How to make a frozen cappuccino: The perfect refreshing coffee drink

A frozen cappuccino is not a drink you’ll come across often. If you do find it on a menu, order it. Last week, I first saw this drink on a restaurant menu in Florida, which featured a spiked frozen cappuccino made with rich chocolate and a splash of spiced rum. I immediately knew I needed to learn more about this interesting take on an iced cappuccino. A frozen cappuccino is the perfect refreshing coffee drink to sip on a hot day or as a fun alternative to a frozen espresso martini. Here are three different ways to make a frozen cappuccino at home.
Easy frozen cappuccino recipe
Unlike the popular Starbucks Frappuccino, a frozen cappuccino in its most basic form is a frozen twist on a regular iced cappuccino. Using a blender to crush the ice creates a smooth, frozen, and slushy texture for this drink, almost like a “coffee smoothie”. What makes a cappuccino unique is its stronger espresso flavor, made with a balanced ingredient ratio of 1/3 steamed milk, 1/3 espresso, and 1/3 milk foam.
Unlike a latte, which is ultra creamy, or a Frappuccino, which is ultra sweet, a frozen cappuccino is a more balanced drink that has a stronger espresso flavor. What I like about this basic recipe is that it serves as a foundation for other frozen cappuccino recipes. Simple modifications, such as adding a flavored coffee syrup or a touch of alcohol, can transform this recipe into a new variation. You can adjust the simple syrup used here if you prefer a sweeter frozen cappuccino. I also like to swap simple syrup for a sugar-free coffee syrup when I’m looking to cut back on the amount of sugar in my cup of coffee.
Ingredients
- 2 cups of iced
- 1/2 cup of espresso, chilled
- 1/4 cup simple syrup
- 1 cup whole milk
Method
- Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until entirely smooth.
- Pour into a chilled glass
- Garnish with whipped cream or caramel drizzle, if desired.
Frozen cappuccino with instant coffee
Another way to make a frozen cappuccino at home is to use instant coffee instead of espresso or strong coffee. This variation is a good idea if you want to quickly whip up a frozen cappuccino or don’t have an espresso machine. His YouTube video shows that Italian recipe creator Giallo Zafferano mixes instant coffee powder with sugar and water for a frozen cappuccino that almost resembles a whipped Dalgona coffee. Using instant coffee
Ingredients
- 2 tablespooons of instant coffee
- 3/4 cup of icing sugar
- 7 ounces of icy water
- Optional: whole coffee beans and cocoa powder
Method
- Place water in the freezer for about 10 minutes until very cold (but not frozen).
- Mix instant coffee, icing sugar, and cold water in a bowl.
- Mix well with a hand mixer for about 5 minutes until a thick, creamy texture develops.
- Pour into a glass and garnish with coffee beans and a dusting of cocoa powder on top.
- Serve and enjoy!
Frozen cappuccino cocktail
A frozen cappuccino is delicious as a daytime drink and a dessert cocktail. This variation uses vanilla ice cream to create a creamy texture and give the drink just the right amount of sweetness. By omitting the coffee liqueur, this recipe can also be made into a mocktail. The hint of vanilla makes this version one of my favorites.
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup chilled strong espresso or espresso
- 1 cup vanilla ice cream
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 ounce of any coffee liqueur
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
- Optional: Extra cinnamon for garnish
- Optional: Coffee beans for garnish
Method
- Add all ingredients to a blender.
- Mix everything on high speed until thoroughly blended.
- Pour into a glass and sprinkle with cinnamon and/or coffee beans to garnish.
- Serve and enjoy.
Where to order a frozen cappuccino
Making a frozen cappuccino at home is as simple as it gets — as most recipes don’t require more effort than simply adding all ingredients to a blender. Yet, there’s a time and a place for having someone else make your coffee for you. Although you’ll find an iced cappuccino on the menu of many coffee shops, a frozen cappuccino is tough to find. Dunkin’s frozen coffee is a similar concept with a comparable frothy and creamy texture. Many years ago, Dunkin’ used to have a frozen cappuccino on their menu, but they’ve rebranded it recently as a frozen coffee.
However, the downside to this drink is that it is full of sugar and much sweeter than a frozen cappuccino you’d make yourself. Don’t ask your Barista to blend your iced cappuccino if you’re in the mood for something frothy and frozen. Most coffee shops have a blender and may be willing to create a specialty drink you like. Who knows, your coffee order might inspire them to add something new to the menu.