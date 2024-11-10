 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Lebowski’s Kool-Luah Coffee is the perfect liqueur for fans of “The Dude”

Fans od White Russians will love this liqueur

By
Lebowski's
Lebowski's

If you’ve seen the 1998 crime comedy The Big Lebowski, you know all about the main character’s love of classic White Russian cocktails. Made with vodka, fresh cream, and coffee liqueur, they’re heavily featured in the Cohen Brothers’ film. If you’re a fan of Jeffrey Lebowski’s favorite drink, you can make your own at home featuring a nostalgic liqueur made to pay tribute to the iconic late 90s movie.

Lebowski’s Kool-Luah Coffee

Lebowski's
It’s called Lebowski’s Kool-Luah Coffee, and it was created by Monica and David Kowalski, owners of Lebowski’s Tap Room in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Coffee liqueur fans can thank Monica’s late father for this liqueur as she based it on his recipe. It was first released in the Lebowski’s Tap Room in June. It was so popular that they decided to bottle it and sell it.

Recommended Videos

Recently awarded Silver Medals at both the 2024 San Diego International Spirits Festival and The Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards. It starts with a vodka base paired with rich Columbian coffee. It’s less sweet than many other coffee liqueurs on the market since it has no artificial colors or flavors. The result is a bold, complex liqueur well-suited for mixing into White Russians and other coffee-forward cocktails.

Related

“We wanted to create something that not only honors my father’s legacy but also offers a true coffee experience,” Monica said in a press release. “You can taste the quality of the Colombian coffee we use, which sets us apart.”

Where can I buy it?

Lebowski's
Lebowski's

This popular coffee liqueur is currently available at Lebowski’s Tap Room in Colorado Springs, but it will soon be available nationwide through Thirsty for a suggested retail price of $37.99. It’s also available at Hotel Polaris near the Air Force Academy.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Benromach is releasing an un-peated single malt Scotch with the perfect name
There's no peat msoke in Benromach's new expression
Benromach

Scotch whisky distiller Benromach is well-known for its subtly smoky, peated single malt whiskies. But its recent addition to the core range is a little different. That’s because it’s an un-peated expression for those drinkers who don’t prefer to sip a whisky that tastes like it was dipped into the center of a roaring campfire for a few seconds. As a bonus, it has the perfect name for such a different expression.
Benromach Contrasts Unpeated

It’s aptly called Benromach Contrasts Unpeated. While it might be made using the same methods as the core range of expressions, it’s crafted with traditional malted barley as opposed to peat-smoked barley, hence the contrast.

Read more
Up your cocktail game: How to make the perfect gin gimlet
This gin gimlet recipe is sensational — and easy
Gimlet cocktails in coupe glasses

Of all the cocktails that gin lovers hold in regard, one that stands out is the gin gimlet. Perhaps second only to the gin martini in the annals of the greatest gin cocktails, this drink shows off the flavors of gin with its rich botanticals to the best possible advantage. While some drinks are complex affairs that feature layers of flavors coming from many ingredients, the gin gimlet is quite the opposite: It has just two or three ingredients, and its beauty is in its simplicity.

The gimlet combines gin with sweetened lime juice to bring out the juniper and herbal, piney, or citrusy flavors that gins can offer. It's pleasing to anyone from those new to cocktails to gin connoisseurs, as it is both easy to sip and a great way to experience the complexities of a new gin.

Read more
This is how to make the perfect dirty martini
Making a flavorful dirty martini is surprisingly easy
Dirty martini

The martini is one of the most hallowed classic cocktails, and knowing how to order one correctly is a vital skill whether you make it with gin or you prefer its cousin, the vodka martini. Of the many types of martinis out there, one of the most popular and enduring variations is the dirty martini, where you add a splash of olive brine to the drink to add some salty, dirty flavors.

Sure, it's not the classic way to drink a martini, but there are no rules here, and you can add whatever you like to your drinks. There's even a trend for adding olive ice cubes to a dirty martini, which is sacrilegious to some but appealing to many drinkers.

Read more