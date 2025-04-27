How to make a frozen cappuccino: The perfect refreshing coffee drink

Table of Contents Table of Contents Easy frozen cappuccino recipe Frozen cappuccino with instant coffee Frozen cappuccino cocktail Where to order a frozen cappuccino

A frozen cappuccino is not a drink you’ll come across often. If you do find it on a menu, order it. Last week, I first saw this drink on a restaurant menu in Florida, which featured a spiked frozen cappuccino made with rich chocolate and a splash of spiced rum. I immediately knew I needed to learn more about this interesting take on an iced cappuccino. A frozen cappuccino is the perfect refreshing coffee drink to sip on a hot day or as a fun alternative to a frozen espresso martini. Here are three different ways to make a frozen cappuccino at home.

Easy frozen cappuccino recipe

Unlike the popular Starbucks Frappuccino, a frozen cappuccino in its most basic form is a frozen twist on a regular iced cappuccino. Using a blender to crush the ice creates a smooth, frozen, and slushy texture for this drink, almost like a “coffee smoothie”. What makes a cappuccino unique is its stronger espresso flavor, made with a balanced ingredient ratio of 1/3 steamed milk, 1/3 espresso, and 1/3 milk foam.

Unlike a latte, which is ultra creamy, or a Frappuccino, which is ultra sweet, a frozen cappuccino is a more balanced drink that has a stronger espresso flavor. What I like about this basic recipe is that it serves as a foundation for other frozen cappuccino recipes. Simple modifications, such as adding a flavored coffee syrup or a touch of alcohol, can transform this recipe into a new variation. You can adjust the simple syrup used here if you prefer a sweeter frozen cappuccino. I also like to swap simple syrup for a sugar-free coffee syrup when I’m looking to cut back on the amount of sugar in my cup of coffee.

Ingredients

2 cups of iced

1/2 cup of espresso, chilled

1/4 cup simple syrup

1 cup whole milk

Method

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until entirely smooth. Pour into a chilled glass Garnish with whipped cream or caramel drizzle, if desired.

Frozen cappuccino with instant coffee

Another way to make a frozen cappuccino at home is to use instant coffee instead of espresso or strong coffee. This variation is a good idea if you want to quickly whip up a frozen cappuccino or don’t have an espresso machine. His YouTube video shows that Italian recipe creator Giallo Zafferano mixes instant coffee powder with sugar and water for a frozen cappuccino that almost resembles a whipped Dalgona coffee. Using instant coffee

Ingredients

2 tablespooons of instant coffee

3/4 cup of icing sugar

7 ounces of icy water

Optional: whole coffee beans and cocoa powder

Method

Place water in the freezer for about 10 minutes until very cold (but not frozen). Mix instant coffee, icing sugar, and cold water in a bowl. Mix well with a hand mixer for about 5 minutes until a thick, creamy texture develops. Pour into a glass and garnish with coffee beans and a dusting of cocoa powder on top. Serve and enjoy!

Frozen cappuccino cocktail

A frozen cappuccino is delicious as a daytime drink and a dessert cocktail. This variation uses vanilla ice cream to create a creamy texture and give the drink just the right amount of sweetness. By omitting the coffee liqueur, this recipe can also be made into a mocktail. The hint of vanilla makes this version one of my favorites.

Ingredients

1/4 cup chilled strong espresso or espresso

1 cup vanilla ice cream

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ounce of any coffee liqueur

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Optional: Extra cinnamon for garnish

Optional: Coffee beans for garnish

Method

Add all ingredients to a blender. Mix everything on high speed until thoroughly blended. Pour into a glass and sprinkle with cinnamon and/or coffee beans to garnish. Serve and enjoy.

Where to order a frozen cappuccino

Making a frozen cappuccino at home is as simple as it gets — as most recipes don’t require more effort than simply adding all ingredients to a blender. Yet, there’s a time and a place for having someone else make your coffee for you. Although you’ll find an iced cappuccino on the menu of many coffee shops, a frozen cappuccino is tough to find. Dunkin’s frozen coffee is a similar concept with a comparable frothy and creamy texture. Many years ago, Dunkin’ used to have a frozen cappuccino on their menu, but they’ve rebranded it recently as a frozen coffee.

However, the downside to this drink is that it is full of sugar and much sweeter than a frozen cappuccino you’d make yourself. Don’t ask your Barista to blend your iced cappuccino if you’re in the mood for something frothy and frozen. Most coffee shops have a blender and may be willing to create a specialty drink you like. Who knows, your coffee order might inspire them to add something new to the menu.