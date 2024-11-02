 Skip to main content
4 flavorful coffee syrups that will transform your daily cup

There are so many flavors to choose from that you'll never get bored

best coffee syrups bf5629c1 4ad5 48d3 906f ad940b4f915d 7f6510
Fun, flavored coffee no longer needs to be something you only get on the go. If you’re tired of plain, old traditional coffee at home, coffee syrups are the perfect solution for the aspiring barista. Whether you want to stick to the classics, like vanilla or hazelnut, or get crazy with options like maple bacon syrup, there are endless options for amping up the flavor of your morning coffee with the best coffee syrups. Plus, the advantage of using coffee syrups at home is that you can adjust flavorings accordingly to create your ideal level of sweetness.

4 best coffee syrups for at-home baristas

Jordans Skinny Mixes in an iced coffee
Jordan's Skinny Mixes

If you’re tired of spending money on fancy coffee drinks on the go or simply want to experiment at home, you’ve got plenty of options. To help you begin your at-home barista journey, we’ve compiled a list of the four best coffee syrups on the market.

Jordan’s Skinny Mixes

Sugar-Free Toasted Marshmallow Syrup - Jordan's Skinny Mixes
Jordan's Skinny Mixes

If you want a huge selection of coffee syrup flavors, Jordan’ Skinny Mixes syrups are your go-to choice. This brand offers sugar-free coffee syrups that deliver even more flavor selections than you’ll find at your local coffee shop. Plus, the zero-calorie blend of these flavors means you can enjoy fun, unique coffee drinks without adding sugar to your day. These syrups are great for those on low-sugar or keto diets and also for anyone who wants to enjoy flavored coffee without consuming sugar.

Jordan’s Skinny Mixes syrup’s flavors are so fun, with options like Butter Pecan, French Toast, Toasted Marshmallow, Cinnamon Dolce, and Glazed Donuts. Plus, this brand always releases new flavors, including seasonal options, so there’s always something new to explore. It’s also worth noting that it has recently released a new line of coffee syrups that are naturally sweetened with stevia, monk fruit, and erythritol.

Pros Cons
Tons of unique coffee syrup flavors All products use artificial or natural zero-calorie sweetener, no regular sugar options

Monin

Monin caramel syrup
Monin

Many coffee shops use Monin syrups, but you can also enjoy these awesome coffee syrups at home. Monin offers both traditional sweetened coffee syrups and sugar-free varieties. Monin’s syrups come in dozens of flavors, such as Coconut, Cinnamon Bun, and Toffee Nut. Not only are its traditional coffee syrups great for elevating coffee and espresso drinks, but you can even use these syrups for coffee cocktails like a seasonal espresso martini.

Like Jordan’s Skinny Mixes syrup, Monin also offers zero-sugar varieties that deliver guilt-free, authentic flavors for your hot and cold coffees. The Monin Natural Zero line uses no artificial sweeteners and has eight fun flavors. Seasonal flavors like Peppermint and Pumpkin Spice are also available. Monin’s syrups really provide an authentic, rich flavor and aroma that matches the flavor on the bottle. You can use Monin’s syrups to craft your own version of a healthier pumpkin spice latte.

Pros Cons
Glass bottles, regular and sugar-free options You have to buy a pump separately

Torani

Torani vanilla syrup
Torani

Torani’s coffee syrups have been around since 1925 and continue to create delicious coffee drinks, both at home and in coffee shops. If you love classic coffee flavors, this brand offers lots of variety to create traditional drinks at home, such as a Caramel Latte. For example, Torani’s Puremade Caramel syrups add a buttery, rich flavor to your coffee drink and are made with GMO-free ingredients from natural sources. You can use Torani’s coffee syrups beyond mixing them into regular hot coffee. They are also great for frozen blended coffee drinks, cold brews, espresso drinks, and more. Other flavors from Torani’s sweetened coffee syrups lineup include French Vanilla, Salted Caramel, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

Torani also offers sugar-free syrups in fun flavors, as well. These sugar-free syrups create a guilt-free experience, allowing you to experiment with playful coffee flavors without additional calories. Some of the brand’s top sugar-free syrups include Sugar-free English Toffee, Sugar-free Vanilla Bean, and Sugar-free White Chocolate. The website offers plenty of inspiration, too, for new recipes and ways to use the coffee syrups.

Pros Cons
Regular and sugar-free options available, GMO-free ingredients, widely available Fewer flavors than other brands

DaVinci Gourmet

DaVinci Gourmet, no-sugar vanillla
DaVinci Gourmet

DaVinci Gourmet also makes some of the best coffee syrups. These affordable and delicious syrups can be purchased online through Amazon. Made with pure cane sugar, DaVinci Gourmet’s syrups provide a realistic flavoring for your morning cup of joe without the use of artificial ingredients. Each flavor is rich and indulgent and doesn’t contain high-fructose corn syrup.

These syrups are multipurpose and you can use them for things beyond your coffee, such as in desserts and for baking. DaVinci Gourmet offers lots of flavor selections too, such as Macadamia Nut, French Vanilla, and Caramel.

Pros Cons
No high-fructose corn syrup available on Amazon Classic coffee flavors only

