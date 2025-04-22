Fans of cask strength whiskey will love Sagamore Spirit’s new rye whiskey

Table of Contents Table of Contents Sagamore Spirit Cask Strength Rye Whiskey Where can I buy it?

If you’re a rye whiskey fan, you already know about the appeal of Maryland’s Sagamore Spirit. You can’t go wrong with any of its core collection or limited edition whiskeys. Recently, it announced a new batch of one of its most popular expressions.

Sagamore Spirit Cask Strength Rye Whiskey

Fans of high-proof whiskey should be pleasantly surprised because this week, Sagamore Spirit announced the launch of a new batch of its award-winning Cask Strength Rye Whiskey. This 61.5% ABV whiskey was made with grains sourced from local farms. To make this innovative, 100% Maryland rye whiskey, high-rye, and low-rye whiskeys are triple distilled and matured for seven years before being blended together.

According to the brand, the result is a complex, nuanced whiskey with notes of dark chocolate, black cherries, cracked black pepper, leather, and oak tannins.

“All of us at Sagamore Spirit are thrilled to roll out our new batch of Cask Strength Rye Whiskey,” Ryan Norwood, VP of Operations at Sagamore Spirit, said.

“With an older age and a higher ABV compared to the previous batch, we are excited to see all consumer and trade reactions towards this new release.”

Where can I buy it?

The newest batch of Sagamore Spirit Cask Strength Rye Whiskey will be available at alcohol retailers throughout the US beginning in May. It will also be available at the Sagamore Spirit distillery in Baltimore for the suggested retail price of $69.99. For more information about Sagamore Spirit Cask Strength Rye Whiskey or any of its expressions, visit SagamoreSpirit.com.