlic, soy sauce, and a pinch of brown sugar create a perfect balance of flavors and tenderness.

Marinating isn’t required, but it’s one of those small steps that makes a big difference in your finished dish; even lean cuts can be juicy and delicious folks!

Creative ways to serve sliced flank steak

Now that you’ve mastered slicing flank steak perfectly, here are some delicious and creative serving ideas:

Fajitas or tacos: Thinly sliced steak makes incredible fajitas—just add sautéed peppers, onions, fresh cilantro, and lime.

Steak salads: Place the slices on your favorite greens with fresh veggies and crumbled blue cheese (or whatever you like to dress your salad with).

Rice bowls: Top seasoned rice with sliced flank steak, veggies, avocado slices, and spicy mayo.

Breakfast spread: The Pioneer Woman shares a scrumptious sliced flank steak with waffle hash brown recipe that’s comforting and easy to make.

Thinly sliced flank steak is delicious in many dishes, making it perfect for quick weeknight dinners or special weekend gatherings.

Slice by slice

Flank steak doesn’t have to be tough; it’s a misunderstood cut that just needs to be handled with care. It would do you some good to familiarize yourself with the different ways to cook steak, A) so you don’t waste your money because it got ruined, and B) because it has so much potential if you cook it correctly. It may not have all the bells and whistles of some fattier cuts that get all the love, But, it’s versatile, tender, flavorful, and it can hold its own.