Fans od White Russians will love this liqueur

If you’ve seen the 1998 crime comedy The Big Lebowski, you know all about the main character’s love of classic White Russian cocktails. Made with vodka, fresh cream, and coffee liqueur, they’re heavily featured in the Cohen Brothers’ film. If you’re a fan of Jeffrey Lebowski’s favorite drink, you can make your own at home featuring a nostalgic liqueur made to pay tribute to the iconic late 90s movie.

Lebowski’s Kool-Luah Coffee



It’s called Lebowski’s Kool-Luah Coffee, and it was created by Monica and David Kowalski, owners of Lebowski’s Tap Room in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Coffee liqueur fans can thank Monica’s late father for this liqueur as she based it on his recipe. It was first released in the Lebowski’s Tap Room in June. It was so popular that they decided to bottle it and sell it.

Recently awarded Silver Medals at both the 2024 San Diego International Spirits Festival and The Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards. It starts with a vodka base paired with rich Columbian coffee. It’s less sweet than many other coffee liqueurs on the market since it has no artificial colors or flavors. The result is a bold, complex liqueur well-suited for mixing into White Russians and other coffee-forward cocktails.

“We wanted to create something that not only honors my father’s legacy but also offers a true coffee experience,” Monica said in a press release. “You can taste the quality of the Colombian coffee we use, which sets us apart.”

Where can I buy it?

This popular coffee liqueur is currently available at Lebowski’s Tap Room in Colorado Springs, but it will soon be available nationwide through Thirsty for a suggested retail price of $37.99. It’s also available at Hotel Polaris near the Air Force Academy.